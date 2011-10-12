Trending

Crocodile Trophy Past Winners

2003 - Present

2010
Urs Huber (Swi)
Abby McLennan (Aus)

2009
Urs Huber (Swi)
Monique Zeldenrust (Ned)

2008
Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)
Karen Steurs (Bel)

2007
Mauro Bettin (Ita)
Michela Benzoni (Ita)

2006
Christoph Stevens (Bel)
Dominique Angerer (Aut)

2005
Adam Hansen (Aus)

2004
Adam Hansen (Aus)
Anita Waiß (Aut)

2003
Roland Stauder (Ita)
Rosi King (Aus)
 

