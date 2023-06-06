Critérium du Dauphiné GC reckoning comes in stage 4 time trial - start times
Carapaz, Vingegaard, Bernal among overall contenders in final wave of 31.1 kilometre test in Belmont-de-la-Loire
The first reckoning for the overall contenders of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné comes on Wednesday during the stage 4 individual time trial - a challenging 31.1 kilometre test from Cours to Belmont-de-la-Loire.
After three sprint finishes, the majority of the general classification contenders are lying just 23 seconds behind race leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma). The Frenchman is not a terrible time trialist but will most likely be surpassed by riders like teammate Jonas Vingegaard.
The action starts at 1:41 p.m. CEDT with Donavan Grondin (Arkéa-Samsic) - the current leader of the mountains classification - the first man down the ramp in Cours.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) starts the wave of riders containing the GC men at 3:18 p.m. with Enric Mas (Movistar) starting four minutes later.
Both riders have lost time in the frantic opening stages and are 22 and 16 seconds behind the main contenders' group in the standings.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) start back to back at 3:31 p.m and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) ten minutes later.
The 2022 Tour de France champion Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) heads out at 3:45 p.m. to show the world where his form lies ahead of his title defence in July. Behind, we'll see how Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is faring as he tries to come back from the devastating injuries suffered in his collision with a bus in 2022.
In the final block of riders, Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost) will make his bid at the overall starting third to last at 3:58 p.m. before Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quickstep) and Laporte round out the start list.
Organisers are estimating times to be in the 39 minute range and the overall standings to be decided by 4:39 p.m.
|1
|Donavan Grondin (Team Arkea-Samsic)
|13:41:00
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Soudal Quick-Step)
|13:42:00
|3
|Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma)
|13:43:00
|4
|Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|13:44:00
|5
|Sergio Samitier (Movistar Team)
|13:45:00
|6
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Astana Qazaqstan)
|13:46:00
|7
|Florian Stork (Team DSM)
|13:47:00
|8
|Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|13:48:00
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter (Team Arkea-Samsic)
|13:49:00
|10
|Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Dstny)
|13:50:00
|11
|Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny)
|13:51:00
|12
|Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies)
|13:52:00
|13
|Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers)
|13:53:00
|14
|Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|13:54:00
|15
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ)
|13:55:00
|16
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)
|13:56:00
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates)
|13:57:00
|18
|Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan)
|13:58:00
|19
|Leon Heinschke (Team DSM)
|13:59:00
|20
|Kevin Ledanois (Team Arkea-Samsic)
|14:00:00
|21
|Nans Peters (AG2R Citroen Team)
|14:01:00
|22
|Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates)
|14:02:00
|23
|Fabien Grellier (TotalEnergies)
|14:03:00
|24
|Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious)
|14:04:00
|25
|Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:05:00
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers)
|14:06:00
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco Alula)
|14:07:00
|28
|Elmar Reinders (Team Jayco Alula)
|14:08:00
|29
|Owain Doull (EF Education-Easypost)
|14:09:00
|30
|Matevž Govekar (Bahrain Victorious)
|14:10:00
|31
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies)
|14:11:00
|32
|Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|14:12:00
|33
|Lukasz Owsian (Team Arkea-Samsic)
|14:13:00
|34
|Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco Alula)
|14:14:00
|35
|Tom Paquot (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|14:15:00
|36
|Pierre luc Perichon (Cofidis)
|14:16:00
|37
|Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-Easypost)
|14:17:00
|38
|Lorenzo Milesi (Team DSM)
|14:18:00
|39
|Franck Bonnamour (AG2R Citroen Team)
|14:19:00
|40
|Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:20:00
|41
|Madis Mihkels (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|14:21:00
|42
|Fabio van den Bossche (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:22:00
|43
|Milan Menten (Lotto Dstny)
|14:23:00
|44
|Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis)
|14:24:00
|45
|Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)
|14:25:00
|46
|Olivier le Gac (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:26:00
|47
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)
|14:27:00
|48
|Lawson Craddock (Team Jayco Alula)
|14:28:00
|49
|Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan)
|14:29:00
|50
|Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|14:30:00
|51
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Trek-Segafredo)
|14:31:00
|52
|Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies)
|14:32:00
|53
|Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step)
|14:33:00
|54
|Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team)
|14:34:00
|55
|Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team)
|14:35:00
|56
|Rémi Cavagna (Soudal Quick-Step)
|14:36:00
|57
|Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)
|14:37:00
|58
|Anthony Perez (Cofidis)
|14:38:00
|59
|Eddy Fine (Cofidis)
|14:39:00
|60
|Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen Team)
|14:40:00
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny)
|14:41:00
|62
|Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo)
|14:42:00
|63
|Nathan van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma)
|14:43:00
|64
|Andrey Amador (EF Education-Easypost)
|14:44:00
|65
|Ethan Vernon (Soudal Quick-Step)
|14:45:00
|66
|Brent van Moer (Lotto Dstny)
|14:46:00
|67
|Gianmarco Garofoli (Astana Qazaqstan)
|14:47:00
|68
|Tsgabu Grmay (Team Jayco Alula)
|14:48:00
|69
|Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)
|14:49:00
|70
|Andrea Bagioli (Soudal Quick-Step)
|14:50:00
|71
|Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma)
|14:51:00
|72
|Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:52:00
|73
|Harrison Sweeny (Lotto Dstny)
|14:53:00
|74
|Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo)
|14:54:00
|75
|Antonio Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan)
|14:55:00
|76
|Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)
|14:56:00
|77
|Anthony Delaplace (Team Arkea-Samsic)
|14:57:00
|78
|James Shaw (EF Education-Easypost)
|14:58:00
|79
|Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|14:59:00
|80
|Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:00:00
|81
|Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroen Team)
|15:01:00
|82
|Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|15:02:00
|83
|Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:03:00
|84
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo)
|15:04:00
|85
|Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:05:00
|86
|Florian Senechal (Soudal Quick-Step)
|15:06:00
|87
|Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:07:00
|88
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:08:00
|89
|Attila Valter (Jumbo-Visma)
|15:09:00
|90
|Jason Osborne (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|15:10:00
|91
|Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|15:11:00
|92
|Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:12:00
|93
|Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:13:00
|94
|Rudy Porter (Team Jayco Alula)
|15:14:00
|95
|Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroen Team)
|15:15:00
|96
|David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan)
|15:16:00
|97
|Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|15:17:00
|98
|Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:18:00
|99
|Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies)
|15:19:00
|100
|Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:20:00
|101
|Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:21:00
|102
|Enric Mas (Movistar Team)
|15:22:00
|103
|Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team)
|15:23:00
|104
|Harrison Wood (Cofidis)
|15:24:00
|105
|Simon Guglielmi (Team Arkea-Samsic)
|15:25:00
|106
|Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:26:00
|107
|Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team)
|15:27:00
|108
|Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen Team)
|15:28:00
|109
|Kévin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:29:00
|110
|Sean Quinn (EF Education-Easypost)
|15:30:00
|111
|David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:31:00
|112
|Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:32:00
|113
|Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:33:00
|114
|Markus Hoelgaard (Trek-Segafredo)
|15:34:00
|115
|Torstein Træen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)
|15:35:00
|116
|David max Poole (Team DSM)
|15:36:00
|117
|Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:37:00
|118
|Chris Harper (Team Jayco Alula)
|15:38:00
|119
|Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)
|15:39:00
|120
|Oscar Onley (Team DSM)
|15:40:00
|121
|Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:41:00
|122
|Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Easypost)
|15:42:00
|123
|Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen Team)
|15:43:00
|124
|Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|15:44:00
|125
|Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)
|15:45:00
|126
|Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:46:00
|127
|Guillaume Martin (Cofidis)
|15:47:00
|128
|Clément Champoussin (Team Arkea-Samsic)
|15:48:00
|129
|Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:49:00
|130
|Felix Grossschartner (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:50:00
|131
|Axel Zingle (Cofidis)
|15:51:00
|132
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)
|15:52:00
|133
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (TotalEnergies)
|15:53:00
|134
|Marco Brenner (Team DSM)
|15:54:00
|135
|Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:55:00
|136
|Maxim van Gils (Lotto Dstny)
|15:56:00
|137
|Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|15:57:00
|138
|Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost)
|15:58:00
|139
|Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step)
|15:59:00
|140
|Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)
|16:00:00
