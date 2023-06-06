Critérium du Dauphiné GC reckoning comes in stage 4 time trial - start times

By Laura Weislo
published

Carapaz, Vingegaard, Bernal among overall contenders in final wave of 31.1 kilometre test in Belmont-de-la-Loire

Richard Carapaz and Jonas Vingegaard in action at the Criterium du Dauphine
Richard Carapaz and Jonas Vingegaard in action at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The first reckoning for the overall contenders of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné comes on Wednesday during the stage 4 individual time trial - a challenging 31.1 kilometre test from Cours to Belmont-de-la-Loire.

After three sprint finishes, the majority of the general classification contenders are lying just 23 seconds behind race leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma). The Frenchman is not a terrible time trialist but will most likely be surpassed by riders like teammate Jonas Vingegaard.

The action starts at 1:41 p.m. CEDT with Donavan Grondin (Arkéa-Samsic) - the current leader of the mountains classification - the first man down the ramp in Cours.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) starts the wave of riders containing the GC men at 3:18 p.m. with Enric Mas (Movistar) starting four minutes later.

Both riders have lost time in the frantic opening stages and are 22 and 16 seconds behind the main contenders' group in the standings.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) start back to back at 3:31 p.m and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) ten minutes later.

The 2022 Tour de France champion Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) heads out at 3:45 p.m. to show the world where his form lies ahead of his title defence in July. Behind, we'll see how Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is faring as he tries to come back from the devastating injuries suffered in his collision with a bus in 2022.

In the final block of riders, Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost) will make his bid at the overall starting third to last at 3:58 p.m. before Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quickstep) and Laporte round out the start list.

Organisers are estimating times to be in the 39 minute range and the overall standings to be decided by 4:39 p.m.

2023 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 start times
1Donavan Grondin (Team Arkea-Samsic)13:41:00
2Dries Devenyns (Soudal Quick-Step)13:42:00
3Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma)13:43:00
4Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Deceuninck)13:44:00
5Sergio Samitier (Movistar Team)13:45:00
6Aleksandr Riabushenko (Astana Qazaqstan)13:46:00
7Florian Stork (Team DSM)13:47:00
8Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe)13:48:00
9Hugo Hofstetter (Team Arkea-Samsic)13:49:00
10Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Dstny)13:50:00
11Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny)13:51:00
12Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies)13:52:00
13Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers)13:53:00
14Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)13:54:00
15Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ)13:55:00
16Anders Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)13:56:00
17Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates)13:57:00
18Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan)13:58:00
19Leon Heinschke (Team DSM)13:59:00
20Kevin Ledanois (Team Arkea-Samsic)14:00:00
21Nans Peters (AG2R Citroen Team)14:01:00
22Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates)14:02:00
23Fabien Grellier (TotalEnergies)14:03:00
24Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious)14:04:00
25Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ)14:05:00
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers)14:06:00
27Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco Alula)14:07:00
28Elmar Reinders (Team Jayco Alula)14:08:00
29Owain Doull (EF Education-Easypost)14:09:00
30Matevž Govekar (Bahrain Victorious)14:10:00
31Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies)14:11:00
32Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe)14:12:00
33Lukasz Owsian (Team Arkea-Samsic)14:13:00
34Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco Alula)14:14:00
35Tom Paquot (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)14:15:00
36Pierre luc Perichon (Cofidis)14:16:00
37Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-Easypost)14:17:00
38Lorenzo Milesi (Team DSM)14:18:00
39Franck Bonnamour (AG2R Citroen Team)14:19:00
40Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:20:00
41Madis Mihkels (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)14:21:00
42Fabio van den Bossche (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:22:00
43Milan Menten (Lotto Dstny)14:23:00
44Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis)14:24:00
45Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)14:25:00
46Olivier le Gac (Groupama-FDJ)14:26:00
47Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)14:27:00
48Lawson Craddock (Team Jayco Alula)14:28:00
49Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan)14:29:00
50Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)14:30:00
51Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Trek-Segafredo)14:31:00
52Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies)14:32:00
53Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step)14:33:00
54Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team)14:34:00
55Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team)14:35:00
56Rémi Cavagna (Soudal Quick-Step)14:36:00
57Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)14:37:00
58Anthony Perez (Cofidis)14:38:00
59Eddy Fine (Cofidis)14:39:00
60Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen Team)14:40:00
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny)14:41:00
62Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo)14:42:00
63Nathan van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma)14:43:00
64Andrey Amador (EF Education-Easypost)14:44:00
65Ethan Vernon (Soudal Quick-Step)14:45:00
66Brent van Moer (Lotto Dstny)14:46:00
67Gianmarco Garofoli (Astana Qazaqstan)14:47:00
68Tsgabu Grmay (Team Jayco Alula)14:48:00
69Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)14:49:00
70Andrea Bagioli (Soudal Quick-Step)14:50:00
71Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma)14:51:00
72Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:52:00
73Harrison Sweeny (Lotto Dstny)14:53:00
74Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo)14:54:00
75Antonio Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan)14:55:00
76Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)14:56:00
77Anthony Delaplace (Team Arkea-Samsic)14:57:00
78James Shaw (EF Education-Easypost)14:58:00
79Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)14:59:00
80Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ)15:00:00
81Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroen Team)15:01:00
82Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)15:02:00
83Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ)15:03:00
84Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo)15:04:00
85Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates)15:05:00
86Florian Senechal (Soudal Quick-Step)15:06:00
87Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe)15:07:00
88Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious)15:08:00
89Attila Valter (Jumbo-Visma)15:09:00
90Jason Osborne (Alpecin-Deceuninck)15:10:00
91Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck)15:11:00
92Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious)15:12:00
93Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates)15:13:00
94Rudy Porter (Team Jayco Alula)15:14:00
95Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroen Team)15:15:00
96David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan)15:16:00
97Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)15:17:00
98Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious)15:18:00
99Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies)15:19:00
100Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)15:20:00
101Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers)15:21:00
102Enric Mas (Movistar Team)15:22:00
103Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team)15:23:00
104Harrison Wood (Cofidis)15:24:00
105Simon Guglielmi (Team Arkea-Samsic)15:25:00
106Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers)15:26:00
107Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team)15:27:00
108Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen Team)15:28:00
109Kévin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ)15:29:00
110Sean Quinn (EF Education-Easypost)15:30:00
111David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)15:31:00
112Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)15:32:00
113Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)15:33:00
114Markus Hoelgaard (Trek-Segafredo)15:34:00
115Torstein Træen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)15:35:00
116David max Poole (Team DSM)15:36:00
117Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates)15:37:00
118Chris Harper (Team Jayco Alula)15:38:00
119Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)15:39:00
120Oscar Onley (Team DSM)15:40:00
121Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)15:41:00
122Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Easypost)15:42:00
123Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen Team)15:43:00
124Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck)15:44:00
125Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)15:45:00
126Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)15:46:00
127Guillaume Martin (Cofidis)15:47:00
128Clément Champoussin (Team Arkea-Samsic)15:48:00
129Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)15:49:00
130Felix Grossschartner (UAE Team Emirates)15:50:00
131Axel Zingle (Cofidis)15:51:00
132Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)15:52:00
133Edvald Boasson-Hagen (TotalEnergies)15:53:00
134Marco Brenner (Team DSM)15:54:00
135Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)15:55:00
136Maxim van Gils (Lotto Dstny)15:56:00
137Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)15:57:00
138Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost)15:58:00
139Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step)15:59:00
140Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)16:00:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.