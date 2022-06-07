Live coverage

Criterium du Dauphine stage 3 - Live coverage

By published

All the action from the hardest day of the race so far

Stage 3 profile Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

Race notes

Alexis Vuillermoz defends race lead

Primož Roglič among the favourites on uphill finish

Break: Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Jonas Wilsly (Uno-X), Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM)

Now up to 1:40 for the breakaway and this looks to be settled very quickly.

Around 40km to go until the riders hit the first difficulty of the day, the third-category Côte de Saint-Vert.

164km to go

The four men have 40 seconds on the peloton.

It's not exactly the strongest move and the peloton might be happy to let the four men go here.

Jonas Wilsly (Uno-X) and Thomas Champion (Cofidis) are also there.

165km to go

Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM) was the first man to go.

Goldstein is with him.

Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech) among the early attackers.

169km to go

The riders have rolled out to start today's third stage and attacks are flying already.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

