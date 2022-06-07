Live coverage
Criterium du Dauphine stage 3 - Live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
All the action from the hardest day of the race so far
Race notes
Alexis Vuillermoz defends race lead
Primož Roglič among the favourites on uphill finish
Break: Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Jonas Wilsly (Uno-X), Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM)
Critérium du Dauphiné race hub
How to Watch to the Dauphine - Live streaming
Critérium du Dauphiné preview
Vuillermoz wins Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 from the breakaway
Now up to 1:40 for the breakaway and this looks to be settled very quickly.
Around 40km to go until the riders hit the first difficulty of the day, the third-category Côte de Saint-Vert.
164km to go
The four men have 40 seconds on the peloton.
It's not exactly the strongest move and the peloton might be happy to let the four men go here.
Jonas Wilsly (Uno-X) and Thomas Champion (Cofidis) are also there.
165km to go
Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM) was the first man to go.
Goldstein is with him.
Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech) among the early attackers.
169km to go
The riders have rolled out to start today's third stage and attacks are flying already.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
