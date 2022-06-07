Criterium du Dauphine stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

Now up to 1:40 for the breakaway and this looks to be settled very quickly.

Around 40km to go until the riders hit the first difficulty of the day, the third-category Côte de Saint-Vert.

164km to go The four men have 40 seconds on the peloton.

It's not exactly the strongest move and the peloton might be happy to let the four men go here.

Jonas Wilsly (Uno-X) and Thomas Champion (Cofidis) are also there.

165km to go Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM) was the first man to go. Goldstein is with him.

Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech) among the early attackers.

169km to go The riders have rolled out to start today's third stage and attacks are flying already.