Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 - Live coverage

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) gets a gap but is quickly brought to heel.

It seems many see this as a breakaway day. There's no shortage of attempts to get up the road, but nothing sticking yet.

Still no breakaway as the peloton barrels along these opening kilometres at full whack.

Here come the first attacks. Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) are on the move but it doesn't last long.

We're off The riders reach kilometre-zero and the stage is waved underway.

A slightly late roll-out but we are moving. A few minutes in the neutral zone and then we'll be racing.

Today's route is flat for the first 110km before the hills begin in the last 50. The category-2 Col de la Placette makes way for the tougher Col de Porte, which was used last year but this time is climbed from the opposite, easier side. After a hairy descent we have a pair of cat-3 climbs which sort of roll into one gentle final climb to the line. It's not the sort of terrain that's going to open big gaps between the GC riders, but we could see some movement, especially in the final push for the line, if there's no breakaway out front.

The riders have all signed on under blue skies and the start of the stage is coming up in just a few minutes.

