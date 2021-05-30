Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 – Live coverage
By Amy Jones
Who will win the opening stage around Issoire?
Refresh
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
We will have all the action from the opening 181km road race stage around Issoire.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 – Live coverageWho will win the opening stage around Issoire?
-
Bardet's disappointment over Giro d'Italia stage near miss overshadows GC gainFrench overall contender initiates a stage shaping attack but is dropped on final climb
-
Daniel Martínez steadies Egan Bernal’s course towards Giro d’Italia victoryDauphiné winner and Castroviejo calm stormy waters on road to Alpe Motta
-
Bilbao: Nobody deserved Giro d'Italia stage win more than Caruso'DSM lit the fuse and Ineos were a bit inattentive, so we went for it,' says Basque teammate
-
Giro d'Italia: stage 21 time trial start timesCan world champion Ganna bookend with time trial victory again?
-
Egan Bernal: Caruso's attack was the most complicated moment of the Giro d'ItaliaColombian admits back injury limited time trial preparation ahead of race
-
2021 Giro d'Italia stage 20 highlights - VideoWatch Damiano Caruso claim the final mountain stage
-
Damiano Caruso lives 'a day like a champion' at the Giro d'ItaliaItalian secures stage win and podium place at Alpe Motta
-
Ineos Grenadiers staying focused before celebrating Giro d'Italia victory in Milan“Panicking in a moment like that can cost you victory at the Giro” Tosatto says of defensive ride to Alpe Motta
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.