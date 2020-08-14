Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 - Live coverage
Can Team Ineos bounce back on day 3 in the mountains?
Refresh
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live race centre for stage 3 of the mountainous Critérium du Dauphiné.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 - Live coverageCan Team Ineos bounce back on day 3 in the mountains?
-
Bahrain McLaren beat Ineos to Jack Haig signatureAustralian climber leaves Mitchelton-Scott for 2021
-
Dan Martin abandons Critérium du Dauphiné with sacral fracture'I'm really hopeful I'll be ready for Tour de France' says Israel Start-Up Nation rider
-
Oakley cycling sunglasses: A comprehensive range overviewUnsure what separates a Sutro from a Jawbreaker? Our overview of the Oakley cycling sunglasses range explains all you need to know
-
10 riders to watch at the 2020 Il LombardiaEvenepoel, Van der Poel and Nibali feature among the favourites for this year's second Monument
-
Higuita shrugs off Critérium du Dauphiné crash'Luckily there's nothing broken' confirms EF Pro Cycling's Colombian road race champion
-
Guillaume Martin continues to shine at Critérium du Dauphiné'When I'm up at the front, I get heckled a little' admits Frenchman
-
Can anyone stop Evenepoel at Il Lombardia? – PreviewBelgian takes on Nibali, Fugslang and Bennett on Monument debut
-
Critérium du Dauphiné: Sepp Kuss shows his worth on Col de Porte'We’re gaining confidence and working together as a team' says Jumbo-Visma's American domestique
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.