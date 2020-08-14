Trending

Live coverage

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 - Live coverage

By

Can Team Ineos bounce back on day 3 in the mountains?

Critérium du Dauphiné – Race preview

10 riders to watch at the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné 

Critérium du Dauphiné: Wout van Aert wins stage 1 

Critérium du Dauphiné: Primoz Roglic wins stage 2 atop Col de Porte

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné – live stream, TV, results

Refresh

The profile of stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine

The profile of stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: ASO)

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live race centre for stage 3 of the mountainous Critérium du Dauphiné. 

Latest on Cyclingnews