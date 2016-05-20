Criterium du Dauphine 2016 Stage 1: Cluses - Saint-Vulbas, 186km
Map and profile
Stage 1: Cluses - Saint-Vulbas
The Dauphiné returns to the capital of the Arve Valley with a stage designed for the sprinters. With Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18), and John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin) all in the mix, the stage will be controlled by the sprinters' teams, rather than the GC contenders, although a break is likely to form and contest the four fourth-category climbs. The last climb comes almost 50 kilometres before the finish, providing the sprinters with little excuse.
Cyclingnews' top tip: Alexander Kristoff (Katusha): The Norwegian, on paper, is the strongest sprinter in the race, but will face stiff competition from the in-form Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), who won two stages last year.
