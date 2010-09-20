Watson fastest, wins overall
Aardal top female
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Watson
|2:46:09
|2
|Scott Bendle
|0:16:57
|3
|Andrew Maemura
|0:18:01
|4
|Tom Wait
|0:29:03
|5
|Harrison Wood
|1:07:11
|6
|Jay Menard (Via Ciclante)
|1:18:58
|7
|Daniel Scott (Internation Mountain Bicycling Assoc. CA)
|1:20:37
|8
|Corey Morrison (KHS Backpeddling)
|2:04:57
|DNS
|John Clark (Halcones Racing Mexico)
|DNS
|Marcin Stepniak (The Bike Zone)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Dennis (Speed River Bicycle)
|2:53:58
|2
|Iain Radford
|3
|Jason Everaert (The Village Cycle/Helbin Machine)
|0:05:14
|4
|Ernesto Marenchin (Crankskins.com)
|0:11:14
|5
|David Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles)
|0:15:49
|6
|Tom Hipsz
|0:31:03
|7
|Richard Stockdale
|0:35:41
|8
|Matt Young (Innovative Fitness)
|0:46:12
|9
|David Warren (Bearded Man Racing)
|0:47:04
|10
|Jan Trojanowski
|0:47:47
|11
|Simon Roy
|0:49:56
|12
|William Hellems
|0:51:24
|13
|Brad Mc Cutcheon
|0:52:02
|14
|Tony Chau (Rockets)
|0:52:58
|15
|Robin Bouchard
|0:56:28
|16
|Neil Ireland
|0:57:30
|17
|Chad Houston
|1:00:41
|18
|Mark Gedraitis (NEMBA)
|1:01:13
|19
|Craig Hoddy (My Wife)
|1:01:41
|20
|Duncan Vernon (RaceDayRush.com)
|1:03:29
|21
|Derek MacNeil (gearsbikeshop.com)
|1:04:33
|22
|Trevor Jordan
|1:04:46
|23
|Mark Cliffe-Phillips (Aerobic Power)
|1:12:27
|24
|John Clare (Fiera Race Team)
|1:18:13
|25
|Ian Randall (Urbane)
|1:26:07
|26
|Chris Bacigalupo
|1:29:25
|27
|Chris Durand (Nigel`s Flatlander)
|1:31:58
|28
|Seamus McGrath
|29
|Graham Seaman
|1:36:38
|30
|Scott Konecny
|1:37:51
|31
|Matt Sanders
|1:42:02
|32
|Gilbert Cayouette
|1:48:24
|33
|Tony HanJune Kim
|1:51:00
|34
|Paul Hodges
|2:01:28
|35
|Stefan Ioannou
|2:10:51
|36
|Michael Bowen
|2:14:32
|37
|Andrew MacLeod (Andrew MacLeod)
|2:16:41
|38
|Bevin Reith
|2:17:53
|39
|Grant Barriage
|3:01:48
|40
|David Barton
|3:04:27
|41
|Matthew Labadie
|3:09:35
|DNS
|Duane Turgeon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Klymson
|3:07:33
|2
|Jim Brogden (speedriver)
|0:06:07
|3
|Benny Doucette
|0:11:22
|4
|Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com)
|0:13:11
|5
|Dave Eleiter
|0:15:17
|6
|Ken Waring (Personal Bank Account)
|0:17:46
|7
|David Enns
|0:18:16
|8
|Nicolas Lortie (G.T.H. Sports)
|0:20:09
|9
|Tony Owsley
|0:20:25
|10
|Dave Law (Kamikaze)
|0:20:41
|11
|Mark Rosati
|0:23:39
|12
|David Grosse
|0:25:09
|13
|Oggie Sokolovic
|0:27:42
|14
|Mario Turgeon
|0:28:56
|15
|Blake Ellis
|0:34:36
|16
|Craig Vedova
|0:34:48
|17
|Peter Phillips
|0:37:16
|18
|Marcus Boyle
|0:38:24
|19
|Jacques Bernier
|0:38:39
|20
|Scott Emery
|0:41:09
|21
|Shaun Bethell (Heavy Rollers)
|0:41:27
|22
|EJ Rosipayla (Crankskins.com)
|0:41:49
|23
|Jonathan Skelcher (Fitfix)
|0:45:02
|24
|Jamie Broughton (Footprint Leadership)
|0:46:53
|25
|Andrew McKean
|0:46:59
|26
|Mike Gordon
|0:47:04
|27
|Bob Ebner (Fresh Air Experience)
|0:47:25
|28
|Garnett Abbey
|0:48:56
|29
|Ron MacNeil
|0:51:00
|30
|Rob Nishman
|0:56:21
|31
|Mark McIsaac (Bike Zone)
|1:01:06
|32
|Chris Wood (Raid the Fridge)
|1:01:43
|33
|Stewart Taplin
|1:02:10
|34
|John Watt
|1:02:16
|35
|Rich Olynyk
|1:05:22
|36
|Sam Maduri (PETRA / HEAVY ROLLERS)
|1:09:32
|37
|Claude Richard
|1:12:20
|38
|Joel Rose
|1:13:42
|39
|Mike Tourond
|1:17:29
|40
|Chris Beer
|1:20:50
|41
|Fabrice Portes (Wolverine Sports Club)
|1:26:48
|42
|Dan Beardsall
|1:28:39
|43
|Chris Rogers (my ever understanding wife)
|1:30:34
|44
|Simon Valleau
|1:39:21
|45
|Barry Cox
|1:39:34
|46
|Ernie Braun (KHS Backpeddling)
|1:43:45
|47
|Ian Morck
|1:50:30
|48
|Wayne Bernkopf (Shimano Canada)
|1:53:48
|49
|Scott Graham
|2:02:08
|50
|Greg Ross
|2:18:01
|51
|Rob Currie
|2:39:45
|52
|Dan Garnett
|53
|Scott Seybold
|54
|Tim Morrison (KHS/Backpeddling)
|2:40:05
|55
|Christopher Doll
|3:05:54
|DNF
|Glenn Cameron
|DNF
|Ken Roebuck
|DNS
|Jouko Haapanen
|DNS
|Mark Lepper
|DNS
|Rod Oliveira
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Thomson
|3:23:29
|2
|John Fisher
|0:01:25
|3
|John MacKillop
|0:21:37
|4
|Danny Thompson
|0:38:49
|5
|Bob Kinsie
|0:41:21
|6
|Duncan Newman
|0:44:33
|7
|David Parsons
|0:44:38
|8
|Greg Andre-Barrett (Cyclepath Oakville)
|0:47:37
|9
|James Irwin
|0:55:13
|10
|Bill Bayard
|0:58:32
|11
|Gary Black
|1:24:10
|12
|Calvin Newman
|1:26:34
|13
|John Hughes
|1:34:33
|14
|Robert Vieth (Trent Hillbillies)
|2:09:46
|15
|Rob Wright
|2:43:25
|DNF
|Tom Hawks (Durham Mtn Biking Assoc.)
|DNS
|Ray DeNure
|DNS
|Gord Willcocks
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Dermont (True north Cycles)
|3:11:52
|2
|Michael Duncan
|0:08:45
|3
|Thomas Yip (Speed Theory / Motion Chiropractic)
|0:14:22
|4
|Rich Dillen
|0:16:33
|5
|Peter Keiller
|0:18:56
|6
|Craig Barlow
|0:34:17
|7
|Guy Leclair
|0:37:28
|8
|Dean Hachey
|0:41:27
|DNF
|Jim Forbes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Aardal
|3:10:59
|2
|Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)
|0:46:51
|3
|Abigail Owsley (Village Cycle)
|0:51:42
|4
|Samantha Brett (Algonquin Outfitters/Sir Sams Ski Resort)
|0:55:02
|5
|Tammy Simmons (Trek Bicycle Store Barrie)
|1:07:43
|6
|Kari Ferlatte
|1:12:51
|7
|Linda Shin
|1:23:44
|8
|Mélanie Bernier
|1:52:58
|DNS
|Susan Iori
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lori Davis (Blacktooth Grin)
|4:31:43
|DNS
|Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling)
|DNS
|Patricia Murphy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Flanagan / Leslie Greene (Chain Reaction Bicycles)
|5:55:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Zandstra / Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
|2:41:24
|2
|Peter Glassford / Eric Batty (Trek Canada - Digica.ca)
|0:07:47
|3
|Cory Hancock / Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
|0:19:43
|4
|Jamie Wagler / Simon Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
|0:20:37
|5
|Logan Tacoma / Corey Hakkers (Two Wheel Express)
|0:39:02
|6
|Brett Lawrie / Michael Lawrie (Oakville Cyclepath)
|0:47:47
|7
|Dave Harding / Denis Buchwald
|1:11:58
|8
|Bren MacKillop / Matt MacKillop
|1:26:19
|9
|Paul Weigel / Mike Schneider
|1:49:38
|10
|Marc Larochelle / Dominic Girard
|1:53:00
|11
|Jamie Cummins / Lee Virgilwood (Arrow Racing)
|2:22:08
|DNS
|Ronald Graves / Caleb Graves (MCS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Ruder / Helmut Schweinsteiger (Fire + Ice)
|3:15:25
|2
|Éric Jobin / Luc Bélanger (Reynold Cycle/Subway)
|0:08:49
|3
|Jeff Shikaze / Narius Botyrius (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)
|0:17:22
|4
|Mark Thurston / Michael Cranwell (Lapdogs)
|0:30:17
|5
|Don Gain / Dave Fabbro (Barrie Cycling Club)
|0:35:35
|6
|Greg Shikaze / Hal Judd (Cyclepath Oakville)
|0:43:44
|7
|Mike Dougherty / Trevor Plestid (The Inflatables)
|0:57:27
|8
|Cameron Mahon / Jack Simpson
|1:22:41
|9
|Mike Cybulski / Duane Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
|1:51:30
|10
|David Hartwick / Mark Walker
|1:54:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Perreault / Stewart Mc Intosh
|3:41:10
|2
|George Sciberras / Peter Loney (Cyclepath Oakville/HBCC)
|0:08:10
|3
|Rick Landry / Malcolm Bow (speedriver.com)
|0:42:34
|4
|Andy Ording / Todd Winget (Old Blokes Racing)
|1:37:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Douglas / Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
|3:10:18
|2
|Scott Luscombe / Haley Smith (Carson Electric/Think SL)
|0:30:41
|3
|Richard Aim / Megan Rose (Innovative Fitness)
|0:46:59
|4
|Bartt Eade / Shannon Tucker (Caledon Hills Cycling)
|0:53:52
|5
|Brian McCurdy / Sasha Brown
|0:54:34
|6
|Paul Wagler / Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
|0:54:57
|7
|Shari Clare / Joseph Litke (Fiera Race Team)
|1:06:02
|8
|Scott Holmes / Danielle Kinsie
|1:19:07
|9
|Marc Risdale / Kim Jones (Misfit Psycles)
|1:56:32
|10
|Terry Porter / Loren Porter (KHS Canada)
|2:14:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn Goodwin
|2:41:16
|2
|Chris Brunet
|0:04:20
|3
|Gilles Galipeau
|0:08:09
|4
|David Kiernan
|0:16:42
|5
|Mike Beatty
|0:24:39
|6
|Michael Fiorini
|0:29:09
|7
|Bob Nicholson
|0:29:17
|8
|Peter M. Blecher
|0:36:55
|9
|Scott MacDonald
|0:37:13
|10
|Sarah Kent
|0:37:41
|11
|Curtis Christopherson (Innovative Fitness)
|0:37:46
|12
|Wes Hansen
|13
|Neil Mitchell
|0:37:54
|14
|Sabrina Piombo
|0:38:39
|15
|Jonathan Lamarre
|16
|Alan Chow
|0:45:29
|17
|Jost Rittershaus
|0:46:19
|18
|Chris Dunford
|0:48:38
|19
|Martin Rose
|0:56:41
|20
|Jason Eddy
|0:56:53
|21
|Gregory Balmer (Shimano Canada)
|1:01:23
|22
|Jenny Chang
|1:05:02
|23
|Mike Carter
|24
|Gary McBlain
|1:07:51
|25
|Denise McIsaac (Bikezone)
|1:10:44
|26
|Tecia White
|1:22:50
|27
|Brandon McGregor
|1:24:38
|28
|Steve Shikaze
|1:27:43
|29
|Ronald Donaldson
|30
|Laurie Woodbury
|1:34:37
|31
|Pat Crosscombe (Cycle Solutions)
|1:40:22
|32
|Gino Facca
|1:42:15
|33
|Sean Gough
|1:48:43
|34
|Richard Woodbury
|1:50:18
|35
|Bruce Stewart
|3:37:26
|DNS
|Wayne Lessard (Personal Bank Account)
|DNS
|Jamie Mitchell
|DNS
|Michael Morten
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Watson
|10:10:03
|2
|Andrew Maemura
|2:04:47
|3
|Scott Bendle
|2:08:07
|4
|Tom Wait
|2:59:30
|5
|Jay Menard (Via Ciclante)
|4:10:30
|6
|Daniel Scott (Internation Mountain Bicycling Assoc. CA)
|4:30:47
|7
|Harrison Wood
|4:46:32
|8
|Corey Morrison (KHS Backpeddling)
|8:35:19
|-1
|Chris Brunet
|-2
|Marcin Stepniak (The Bike Zone)
|-2
|Brandon McGregor
|-3
|John Clark (Halcones Racing Mexico)
|-3
|Gregory Balmer (Shimano Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Dennis (Speed River Bicycle)
|10:59:10
|2
|Iain Radford
|0:00:24
|3
|Jason Everaert (The Village Cycle/Helbin Machine)
|0:11:48
|4
|David Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles)
|0:42:56
|5
|Ernesto Marenchin (Crankskins.com)
|0:53:01
|6
|Chad Houston
|2:39:41
|7
|Richard Stockdale
|2:43:08
|8
|Tom Hipsz
|2:51:22
|9
|Brad Mc Cutcheon
|3:01:35
|10
|William Hellems
|3:06:44
|11
|David Warren (Bearded Man Racing)
|3:07:46
|12
|Duncan Vernon (RaceDayRush.com)
|3:37:22
|13
|Jan Trojanowski
|3:45:50
|14
|Neil Ireland
|3:47:15
|15
|Matt Young (Innovative Fitness)
|3:50:25
|16
|Simon Roy
|3:54:36
|17
|Tony Chau (Rockets)
|3:59:01
|18
|Trevor Jordan
|4:00:48
|19
|Derek MacNeil (gearsbikeshop.com)
|4:14:55
|20
|Mark Gedraitis (NEMBA)
|4:20:54
|21
|John Clare (Fiera Race Team)
|4:37:36
|22
|Robin Bouchard
|4:38:05
|23
|Scott Konecny
|4:40:21
|24
|Craig Hoddy (My Wife)
|4:46:54
|25
|Chris Bacigalupo
|5:34:51
|26
|Ian Randall (Urbane)
|6:10:55
|27
|Chris Durand (Nigel`s Flatlander)
|6:15:15
|28
|Mark Cliffe-Phillips (Aerobic Power)
|6:34:27
|29
|Bevin Reith
|6:54:07
|30
|Graham Seaman
|6:59:17
|31
|Gilbert Cayouette
|7:04:12
|32
|Paul Hodges
|7:41:08
|33
|Matt Sanders
|7:52:31
|34
|Stefan Ioannou
|8:02:20
|35
|Michael Bowen
|8:04:34
|36
|Seamus McGrath
|8:08:02
|37
|Andrew MacLeod (Andrew MacLeod)
|8:42:01
|38
|Tony HanJune Kim
|8:54:09
|39
|Matthew Labadie
|11:21:29
|40
|David Barton
|11:31:05
|-1
|Grant Barriage
|-2
|Duane Turgeon
|-2
|Mike Beatty
|-2
|Chris Dunford
|-2
|Jamie Mitchell
|-3
|Gary McBlain
|-3
|Jason Eddy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jim Brogden (speedriver)
|12:03:08
|2
|Matt Klymson
|0:14:39
|3
|Dave Eleiter
|0:16:14
|4
|Benny Doucette
|0:20:22
|5
|Ken Waring (Personal Bank Account)
|0:25:48
|6
|David Enns
|0:51:38
|7
|Tony Owsley
|0:55:30
|8
|Nicolas Lortie (G.T.H. Sports)
|1:01:44
|9
|Mark Rosati
|1:21:11
|10
|Dave Law (Kamikaze)
|1:24:50
|11
|Blake Ellis
|1:53:15
|12
|Craig Vedova
|1:59:38
|13
|Oggie Sokolovic
|2:00:00
|14
|Jacques Bernier
|2:01:40
|15
|Mario Turgeon
|2:09:21
|16
|Andrew McKean
|2:30:56
|17
|Jonathan Skelcher (Fitfix)
|2:35:11
|18
|Marcus Boyle
|2:43:25
|19
|Jamie Broughton (Footprint Leadership)
|2:44:46
|20
|Bob Ebner (Fresh Air Experience)
|2:49:01
|21
|EJ Rosipayla (Crankskins.com)
|2:50:24
|22
|Ron MacNeil
|2:54:08
|23
|Peter Phillips
|2:57:11
|24
|Shaun Bethell (Heavy Rollers)
|2:57:59
|25
|Garnett Abbey
|3:01:10
|26
|Mike Gordon
|3:09:52
|27
|Rob Nishman
|3:13:00
|28
|Claude Richard
|3:45:16
|29
|Rich Olynyk
|3:55:05
|30
|Chris Wood (Raid the Fridge)
|4:07:49
|31
|Fabrice Portes (Wolverine Sports Club)
|4:48:55
|32
|Stewart Taplin
|5:05:59
|33
|Chris Rogers (my ever understanding wife)
|5:11:11
|34
|Chris Beer
|5:14:00
|35
|Joel Rose
|5:21:27
|36
|Ian Morck
|5:22:12
|37
|Dan Beardsall
|5:42:04
|38
|Ernie Braun (KHS Backpeddling)
|5:53:46
|39
|Wayne Bernkopf (Shimano Canada)
|5:58:31
|40
|Mike Tourond
|6:02:14
|41
|Simon Valleau
|6:22:56
|42
|Barry Cox
|7:12:57
|43
|John Watt
|7:32:38
|44
|Dan Garnett
|9:40:35
|45
|Scott Seybold
|9:40:36
|46
|Tim Morrison (KHS/Backpeddling)
|9:51:39
|47
|Christopher Doll
|11:03:02
|-1
|Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com)
|-1
|David Grosse
|-1
|Glenn Cameron
|-1
|Mark McIsaac (Bike Zone)
|-1
|Scott Emery
|-1
|Sam Maduri (PETRA / HEAVY ROLLERS)
|-1
|Scott Graham
|-1
|Rob Currie
|-1
|Greg Ross
|-2
|Peter M. Blecher
|-2
|Ken Roebuck
|-2
|Gilles Galipeau
|-2
|Glenn Goodwin
|-2
|Michael Fiorini
|-2
|Alan Chow
|-2
|Michael Morten
|-3
|Mark Lepper
|-3
|Jouko Haapanen
|-3
|Rod Oliveira
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Thomson
|12:47:51
|2
|John Fisher
|0:14:51
|3
|John MacKillop
|1:31:47
|4
|Greg Andre-Barrett (Cyclepath Oakville)
|2:15:22
|5
|Bob Kinsie
|2:39:55
|6
|David Parsons
|2:49:08
|7
|Danny Thompson
|2:49:46
|8
|James Irwin
|3:28:06
|9
|John Hughes
|5:05:12
|10
|Calvin Newman
|5:08:25
|11
|Gary Black
|5:12:04
|12
|Bill Bayard
|5:31:38
|13
|Robert Vieth (Trent Hillbillies)
|5:51:00
|14
|Rob Wright
|8:43:52
|-1
|Tom Hawks (Durham Mtn Biking Assoc.)
|-2
|Duncan Newman
|-2
|Jost Rittershaus
|-2
|Martin Rose
|-2
|Gino Facca
|-3
|Ray DeNure
|-3
|Gord Willcocks
|-3
|Bruce Stewart
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Dermont (True north Cycles)
|11:50:49
|2
|Michael Duncan
|0:41:19
|3
|Rich Dillen
|1:14:59
|4
|Peter Keiller
|1:43:05
|5
|Thomas Yip (Speed Theory / Motion Chiropractic)
|2:14:46
|6
|Guy Leclair
|2:28:50
|7
|Craig Barlow
|2:38:10
|8
|Dean Hachey
|3:11:05
|-1
|Bob Nicholson
|-1
|Jim Forbes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Aardal
|12:19:36
|2
|Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)
|2:14:59
|3
|Samantha Brett (Algonquin Outfitters/Sir Sams Ski Resort)
|2:43:33
|4
|Abigail Owsley (Village Cycle)
|4:00:05
|5
|Linda Shin
|4:31:24
|6
|Tammy Simmons (Trek Bicycle Store Barrie)
|4:31:41
|7
|Kari Ferlatte
|5:17:34
|-1
|Mélanie Bernier
|-3
|Susan Iori
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lori Davis (Blacktooth Grin)
|17:09:20
|-2
|Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling)
|-3
|Pat Crosscombe (Cycle Solutions)
|-3
|Patricia Murphy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Flanagan / Leslie Greene (Chain Reaction Bicycles)
|22:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Zandstra / Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
|9:53:55
|2
|Peter Glassford / Eric Batty (Trek Canada - Digica.ca)
|0:13:46
|3
|Cory Hancock / Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
|1:25:51
|4
|Jamie Wagler / Simon Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
|1:57:06
|5
|Brett Lawrie / Michael Lawrie (Oakville Cyclepath)
|3:14:21
|6
|Logan Tacoma / Corey Hakkers (Two Wheel Express)
|3:16:49
|7
|Dave Harding / Denis Buchwald
|4:14:12
|8
|Bren MacKillop / Matt MacKillop
|6:10:55
|9
|Marc Larochelle / Dominic Girard
|7:10:41
|10
|Paul Weigel / Mike Schneider
|7:13:40
|11
|Jamie Cummins / Lee Virgilwood (Arrow Racing)
|9:51:57
|-3
|Ronald Graves / Caleb Graves (MCS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Ruder / Helmut Schweinsteiger (Fire + Ice)
|12:10:26
|2
|Jeff Shikaze / Narius Botyrius (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)
|0:31:48
|3
|Éric Jobin / Luc Bélanger (Reynold Cycle/Subway)
|0:50:44
|4
|Mark Thurston / Michael Cranwell (Lapdogs)
|2:09:32
|5
|Greg Shikaze / Hal Judd (Cyclepath Oakville)
|2:40:12
|6
|Don Gain / Dave Fabbro (Barrie Cycling Club)
|2:50:51
|7
|Mike Dougherty / Trevor Plestid (The Inflatables)
|3:05:46
|*8
|Cameron Mahon / Jack Simpson
|6:33:38
|9
|Mike Cybulski / Duane Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
|6:43:37
|10
|David Hartwick / Mark Walker
|7:12:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Perreault / Stewart Mc Intosh
|14:15:40
|2
|George Sciberras / Peter Loney (Cyclepath Oakville/HBCC)
|0:03:48
|3
|Rick Landry / Malcolm Bow (speedriver.com)
|1:50:34
|4
|Andy Ording / Todd Winget (Old Blokes Racing)
|4:57:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Douglas / Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
|11:58:44
|2
|Scott Luscombe / Haley Smith (Carson Electric/Think SL)
|2:16:14
|3
|Richard Aim / Megan Rose (Innovative Fitness)
|3:13:25
|4
|Bartt Eade / Shannon Tucker (Caledon Hills Cycling)
|3:34:00
|5
|Brian McCurdy / Sasha Brown
|3:46:59
|6
|Shari Clare / Joseph Litke (Fiera Race Team)
|4:29:49
|7
|Paul Wagler / Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
|5:21:31
|8
|Scott Holmes / Danielle Kinsie
|5:30:59
|9
|Marc Risdale / Kim Jones (Misfit Psycles)
|6:56:27
|10
|Terry Porter / Loren Porter (KHS Canada)
|7:49:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Kiernan
|12:41:46
|2
|Jonathan Lamarre
|0:34:25
|3
|Sabrina Piombo
|0:35:23
|4
|Sarah Kent
|1:07:58
|5
|Neil Mitchell
|2:07:36
|6
|Curtis Christopherson (Innovative Fitness)
|2:19:01
|7
|Wes Hansen
|2:22:01
|8
|Denise McIsaac (Bikezone)
|2:31:42
|9
|Steve Shikaze
|2:53:01
|10
|Ronald Donaldson
|2:53:02
|11
|Tecia White
|2:59:19
|12
|Sean Gough
|5:12:36
|13
|Laurie Woodbury
|5:26:29
|14
|Richard Woodbury
|6:07:34
|-1
|Gilles Galipeau
|-1
|Michael Fiorini
|-1
|Scott MacDonald
|-1
|Peter M. Blecher
|-1
|Mike Beatty
|-1
|Jost Rittershaus
|-1
|Chris Dunford
|-1
|Gary McBlain
|-1
|Gregory Balmer (Shimano Canada)
|-1
|Martin Rose
|-1
|Jason Eddy
|-1
|Gino Facca
|-1
|Bruce Stewart
|-2
|Glenn Goodwin
|-2
|Chris Brunet
|-2
|Bob Nicholson
|-2
|Alan Chow
|-2
|Jenny Chang
|-2
|Mike Carter
|-2
|Brandon McGregor
|-2
|Mark McIsaac (Bike Zone)
|-2
|Pat Crosscombe (Cycle Solutions)
|-2
|Sam Maduri (PETRA / HEAVY ROLLERS)
|-2
|Duncan Newman
|-2
|Marcin Stepniak (The Bike Zone)
|-2
|Duane Turgeon
|-2
|Wayne Lessard (Personal Bank Account)
|-2
|Grant Barriage
|-2
|Jamie Mitchell
|-2
|Michael Morten
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy