Solo Under Thirty Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Watson2:46:09
2Scott Bendle0:16:57
3Andrew Maemura0:18:01
4Tom Wait0:29:03
5Harrison Wood1:07:11
6Jay Menard (Via Ciclante)1:18:58
7Daniel Scott (Internation Mountain Bicycling Assoc. CA)1:20:37
8Corey Morrison (KHS Backpeddling)2:04:57
DNSJohn Clark (Halcones Racing Mexico)
DNSMarcin Stepniak (The Bike Zone)

Solo 30 - 39 Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Dennis (Speed River Bicycle)2:53:58
2Iain Radford
3Jason Everaert (The Village Cycle/Helbin Machine)0:05:14
4Ernesto Marenchin (Crankskins.com)0:11:14
5David Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles)0:15:49
6Tom Hipsz0:31:03
7Richard Stockdale0:35:41
8Matt Young (Innovative Fitness)0:46:12
9David Warren (Bearded Man Racing)0:47:04
10Jan Trojanowski0:47:47
11Simon Roy0:49:56
12William Hellems0:51:24
13Brad Mc Cutcheon0:52:02
14Tony Chau (Rockets)0:52:58
15Robin Bouchard0:56:28
16Neil Ireland0:57:30
17Chad Houston1:00:41
18Mark Gedraitis (NEMBA)1:01:13
19Craig Hoddy (My Wife)1:01:41
20Duncan Vernon (RaceDayRush.com)1:03:29
21Derek MacNeil (gearsbikeshop.com)1:04:33
22Trevor Jordan1:04:46
23Mark Cliffe-Phillips (Aerobic Power)1:12:27
24John Clare (Fiera Race Team)1:18:13
25Ian Randall (Urbane)1:26:07
26Chris Bacigalupo1:29:25
27Chris Durand (Nigel`s Flatlander)1:31:58
28Seamus McGrath
29Graham Seaman1:36:38
30Scott Konecny1:37:51
31Matt Sanders1:42:02
32Gilbert Cayouette1:48:24
33Tony HanJune Kim1:51:00
34Paul Hodges2:01:28
35Stefan Ioannou2:10:51
36Michael Bowen2:14:32
37Andrew MacLeod (Andrew MacLeod)2:16:41
38Bevin Reith2:17:53
39Grant Barriage3:01:48
40David Barton3:04:27
41Matthew Labadie3:09:35
DNSDuane Turgeon

Solo 40 - 49 Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Klymson3:07:33
2Jim Brogden (speedriver)0:06:07
3Benny Doucette0:11:22
4Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com)0:13:11
5Dave Eleiter0:15:17
6Ken Waring (Personal Bank Account)0:17:46
7David Enns0:18:16
8Nicolas Lortie (G.T.H. Sports)0:20:09
9Tony Owsley0:20:25
10Dave Law (Kamikaze)0:20:41
11Mark Rosati0:23:39
12David Grosse0:25:09
13Oggie Sokolovic0:27:42
14Mario Turgeon0:28:56
15Blake Ellis0:34:36
16Craig Vedova0:34:48
17Peter Phillips0:37:16
18Marcus Boyle0:38:24
19Jacques Bernier0:38:39
20Scott Emery0:41:09
21Shaun Bethell (Heavy Rollers)0:41:27
22EJ Rosipayla (Crankskins.com)0:41:49
23Jonathan Skelcher (Fitfix)0:45:02
24Jamie Broughton (Footprint Leadership)0:46:53
25Andrew McKean0:46:59
26Mike Gordon0:47:04
27Bob Ebner (Fresh Air Experience)0:47:25
28Garnett Abbey0:48:56
29Ron MacNeil0:51:00
30Rob Nishman0:56:21
31Mark McIsaac (Bike Zone)1:01:06
32Chris Wood (Raid the Fridge)1:01:43
33Stewart Taplin1:02:10
34John Watt1:02:16
35Rich Olynyk1:05:22
36Sam Maduri (PETRA / HEAVY ROLLERS)1:09:32
37Claude Richard1:12:20
38Joel Rose1:13:42
39Mike Tourond1:17:29
40Chris Beer1:20:50
41Fabrice Portes (Wolverine Sports Club)1:26:48
42Dan Beardsall1:28:39
43Chris Rogers (my ever understanding wife)1:30:34
44Simon Valleau1:39:21
45Barry Cox1:39:34
46Ernie Braun (KHS Backpeddling)1:43:45
47Ian Morck1:50:30
48Wayne Bernkopf (Shimano Canada)1:53:48
49Scott Graham2:02:08
50Greg Ross2:18:01
51Rob Currie2:39:45
52Dan Garnett
53Scott Seybold
54Tim Morrison (KHS/Backpeddling)2:40:05
55Christopher Doll3:05:54
DNFGlenn Cameron
DNFKen Roebuck
DNSJouko Haapanen
DNSMark Lepper
DNSRod Oliveira

Solo 50+ Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thomson3:23:29
2John Fisher0:01:25
3John MacKillop0:21:37
4Danny Thompson0:38:49
5Bob Kinsie0:41:21
6Duncan Newman0:44:33
7David Parsons0:44:38
8Greg Andre-Barrett (Cyclepath Oakville)0:47:37
9James Irwin0:55:13
10Bill Bayard0:58:32
11Gary Black1:24:10
12Calvin Newman1:26:34
13John Hughes1:34:33
14Robert Vieth (Trent Hillbillies)2:09:46
15Rob Wright2:43:25
DNFTom Hawks (Durham Mtn Biking Assoc.)
DNSRay DeNure
DNSGord Willcocks

Solo Singlespeed Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Dermont (True north Cycles)3:11:52
2Michael Duncan0:08:45
3Thomas Yip (Speed Theory / Motion Chiropractic)0:14:22
4Rich Dillen0:16:33
5Peter Keiller0:18:56
6Craig Barlow0:34:17
7Guy Leclair0:37:28
8Dean Hachey0:41:27
DNFJim Forbes

Solo Under Forty Female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal3:10:59
2Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)0:46:51
3Abigail Owsley (Village Cycle)0:51:42
4Samantha Brett (Algonquin Outfitters/Sir Sams Ski Resort)0:55:02
5Tammy Simmons (Trek Bicycle Store Barrie)1:07:43
6Kari Ferlatte1:12:51
7Linda Shin1:23:44
8Mélanie Bernier1:52:58
DNSSusan Iori

Solo 40+ Female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lori Davis (Blacktooth Grin)4:31:43
DNSRobin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling)
DNSPatricia Murphy

Two Person Team Female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Flanagan / Leslie Greene (Chain Reaction Bicycles)5:55:18

Two Person Team Male - Combined Age Under 80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra / Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)2:41:24
2Peter Glassford / Eric Batty (Trek Canada - Digica.ca)0:07:47
3Cory Hancock / Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing)0:19:43
4Jamie Wagler / Simon Wagler (Two Wheel Express)0:20:37
5Logan Tacoma / Corey Hakkers (Two Wheel Express)0:39:02
6Brett Lawrie / Michael Lawrie (Oakville Cyclepath)0:47:47
7Dave Harding / Denis Buchwald1:11:58
8Bren MacKillop / Matt MacKillop1:26:19
9Paul Weigel / Mike Schneider1:49:38
10Marc Larochelle / Dominic Girard1:53:00
11Jamie Cummins / Lee Virgilwood (Arrow Racing)2:22:08
DNSRonald Graves / Caleb Graves (MCS)

Two Person Team Male - Combined Age 80 to 99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Ruder / Helmut Schweinsteiger (Fire + Ice)3:15:25
2Éric Jobin / Luc Bélanger (Reynold Cycle/Subway)0:08:49
3Jeff Shikaze / Narius Botyrius (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)0:17:22
4Mark Thurston / Michael Cranwell (Lapdogs)0:30:17
5Don Gain / Dave Fabbro (Barrie Cycling Club)0:35:35
6Greg Shikaze / Hal Judd (Cyclepath Oakville)0:43:44
7Mike Dougherty / Trevor Plestid (The Inflatables)0:57:27
8Cameron Mahon / Jack Simpson1:22:41
9Mike Cybulski / Duane Wagler (Two Wheel Express)1:51:30
10David Hartwick / Mark Walker1:54:04

Two Person Team Male - Combined Age 100 plus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Perreault / Stewart Mc Intosh3:41:10
2George Sciberras / Peter Loney (Cyclepath Oakville/HBCC)0:08:10
3Rick Landry / Malcolm Bow (speedriver.com)0:42:34
4Andy Ording / Todd Winget (Old Blokes Racing)1:37:17

Two Person Team Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Douglas / Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)3:10:18
2Scott Luscombe / Haley Smith (Carson Electric/Think SL)0:30:41
3Richard Aim / Megan Rose (Innovative Fitness)0:46:59
4Bartt Eade / Shannon Tucker (Caledon Hills Cycling)0:53:52
5Brian McCurdy / Sasha Brown0:54:34
6Paul Wagler / Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)0:54:57
7Shari Clare / Joseph Litke (Fiera Race Team)1:06:02
8Scott Holmes / Danielle Kinsie1:19:07
9Marc Risdale / Kim Jones (Misfit Psycles)1:56:32
10Terry Porter / Loren Porter (KHS Canada)2:14:34

Open Short Course
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn Goodwin2:41:16
2Chris Brunet0:04:20
3Gilles Galipeau0:08:09
4David Kiernan0:16:42
5Mike Beatty0:24:39
6Michael Fiorini0:29:09
7Bob Nicholson0:29:17
8Peter M. Blecher0:36:55
9Scott MacDonald0:37:13
10Sarah Kent0:37:41
11Curtis Christopherson (Innovative Fitness)0:37:46
12Wes Hansen
13Neil Mitchell0:37:54
14Sabrina Piombo0:38:39
15Jonathan Lamarre
16Alan Chow0:45:29
17Jost Rittershaus0:46:19
18Chris Dunford0:48:38
19Martin Rose0:56:41
20Jason Eddy0:56:53
21Gregory Balmer (Shimano Canada)1:01:23
22Jenny Chang1:05:02
23Mike Carter
24Gary McBlain1:07:51
25Denise McIsaac (Bikezone)1:10:44
26Tecia White1:22:50
27Brandon McGregor1:24:38
28Steve Shikaze1:27:43
29Ronald Donaldson
30Laurie Woodbury1:34:37
31Pat Crosscombe (Cycle Solutions)1:40:22
32Gino Facca1:42:15
33Sean Gough1:48:43
34Richard Woodbury1:50:18
35Bruce Stewart3:37:26
DNSWayne Lessard (Personal Bank Account)
DNSJamie Mitchell
DNSMichael Morten

Solo Under Thirty Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Watson10:10:03
2Andrew Maemura2:04:47
3Scott Bendle2:08:07
4Tom Wait2:59:30
5Jay Menard (Via Ciclante)4:10:30
6Daniel Scott (Internation Mountain Bicycling Assoc. CA)4:30:47
7Harrison Wood4:46:32
8Corey Morrison (KHS Backpeddling)8:35:19
-1Chris Brunet
-2Marcin Stepniak (The Bike Zone)
-2Brandon McGregor
-3John Clark (Halcones Racing Mexico)
-3Gregory Balmer (Shimano Canada)

Solo 30 - 39 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Dennis (Speed River Bicycle)10:59:10
2Iain Radford0:00:24
3Jason Everaert (The Village Cycle/Helbin Machine)0:11:48
4David Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles)0:42:56
5Ernesto Marenchin (Crankskins.com)0:53:01
6Chad Houston2:39:41
7Richard Stockdale2:43:08
8Tom Hipsz2:51:22
9Brad Mc Cutcheon3:01:35
10William Hellems3:06:44
11David Warren (Bearded Man Racing)3:07:46
12Duncan Vernon (RaceDayRush.com)3:37:22
13Jan Trojanowski3:45:50
14Neil Ireland3:47:15
15Matt Young (Innovative Fitness)3:50:25
16Simon Roy3:54:36
17Tony Chau (Rockets)3:59:01
18Trevor Jordan4:00:48
19Derek MacNeil (gearsbikeshop.com)4:14:55
20Mark Gedraitis (NEMBA)4:20:54
21John Clare (Fiera Race Team)4:37:36
22Robin Bouchard4:38:05
23Scott Konecny4:40:21
24Craig Hoddy (My Wife)4:46:54
25Chris Bacigalupo5:34:51
26Ian Randall (Urbane)6:10:55
27Chris Durand (Nigel`s Flatlander)6:15:15
28Mark Cliffe-Phillips (Aerobic Power)6:34:27
29Bevin Reith6:54:07
30Graham Seaman6:59:17
31Gilbert Cayouette7:04:12
32Paul Hodges7:41:08
33Matt Sanders7:52:31
34Stefan Ioannou8:02:20
35Michael Bowen8:04:34
36Seamus McGrath8:08:02
37Andrew MacLeod (Andrew MacLeod)8:42:01
38Tony HanJune Kim8:54:09
39Matthew Labadie11:21:29
40David Barton11:31:05
-1Grant Barriage
-2Duane Turgeon
-2Mike Beatty
-2Chris Dunford
-2Jamie Mitchell
-3Gary McBlain
-3Jason Eddy

Solo 40 - 49 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Brogden (speedriver)12:03:08
2Matt Klymson0:14:39
3Dave Eleiter0:16:14
4Benny Doucette0:20:22
5Ken Waring (Personal Bank Account)0:25:48
6David Enns0:51:38
7Tony Owsley0:55:30
8Nicolas Lortie (G.T.H. Sports)1:01:44
9Mark Rosati1:21:11
10Dave Law (Kamikaze)1:24:50
11Blake Ellis1:53:15
12Craig Vedova1:59:38
13Oggie Sokolovic2:00:00
14Jacques Bernier2:01:40
15Mario Turgeon2:09:21
16Andrew McKean2:30:56
17Jonathan Skelcher (Fitfix)2:35:11
18Marcus Boyle2:43:25
19Jamie Broughton (Footprint Leadership)2:44:46
20Bob Ebner (Fresh Air Experience)2:49:01
21EJ Rosipayla (Crankskins.com)2:50:24
22Ron MacNeil2:54:08
23Peter Phillips2:57:11
24Shaun Bethell (Heavy Rollers)2:57:59
25Garnett Abbey3:01:10
26Mike Gordon3:09:52
27Rob Nishman3:13:00
28Claude Richard3:45:16
29Rich Olynyk3:55:05
30Chris Wood (Raid the Fridge)4:07:49
31Fabrice Portes (Wolverine Sports Club)4:48:55
32Stewart Taplin5:05:59
33Chris Rogers (my ever understanding wife)5:11:11
34Chris Beer5:14:00
35Joel Rose5:21:27
36Ian Morck5:22:12
37Dan Beardsall5:42:04
38Ernie Braun (KHS Backpeddling)5:53:46
39Wayne Bernkopf (Shimano Canada)5:58:31
40Mike Tourond6:02:14
41Simon Valleau6:22:56
42Barry Cox7:12:57
43John Watt7:32:38
44Dan Garnett9:40:35
45Scott Seybold9:40:36
46Tim Morrison (KHS/Backpeddling)9:51:39
47Christopher Doll11:03:02
-1Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com)
-1David Grosse
-1Glenn Cameron
-1Mark McIsaac (Bike Zone)
-1Scott Emery
-1Sam Maduri (PETRA / HEAVY ROLLERS)
-1Scott Graham
-1Rob Currie
-1Greg Ross
-2Peter M. Blecher
-2Ken Roebuck
-2Gilles Galipeau
-2Glenn Goodwin
-2Michael Fiorini
-2Alan Chow
-2Michael Morten
-3Mark Lepper
-3Jouko Haapanen
-3Rod Oliveira

Solo 50+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thomson12:47:51
2John Fisher0:14:51
3John MacKillop1:31:47
4Greg Andre-Barrett (Cyclepath Oakville)2:15:22
5Bob Kinsie2:39:55
6David Parsons2:49:08
7Danny Thompson2:49:46
8James Irwin3:28:06
9John Hughes5:05:12
10Calvin Newman5:08:25
11Gary Black5:12:04
12Bill Bayard5:31:38
13Robert Vieth (Trent Hillbillies)5:51:00
14Rob Wright8:43:52
-1Tom Hawks (Durham Mtn Biking Assoc.)
-2Duncan Newman
-2Jost Rittershaus
-2Martin Rose
-2Gino Facca
-3Ray DeNure
-3Gord Willcocks
-3Bruce Stewart

Solo Singlespeed Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Dermont (True north Cycles)11:50:49
2Michael Duncan0:41:19
3Rich Dillen1:14:59
4Peter Keiller1:43:05
5Thomas Yip (Speed Theory / Motion Chiropractic)2:14:46
6Guy Leclair2:28:50
7Craig Barlow2:38:10
8Dean Hachey3:11:05
-1Bob Nicholson
-1Jim Forbes

Solo Under Forty Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal12:19:36
2Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)2:14:59
3Samantha Brett (Algonquin Outfitters/Sir Sams Ski Resort)2:43:33
4Abigail Owsley (Village Cycle)4:00:05
5Linda Shin4:31:24
6Tammy Simmons (Trek Bicycle Store Barrie)4:31:41
7Kari Ferlatte5:17:34
-1Mélanie Bernier
-3Susan Iori

Solo 40+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lori Davis (Blacktooth Grin)17:09:20
-2Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling)
-3Pat Crosscombe (Cycle Solutions)
-3Patricia Murphy

Two Person Team Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Flanagan / Leslie Greene (Chain Reaction Bicycles)22:03:07

Two Person Team 0 to 79 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra / Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)9:53:55
2Peter Glassford / Eric Batty (Trek Canada - Digica.ca)0:13:46
3Cory Hancock / Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing)1:25:51
4Jamie Wagler / Simon Wagler (Two Wheel Express)1:57:06
5Brett Lawrie / Michael Lawrie (Oakville Cyclepath)3:14:21
6Logan Tacoma / Corey Hakkers (Two Wheel Express)3:16:49
7Dave Harding / Denis Buchwald4:14:12
8Bren MacKillop / Matt MacKillop6:10:55
9Marc Larochelle / Dominic Girard7:10:41
10Paul Weigel / Mike Schneider7:13:40
11Jamie Cummins / Lee Virgilwood (Arrow Racing)9:51:57
-3Ronald Graves / Caleb Graves (MCS)

Two Person Team 80 to 99 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Ruder / Helmut Schweinsteiger (Fire + Ice)12:10:26
2Jeff Shikaze / Narius Botyrius (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)0:31:48
3Éric Jobin / Luc Bélanger (Reynold Cycle/Subway)0:50:44
4Mark Thurston / Michael Cranwell (Lapdogs)2:09:32
5Greg Shikaze / Hal Judd (Cyclepath Oakville)2:40:12
6Don Gain / Dave Fabbro (Barrie Cycling Club)2:50:51
7Mike Dougherty / Trevor Plestid (The Inflatables)3:05:46
*8Cameron Mahon / Jack Simpson6:33:38
9Mike Cybulski / Duane Wagler (Two Wheel Express)6:43:37
10David Hartwick / Mark Walker7:12:56

Two Person Team 100+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Perreault / Stewart Mc Intosh14:15:40
2George Sciberras / Peter Loney (Cyclepath Oakville/HBCC)0:03:48
3Rick Landry / Malcolm Bow (speedriver.com)1:50:34
4Andy Ording / Todd Winget (Old Blokes Racing)4:57:27

Two Person Team Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Douglas / Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)11:58:44
2Scott Luscombe / Haley Smith (Carson Electric/Think SL)2:16:14
3Richard Aim / Megan Rose (Innovative Fitness)3:13:25
4Bartt Eade / Shannon Tucker (Caledon Hills Cycling)3:34:00
5Brian McCurdy / Sasha Brown3:46:59
6Shari Clare / Joseph Litke (Fiera Race Team)4:29:49
7Paul Wagler / Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)5:21:31
8Scott Holmes / Danielle Kinsie5:30:59
9Marc Risdale / Kim Jones (Misfit Psycles)6:56:27
10Terry Porter / Loren Porter (KHS Canada)7:49:15

Open Short Course
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Kiernan12:41:46
2Jonathan Lamarre0:34:25
3Sabrina Piombo0:35:23
4Sarah Kent1:07:58
5Neil Mitchell2:07:36
6Curtis Christopherson (Innovative Fitness)2:19:01
7Wes Hansen2:22:01
8Denise McIsaac (Bikezone)2:31:42
9Steve Shikaze2:53:01
10Ronald Donaldson2:53:02
11Tecia White2:59:19
12Sean Gough5:12:36
13Laurie Woodbury5:26:29
14Richard Woodbury6:07:34
-1Gilles Galipeau
-1Michael Fiorini
-1Scott MacDonald
-1Peter M. Blecher
-1Mike Beatty
-1Jost Rittershaus
-1Chris Dunford
-1Gary McBlain
-1Gregory Balmer (Shimano Canada)
-1Martin Rose
-1Jason Eddy
-1Gino Facca
-1Bruce Stewart
-2Glenn Goodwin
-2Chris Brunet
-2Bob Nicholson
-2Alan Chow
-2Jenny Chang
-2Mike Carter
-2Brandon McGregor
-2Mark McIsaac (Bike Zone)
-2Pat Crosscombe (Cycle Solutions)
-2Sam Maduri (PETRA / HEAVY ROLLERS)
-2Duncan Newman
-2Marcin Stepniak (The Bike Zone)
-2Duane Turgeon
-2Wayne Lessard (Personal Bank Account)
-2Grant Barriage
-2Jamie Mitchell
-2Michael Morten

