Schulze gets his win

German sprints to race lead

Andre Schulze (PSK Whirlpool-Author) won the afternoon's stage of Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques and took over the leader's jersey. German beat his compatriot Tino Meier (LKT Team Brandenburg) and Frenchman Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental).

"It was very chaotic finish," Schulze said."I was in a great position, and I timed my sprint perfectly. I feel that I'm in a good shape I am glad that today things came together so well for me. In the morning, I took second, and in the evening, I managed to win and claim the leader's jersey."

The 78-kilometer long stage was held under ideal weather conditions and at a very fast pace. Many riders tried to break off the front, but only one was able to build a substantial gap. It was Wojciech Ziolkowski (DHL Author) who jumped away from the bunch at 46-kilometer mark. He built a 1:30 lead but was caught on the second of three five-kilometer laps in Belchatow. Before he was reeled in by the bunch, he was joined by Jurij Agarkow (ISD Continental).

CCC Polsat Polkowice controlled the field in final part of stage and tried to lead out their sprinter Krzysztof Jezowski but the former Polish champion could not deliver as he was passed by the winner Schulze, Tino Meier (LKT Team Brandenburg) and Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental).

It was the third win of the season for Schulze, and all three of them have been achieved in Poland. In the overall classification, the German now has a four-second lead over Adam Wadecki, with Steffen Radochla third, five seconds down.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author1:45:39
2Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
3Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
4Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
6Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
7Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
8Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
9Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
10Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
11Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
12Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
13Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
14Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
15Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
16Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
18Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
19Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
20Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
23Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
24Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
25Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
26Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
27Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
28Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
29Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
30Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
31Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
32Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
33Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
34Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
35David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
36Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
37Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
38Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
39Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
40Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
41Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
42Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
43Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
44Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
45Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
46Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
47Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
48Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
49Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
50Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
51Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
52Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
53Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
54Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
56Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
57Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
58Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
60Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
61Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
62Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
63Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
64Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
65Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
66Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
67Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
68Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
69Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
70Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
71Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
72Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
73Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
74Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
75Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
76Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
77Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
78Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
79Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
80Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
81Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
82Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
83Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
84Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
85Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
86Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
88Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
89Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
90Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
91Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
92Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
93Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
94Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
95Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
96Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
97Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
98Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
99Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
100Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
101Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
102Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
103Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
104Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
105Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
106Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
107Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
108Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
109Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
110Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
111Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
112Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
113Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
114Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
115Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
116Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
117Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
118Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
119Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
120Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
121Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
122Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
123Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
124Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
125Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
126Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
127Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
128Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
129Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
130Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:19
131Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt0:04:06

Intermediate Sprint - Kamiensk, 39.2 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp3pts
2Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse2
3Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Special Sprint 1 - Radomsko, 20.1 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3pts
2Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National2
3Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Special Sprint 2 - Belchatów, 67.6 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author3pts
2Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
3Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD Continental Team5:16:57
2CCC Polsat Polkowice
3LKT Team Brandenburg
4Telenet Fidea
5Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
6Miche
7Team Netapp
8Zheroquadro - Radenska
9PSK Whirlpool - Author
10Legia - Felt
11Xacobeo Galicia
12Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
13CDC - Cavaliere
14DHL-Author
15Belarusian National
16National Team Ukraine
17Polska Narodowa
18Mróz Active Jet
19Romet Weltour Debica
20Dukla Trencin Merida

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author4:41:36
2Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:04
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:05
4Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
5Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:06
6Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team0:00:08
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:00:10
9Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
10Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
11Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
13Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
14Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
15Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
17Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
18Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
19Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
20Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
21Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
22Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
24Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
25Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
26Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
27Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
28Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
30Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
31Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
32Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
33Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
34Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
35David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
36Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
37Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
38Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
39Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
40Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
41Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
42Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
43Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
44Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
45Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
46Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
47Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
48Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
49Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
50Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
51Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
53Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
54Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
55Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
56Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
57Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
58Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
59Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
60Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
63Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
64Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
65Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
66Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
67Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
68Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
70Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
71Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
72Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
73Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
74Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
75Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
76Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
77Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
79Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
80Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
81Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
82Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
83Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
85Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
86Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
87Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
88Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
89Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
90Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
91Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
92Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
93Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
94Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
95Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
96Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
97Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
98Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
99Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
100Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
101Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
102Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
103Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
104Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
105Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
106Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
107Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
108Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
109Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
110Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
111Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
112Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
113Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
114Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
115Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
116Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
117Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
118Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
119Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
120Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
121Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
122Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
123Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
124Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
125Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
126Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
127Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
128Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
129Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:01:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author18pts
2Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp14
3Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy12
4Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg12
5Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse10
6Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
7Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
8Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National6
9Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team6
10Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy5
11Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
12Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
13Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3
14Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author3
15Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea3
16Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere3
17Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
18Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
19Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
20Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp2
21Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
22Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
23Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team1
24Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1
25Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea4:41:46
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
4Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
5Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
6Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
7Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
9Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
10Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
11Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
12Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
13Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
14Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
15Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
16Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
17Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
18Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
19Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
20Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
21Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:19
22Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt0:16:17

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp8pts
2Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
3Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National6
4Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
5Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
6Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
7Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3
8Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author3
9Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
11Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
12Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
13Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp2
14Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
15Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team1
16Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1
17Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD Continental Team14:05:18
2Telenet Fidea
3Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
4CCC Polsat Polkowice
5LKT Team Brandenburg
6Zheroquadro - Radenska
7Team Netapp
8Miche
9Xacobeo Galicia
10PSK Whirlpool - Author
11Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12Legia - Felt
13Romet Weltour Debica
14CDC - Cavaliere
15Polska Narodowa
16DHL-Author
17Belarusian National
18National Team Ukraine

 

