Andre Schulze (PSK Whirlpool-Author) won the afternoon's stage of Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques and took over the leader's jersey. German beat his compatriot Tino Meier (LKT Team Brandenburg) and Frenchman Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental).

"It was very chaotic finish," Schulze said."I was in a great position, and I timed my sprint perfectly. I feel that I'm in a good shape I am glad that today things came together so well for me. In the morning, I took second, and in the evening, I managed to win and claim the leader's jersey."

The 78-kilometer long stage was held under ideal weather conditions and at a very fast pace. Many riders tried to break off the front, but only one was able to build a substantial gap. It was Wojciech Ziolkowski (DHL Author) who jumped away from the bunch at 46-kilometer mark. He built a 1:30 lead but was caught on the second of three five-kilometer laps in Belchatow. Before he was reeled in by the bunch, he was joined by Jurij Agarkow (ISD Continental).

CCC Polsat Polkowice controlled the field in final part of stage and tried to lead out their sprinter Krzysztof Jezowski but the former Polish champion could not deliver as he was passed by the winner Schulze, Tino Meier (LKT Team Brandenburg) and Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental).

It was the third win of the season for Schulze, and all three of them have been achieved in Poland. In the overall classification, the German now has a four-second lead over Adam Wadecki, with Steffen Radochla third, five seconds down.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 1:45:39 2 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 3 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 4 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 6 Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 7 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 8 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 9 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 10 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 11 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea 12 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 13 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 14 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 15 Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 18 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 19 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 20 Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 23 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 24 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 25 Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 26 Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 27 Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 28 Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 29 Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 30 Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author 31 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 32 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 33 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 34 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 35 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 36 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 37 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska 38 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 39 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 40 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa 41 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 42 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 43 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 44 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 45 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 46 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 47 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 48 Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 49 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 50 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 51 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 52 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 53 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 54 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 56 Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 57 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 58 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 59 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 60 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 61 Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 62 Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt 63 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 64 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 65 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea 66 Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 67 Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author 68 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 69 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 70 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 71 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 72 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 73 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 74 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 75 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 76 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 77 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 78 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 79 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 80 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa 81 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 82 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 83 Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 84 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 85 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 86 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 88 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 89 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 90 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 91 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 92 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt 93 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 94 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 95 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 96 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 97 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 98 Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 99 Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 100 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 101 Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 102 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 103 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 104 Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 105 Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 106 Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 107 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 108 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 109 Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 110 Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author 111 Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author 112 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 113 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 114 Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 115 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 116 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 117 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 118 Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 119 Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 120 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 121 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 122 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 123 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 124 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 125 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 126 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 127 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 128 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 129 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 130 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:19 131 Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:04:06

Intermediate Sprint - Kamiensk, 39.2 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 3 pts 2 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 2 3 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Special Sprint 1 - Radomsko, 20.1 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 pts 2 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 2 3 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Special Sprint 2 - Belchatów, 67.6 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 3 pts 2 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 2 3 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 ISD Continental Team 5:16:57 2 CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 LKT Team Brandenburg 4 Telenet Fidea 5 Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 6 Miche 7 Team Netapp 8 Zheroquadro - Radenska 9 PSK Whirlpool - Author 10 Legia - Felt 11 Xacobeo Galicia 12 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 13 CDC - Cavaliere 14 DHL-Author 15 Belarusian National 16 National Team Ukraine 17 Polska Narodowa 18 Mróz Active Jet 19 Romet Weltour Debica 20 Dukla Trencin Merida

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 4:41:36 2 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:00:04 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:05 4 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 5 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:06 6 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 0:00:08 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:00:10 9 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 10 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 11 Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 13 Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 14 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea 15 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 17 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 18 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 19 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska 20 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 21 Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 22 Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author 23 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 24 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 25 Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 26 Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 27 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 28 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 30 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 31 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 32 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 33 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 34 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 35 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 36 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 37 Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 38 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 39 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 40 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 41 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 42 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea 43 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 44 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 45 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 46 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 47 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 48 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 49 Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt 50 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 51 Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 53 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa 54 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 55 Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 56 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 57 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 58 Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 59 Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 60 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 61 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 62 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 63 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 64 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 65 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 66 Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 67 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 68 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 70 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 71 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 72 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 73 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 74 Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 75 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 76 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 77 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 79 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 80 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 81 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 82 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 83 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 85 Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 86 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa 87 Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 88 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 89 Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author 90 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 91 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 92 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 93 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 94 Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 95 Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 96 Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author 97 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 98 Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 99 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 100 Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 101 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 102 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 103 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 104 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 105 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 106 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 107 Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 108 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 109 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 110 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 111 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt 112 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 113 Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 114 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 115 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 116 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 117 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 118 Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author 119 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 120 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 121 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 122 Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 123 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 124 Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 125 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 126 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 127 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 128 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 129 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:01:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 18 pts 2 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 14 3 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 12 4 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 12 5 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 10 6 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 7 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 8 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 6 9 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 6 10 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 5 11 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 12 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 4 13 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 14 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 3 15 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 3 16 Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 3 17 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 2 18 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 2 19 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 2 20 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 2 21 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 22 Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 23 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 1 24 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1 25 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 4:41:46 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 4 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 5 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 6 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 7 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 9 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 10 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 11 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 12 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 13 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 14 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 15 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt 16 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 17 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 18 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 19 Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 20 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 21 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:19 22 Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:16:17

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 8 pts 2 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 3 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 6 4 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 5 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 6 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 4 7 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 8 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 3 9 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 2 11 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 2 12 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 2 13 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 2 14 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 15 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 1 16 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1 17 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 1