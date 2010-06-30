Schulze gets his win
German sprints to race lead
Andre Schulze (PSK Whirlpool-Author) won the afternoon's stage of Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques and took over the leader's jersey. German beat his compatriot Tino Meier (LKT Team Brandenburg) and Frenchman Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental).
"It was very chaotic finish," Schulze said."I was in a great position, and I timed my sprint perfectly. I feel that I'm in a good shape I am glad that today things came together so well for me. In the morning, I took second, and in the evening, I managed to win and claim the leader's jersey."
The 78-kilometer long stage was held under ideal weather conditions and at a very fast pace. Many riders tried to break off the front, but only one was able to build a substantial gap. It was Wojciech Ziolkowski (DHL Author) who jumped away from the bunch at 46-kilometer mark. He built a 1:30 lead but was caught on the second of three five-kilometer laps in Belchatow. Before he was reeled in by the bunch, he was joined by Jurij Agarkow (ISD Continental).
CCC Polsat Polkowice controlled the field in final part of stage and tried to lead out their sprinter Krzysztof Jezowski but the former Polish champion could not deliver as he was passed by the winner Schulze, Tino Meier (LKT Team Brandenburg) and Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental).
It was the third win of the season for Schulze, and all three of them have been achieved in Poland. In the overall classification, the German now has a four-second lead over Adam Wadecki, with Steffen Radochla third, five seconds down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|1:45:39
|2
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|3
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|4
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|6
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|7
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|8
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|10
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|11
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|12
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|13
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|14
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|15
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|18
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|19
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|20
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|23
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|24
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|25
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|26
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|27
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|28
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|29
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|30
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|31
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|32
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|33
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|34
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|35
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|36
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|37
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|38
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|39
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|40
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|41
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|42
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|43
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|44
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|45
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|46
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|47
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|48
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|49
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|50
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|51
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|52
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|53
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|56
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|57
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|58
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|60
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|61
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|62
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|63
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|64
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|65
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|66
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|67
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
|68
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|69
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|70
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|71
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|72
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|73
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|74
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|75
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|76
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|77
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|78
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|79
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|80
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|81
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|82
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|83
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|84
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|85
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|86
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|88
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|89
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|90
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|91
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|92
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|93
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|94
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|95
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|96
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|97
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|98
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|99
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|100
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|101
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|102
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|103
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|104
|Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|105
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|106
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|107
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|108
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|109
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|110
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|111
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|112
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|113
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|114
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|115
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|116
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|117
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|118
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|119
|Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|120
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|121
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|122
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|123
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|124
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|125
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|126
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|127
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|128
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|129
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|130
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:19
|131
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:04:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|pts
|2
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|2
|3
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|pts
|2
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|2
|3
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|pts
|2
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|3
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD Continental Team
|5:16:57
|2
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|4
|Telenet Fidea
|5
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|6
|Miche
|7
|Team Netapp
|8
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|9
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|10
|Legia - Felt
|11
|Xacobeo Galicia
|12
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|13
|CDC - Cavaliere
|14
|DHL-Author
|15
|Belarusian National
|16
|National Team Ukraine
|17
|Polska Narodowa
|18
|Mróz Active Jet
|19
|Romet Weltour Debica
|20
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|4:41:36
|2
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:04
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:05
|4
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|5
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:06
|6
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:10
|9
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|10
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|11
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|13
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|14
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|15
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|17
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|18
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|19
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|20
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|21
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|22
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|23
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|24
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|25
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|26
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|27
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|28
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|30
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|31
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|32
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|33
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|34
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|35
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|36
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|37
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|38
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|39
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|40
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|41
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|42
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|43
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|44
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|45
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|46
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|47
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|48
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|49
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|50
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|51
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|53
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|54
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|55
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|56
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|57
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|58
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|59
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|60
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|62
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|63
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|64
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|65
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|66
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|67
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|68
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|70
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|71
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|72
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|73
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|74
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|75
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|76
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|77
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|79
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|80
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|81
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|82
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|83
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|85
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|86
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|87
|Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|88
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|89
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
|90
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|91
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|92
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|93
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|94
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|95
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|96
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|97
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|98
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|99
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|100
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|101
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|102
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|103
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|104
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|105
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|106
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|107
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|108
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|109
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|110
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|111
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|112
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|113
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|114
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|115
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|116
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|117
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|118
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|119
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|120
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|121
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|122
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|123
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|124
|Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|125
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|126
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|127
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|128
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|129
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:01:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|18
|pts
|2
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|14
|3
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|12
|4
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|12
|5
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|6
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|7
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|8
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|6
|9
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|6
|10
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|5
|11
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|12
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|13
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|14
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|15
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|3
|16
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|3
|17
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|18
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|19
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|20
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|21
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|22
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|23
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|24
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|25
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|4:41:46
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|5
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|6
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|7
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|9
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|10
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|11
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|12
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|13
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|14
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|15
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|16
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|17
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|18
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|19
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|20
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|21
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:19
|22
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:16:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|8
|pts
|2
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|3
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|6
|4
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|5
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|6
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|7
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|8
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|9
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|11
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|12
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|13
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|14
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|15
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|16
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|17
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD Continental Team
|14:05:18
|2
|Telenet Fidea
|3
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|4
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|6
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|7
|Team Netapp
|8
|Miche
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|11
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|Legia - Felt
|13
|Romet Weltour Debica
|14
|CDC - Cavaliere
|15
|Polska Narodowa
|16
|DHL-Author
|17
|Belarusian National
|18
|National Team Ukraine
