Hong Kong coup in men's madison, Aussie women seal team pursuit gold
Kiwi Dawkins wins men's sprint, Guo gets gold in women's madison
Honk Kong Pro Cycling claimed victory in the men's madison at their 'home' World Cup round in Beijing, China on Sunday. The duo of Ho Ting Kwok and Ho Choi Ki claimed just three points throughout the race, but were able to relegate the high scoring pairs from Italy and New Zealand to second and third, respectively, after they took a lap.
New Zealand's bronze in the madison was bettered by the country's Edward Dawkins as he took gold in the men's sprint final against Michaël D'almeida of France. Dawkins needed just two rounds to dispatch the Frenchman in a result that demonstrates his rapid ascention towards the top-level of men's track sprinting. In the all-Cofidis bronze medal race, François Pervis defeated Germany's Maximillian Levy in two sprints.
Following the Australian men's team pursuit victory a night earlier, the country's women's team pick up where their male colleagues had left off with victory over New Zealand in the final. Ashlee Ankudinoff, Sarah Kent and Josephine Tomic took a tight final, beating Allison Shanks, Jaime Neilsen and Lauren Ellis by less that one second in the Beijing Velodrome. Canada took bronze with a slightly more comfortable margin over the Lithuanian combination.
Shuang Guo sealed a successful weekend for the host nation with victory in the women's Keirin. The Chinese woman got the better of Miriam Welte (Germany) and Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) in the final to mark a strong performance that saw China's women's sprint team claim four gold medals.
|1
|Hong Kong Pro Cycling (Kwok, Choi)
|3
|pts
|2 -1lap
|Italy (Viviani, Ciccone)
|18
|3
|New Zealand (Simpson, Scully)
|18
|4
|Australia (Meyer, Howard)
|9
|5
|Great Britain (Rowe, Christian)
|8
|6
|Austria (Graf, Tazreiter)
|8
|7
|Denmark (Ranneries, Nielsen)
|8
|8
|France (Kneisky, Duval)
|8
|9
|Poland (Glowacki, Bujko)
|7
|10
|Belgium (Schetts, De Poortere)
|6
|11
|Lokomotiv (Kaikov, Ershov)
|4
|12
|Spain (Torrent Tarres, Miguel Parra)
|1
|13
|Netherlands (Van Der Zwet, Pieters)
|1
|14
|Ukraine (Popkov, Polatayko)
|15
|Catalunya (Escobar Roure, Herrero Nadal)
|16
|Russia (Serov, Markov)
|17
|Germany (Steigmiller, Reinhardt)
|18
|Katyusha (Savitsky, Petrovskiy)
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.843
|00:00:10.692
|2
|Michaël D'almeida (France)
|3
|François Pervis (Cofidis)
|0:00:11.803
|00:00:11.372
|4
|Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.051
|00:00:10.673
|2
|Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)
|1
|Michaël D'almeida (France)
|0:00:10.852
|00:00:10.751
|2
|François Pervis (Cofidis)
|1
|Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)
|0:00:11.050
|00:00:10.677
|2
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic Of China)
|1
|Michaël D'almeida (France)
|0:00:10.909
|00:00:10.929
|2
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:10.796
|1
|François Pervis (Cofidis)
|0:00:11.414
|00:00:10.830
|2
|Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.812
|00:00:10.757
|2
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic Of China)
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic Of China)
|0:00:10.183
|2
|Michaël D'almeida (France)
|0:00:10.267
|3
|François Pervis (Cofidis)
|0:00:10.294
|4
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic Of China)
|0:00:10.325
|5
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.391
|6
|Sebastian Doehrer (Germany)
|0:00:10.392
|7
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:10.394
|8
|Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)
|0:00:10.421
|9
|Jason Niblett (Australia)
|0:00:10.423
|10
|Lukasz Kwiatkowski (Gdz)
|0:00:10.427
|11
|Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.467
|12
|Daniel Ellis (Jayco)
|0:00:10.486
|13
|Scott Sunderland (Jayco)
|0:00:10.498
|14
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.525
|15
|Saifei Bao (Msp)
|0:00:10.528
|16
|Mathias Stumpf (Germany)
|0:00:10.540
|17
|Qi Tang (Msp)
|0:00:10.542
|18
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|0:00:10.553
|19
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.555
|20
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.601
|21
|Azizulhasni Awang (Bta)
|0:00:10.623
|22
|Peter Lewis (Australia)
|0:00:10.643
|23
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.657
|24
|Joseph Veloce (Canada)
|0:00:10.674
|25
|Denis Dmitriev (Mtt)
|0:00:10.676
|26
|Sergey Kucherov (Mtt)
|0:00:10.697
|27
|Stéphane Cossette (Canada)
|0:00:10.698
|28
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.730
|29
|Anton Lapshinau (Belarus)
|0:00:10.746
|30
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
|0:00:10.756
|31
|Giddeon Massie (United States Of America)
|0:00:10.762
|32
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Cat)
|0:00:10.797
|33
|Maciej Bielecki (Poland)
|0:00:10.833
|34
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.839
|35
|Sergey Polynskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.851
|36
|Clemens Selzer (Austria)
|0:00:10.852
|37
|Gennadiy Genys (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.891
|38
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|0:00:10.896
|39
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|0:00:10.923
|40
|Artem Frolov (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.966
|41
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.980
|42
|David Alonso Castillo (Spain)
|0:00:11.045
|43
|David Askurava (Georgia)
|0:00:11.055
|44
|Michael Thomson (South Africa)
|0:00:11.206
|45
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)
|0:00:11.213
|46
|Oscar Ezker Martin (Fgn)
|0:00:11.274
|47
|Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia)
|0:00:11.360
|48
|Javier Azcue (Fgn)
|0:00:11.439
|49
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11.563
|50
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Kta)
|0:00:11.597
|51
|Adria Sabate Masip (Cat)
|0:00:11.637
|52
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.651
|53
|Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11.828
|DNS
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|DNS
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
|DNS
|Jimmy Watkins (United States Of America)
|1
|Australia (Ankudinoff, Kent, Tomic)
|0:03:22.879
|2
|New Zealand (Ellis, Nielsen, Shanks)
|0:03:23.747
|3
|Canada (Brown, Roorda, Whitten)
|0:03:26.723
|4
|Lithuania (Pikauskaite, Sereikaite, Trebaite)
|0:03:28.332
|5
|Russia
|6
|Ukraine
|7
|France
|8
|Netherlands
|9
|Italy
|10
|Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|China
|12
|Mexico
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|4
|Agnes Ronner (Netherlands)
|5
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|7
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|8
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|9
|Sandie Clair (France)
|10
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|11
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|12
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|13
|Lulu Zheng (Gpc)
|13
|Yulei Xu (Msp)
|13
|Renata Dabrowska (Poland)
|13
|Cari Higgins (United States Of America)
|17
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|17
|Di Mu (Gpc)
|17
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|17
|Huang Ting Ying (Chinese Taipei)
|21
|Charlene Delev (Germany)
|21
|Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
|21
|Laura Mccaughey (Sal)
|21
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|25
|Alba Diez (Cat)
|25
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Jayco)
|25
|Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)
