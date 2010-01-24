Image 1 of 3 Laura Brown, Tara Whitten and Stephanie Rooda (Image credit: Cycling BC) Image 2 of 3 The Canadian trio cross the line to seal bronze in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Cycling BC) Image 3 of 3 Women's team pursuit podium: New Zealand (2nd), Australia (1st) and Canada (3rd) (Image credit: Cycling BC)

Honk Kong Pro Cycling claimed victory in the men's madison at their 'home' World Cup round in Beijing, China on Sunday. The duo of Ho Ting Kwok and Ho Choi Ki claimed just three points throughout the race, but were able to relegate the high scoring pairs from Italy and New Zealand to second and third, respectively, after they took a lap.

New Zealand's bronze in the madison was bettered by the country's Edward Dawkins as he took gold in the men's sprint final against Michaël D'almeida of France. Dawkins needed just two rounds to dispatch the Frenchman in a result that demonstrates his rapid ascention towards the top-level of men's track sprinting. In the all-Cofidis bronze medal race, François Pervis defeated Germany's Maximillian Levy in two sprints.

Following the Australian men's team pursuit victory a night earlier, the country's women's team pick up where their male colleagues had left off with victory over New Zealand in the final. Ashlee Ankudinoff, Sarah Kent and Josephine Tomic took a tight final, beating Allison Shanks, Jaime Neilsen and Lauren Ellis by less that one second in the Beijing Velodrome. Canada took bronze with a slightly more comfortable margin over the Lithuanian combination.

Shuang Guo sealed a successful weekend for the host nation with victory in the women's Keirin. The Chinese woman got the better of Miriam Welte (Germany) and Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) in the final to mark a strong performance that saw China's women's sprint team claim four gold medals.

Men's madison 1 Hong Kong Pro Cycling (Kwok, Choi) 3 pts 2 -1lap Italy (Viviani, Ciccone) 18 3 New Zealand (Simpson, Scully) 18 4 Australia (Meyer, Howard) 9 5 Great Britain (Rowe, Christian) 8 6 Austria (Graf, Tazreiter) 8 7 Denmark (Ranneries, Nielsen) 8 8 France (Kneisky, Duval) 8 9 Poland (Glowacki, Bujko) 7 10 Belgium (Schetts, De Poortere) 6 11 Lokomotiv (Kaikov, Ershov) 4 12 Spain (Torrent Tarres, Miguel Parra) 1 13 Netherlands (Van Der Zwet, Pieters) 1 14 Ukraine (Popkov, Polatayko) 15 Catalunya (Escobar Roure, Herrero Nadal) 16 Russia (Serov, Markov) 17 Germany (Steigmiller, Reinhardt) 18 Katyusha (Savitsky, Petrovskiy)

Men's sprint finals 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:10.843 00:00:10.692 2 Michaël D'almeida (France) 3 François Pervis (Cofidis) 0:00:11.803 00:00:11.372 4 Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)

Men's sprint semi-finals 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:11.051 00:00:10.673 2 Maximillian Levy (Cofidis) 1 Michaël D'almeida (France) 0:00:10.852 00:00:10.751 2 François Pervis (Cofidis)

Men's sprint quarter finals 1 Maximillian Levy (Cofidis) 0:00:11.050 00:00:10.677 2 Lei Zhang (People's Republic Of China) 1 Michaël D'almeida (France) 0:00:10.909 00:00:10.929 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.796 1 François Pervis (Cofidis) 0:00:11.414 00:00:10.830 2 Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:10.812 00:00:10.757 2 Miao Zhang (People's Republic Of China)

Men's sprint qualifying 1 Lei Zhang (People's Republic Of China) 0:00:10.183 2 Michaël D'almeida (France) 0:00:10.267 3 François Pervis (Cofidis) 0:00:10.294 4 Miao Zhang (People's Republic Of China) 0:00:10.325 5 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:10.391 6 Sebastian Doehrer (Germany) 0:00:10.392 7 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.394 8 Maximillian Levy (Cofidis) 0:00:10.421 9 Jason Niblett (Australia) 0:00:10.423 10 Lukasz Kwiatkowski (Gdz) 0:00:10.427 11 Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.467 12 Daniel Ellis (Jayco) 0:00:10.486 13 Scott Sunderland (Jayco) 0:00:10.498 14 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 0:00:10.525 15 Saifei Bao (Msp) 0:00:10.528 16 Mathias Stumpf (Germany) 0:00:10.540 17 Qi Tang (Msp) 0:00:10.542 18 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 0:00:10.553 19 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 0:00:10.555 20 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:10.601 21 Azizulhasni Awang (Bta) 0:00:10.623 22 Peter Lewis (Australia) 0:00:10.643 23 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.657 24 Joseph Veloce (Canada) 0:00:10.674 25 Denis Dmitriev (Mtt) 0:00:10.676 26 Sergey Kucherov (Mtt) 0:00:10.697 27 Stéphane Cossette (Canada) 0:00:10.698 28 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.730 29 Anton Lapshinau (Belarus) 0:00:10.746 30 Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece) 0:00:10.756 31 Giddeon Massie (United States Of America) 0:00:10.762 32 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Cat) 0:00:10.797 33 Maciej Bielecki (Poland) 0:00:10.833 34 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 0:00:10.839 35 Sergey Polynskiy (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.851 36 Clemens Selzer (Austria) 0:00:10.852 37 Gennadiy Genys (Ukraine) 0:00:10.891 38 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 0:00:10.896 39 Luca Ceci (Italy) 0:00:10.923 40 Artem Frolov (Ukraine) 0:00:10.966 41 Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Malaysia) 0:00:10.980 42 David Alonso Castillo (Spain) 0:00:11.045 43 David Askurava (Georgia) 0:00:11.055 44 Michael Thomson (South Africa) 0:00:11.206 45 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain) 0:00:11.213 46 Oscar Ezker Martin (Fgn) 0:00:11.274 47 Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia) 0:00:11.360 48 Javier Azcue (Fgn) 0:00:11.439 49 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong Pro Cycling) 0:00:11.563 50 Konstantin Kuperasov (Kta) 0:00:11.597 51 Adria Sabate Masip (Cat) 0:00:11.637 52 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.651 53 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong Pro Cycling) 0:00:11.828 DNS Gregory Bauge (France) DNS Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) DNS Jimmy Watkins (United States Of America)

Women's team pursuit 1 Australia (Ankudinoff, Kent, Tomic) 0:03:22.879 2 New Zealand (Ellis, Nielsen, Shanks) 0:03:23.747 3 Canada (Brown, Roorda, Whitten) 0:03:26.723 4 Lithuania (Pikauskaite, Sereikaite, Trebaite) 0:03:28.332 5 Russia 6 Ukraine 7 France 8 Netherlands 9 Italy 10 Giant Pro Cycling 11 China 12 Mexico