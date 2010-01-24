Trending

Image 1 of 3

Laura Brown, Tara Whitten and Stephanie Rooda

Laura Brown, Tara Whitten and Stephanie Rooda
(Image credit: Cycling BC)
Image 2 of 3

The Canadian trio cross the line to seal bronze in the women's team pursuit

The Canadian trio cross the line to seal bronze in the women's team pursuit
(Image credit: Cycling BC)
Image 3 of 3

Women's team pursuit podium: New Zealand (2nd), Australia (1st) and Canada (3rd)

Women's team pursuit podium: New Zealand (2nd), Australia (1st) and Canada (3rd)
(Image credit: Cycling BC)

Honk Kong Pro Cycling claimed victory in the men's madison at their 'home' World Cup round in Beijing, China on Sunday. The duo of Ho Ting Kwok and Ho Choi Ki claimed just three points throughout the race, but were able to relegate the high scoring pairs from Italy and New Zealand to second and third, respectively, after they took a lap.

New Zealand's bronze in the madison was bettered by the country's Edward Dawkins as he took gold in the men's sprint final against Michaël D'almeida of France. Dawkins needed just two rounds to dispatch the Frenchman in a result that demonstrates his rapid ascention towards the top-level of men's track sprinting. In the all-Cofidis bronze medal race, François Pervis defeated Germany's Maximillian Levy in two sprints.

Following the Australian men's team pursuit victory a night earlier, the country's women's team pick up where their male colleagues had left off with victory over New Zealand in the final. Ashlee Ankudinoff, Sarah Kent and Josephine Tomic took a tight final, beating Allison Shanks, Jaime Neilsen and Lauren Ellis by less that one second in the Beijing Velodrome. Canada took bronze with a slightly more comfortable margin over the Lithuanian combination.

Shuang Guo sealed a successful weekend for the host nation with victory in the women's Keirin. The Chinese woman got the better of Miriam Welte (Germany) and Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) in the final to mark a strong performance that saw China's women's sprint team claim four gold medals.

Men's madison
1Hong Kong Pro Cycling (Kwok, Choi)3pts
2 -1lapItaly (Viviani, Ciccone)18
3New Zealand (Simpson, Scully)18
4Australia (Meyer, Howard)9
5Great Britain (Rowe, Christian)8
6Austria (Graf, Tazreiter)8
7Denmark (Ranneries, Nielsen)8
8France (Kneisky, Duval)8
9Poland (Glowacki, Bujko)7
10Belgium (Schetts, De Poortere)6
11Lokomotiv (Kaikov, Ershov)4
12Spain (Torrent Tarres, Miguel Parra)1
13Netherlands (Van Der Zwet, Pieters)1
14Ukraine (Popkov, Polatayko)
15Catalunya (Escobar Roure, Herrero Nadal)
16Russia (Serov, Markov)
17Germany (Steigmiller, Reinhardt)
18Katyusha (Savitsky, Petrovskiy)

Men's sprint finals
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:10.84300:00:10.692
2Michaël D'almeida (France)
3François Pervis (Cofidis)0:00:11.80300:00:11.372
4Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)

Men's sprint semi-finals
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:11.05100:00:10.673
2Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)
1Michaël D'almeida (France)0:00:10.85200:00:10.751
2François Pervis (Cofidis)

Men's sprint quarter finals
1Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)0:00:11.05000:00:10.677
2Lei Zhang (People's Republic Of China)
1Michaël D'almeida (France)0:00:10.90900:00:10.929
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:10.796
1François Pervis (Cofidis)0:00:11.41400:00:10.830
2Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:10.81200:00:10.757
2Miao Zhang (People's Republic Of China)

Men's sprint qualifying
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic Of China)0:00:10.183
2Michaël D'almeida (France)0:00:10.267
3François Pervis (Cofidis)0:00:10.294
4Miao Zhang (People's Republic Of China)0:00:10.325
5Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:10.391
6Sebastian Doehrer (Germany)0:00:10.392
7Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:10.394
8Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)0:00:10.421
9Jason Niblett (Australia)0:00:10.423
10Lukasz Kwiatkowski (Gdz)0:00:10.427
11Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)0:00:10.467
12Daniel Ellis (Jayco)0:00:10.486
13Scott Sunderland (Jayco)0:00:10.498
14Teun Mulder (Netherlands)0:00:10.525
15Saifei Bao (Msp)0:00:10.528
16Mathias Stumpf (Germany)0:00:10.540
17Qi Tang (Msp)0:00:10.542
18Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)0:00:10.553
19Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)0:00:10.555
20Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.601
21Azizulhasni Awang (Bta)0:00:10.623
22Peter Lewis (Australia)0:00:10.643
23Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)0:00:10.657
24Joseph Veloce (Canada)0:00:10.674
25Denis Dmitriev (Mtt)0:00:10.676
26Sergey Kucherov (Mtt)0:00:10.697
27Stéphane Cossette (Canada)0:00:10.698
28Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)0:00:10.730
29Anton Lapshinau (Belarus)0:00:10.746
30Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)0:00:10.756
31Giddeon Massie (United States Of America)0:00:10.762
32Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Cat)0:00:10.797
33Maciej Bielecki (Poland)0:00:10.833
34Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)0:00:10.839
35Sergey Polynskiy (Russian Federation)0:00:10.851
36Clemens Selzer (Austria)0:00:10.852
37Gennadiy Genys (Ukraine)0:00:10.891
38Francesco Ceci (Italy)0:00:10.896
39Luca Ceci (Italy)0:00:10.923
40Artem Frolov (Ukraine)0:00:10.966
41Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Malaysia)0:00:10.980
42David Alonso Castillo (Spain)0:00:11.045
43David Askurava (Georgia)0:00:11.055
44Michael Thomson (South Africa)0:00:11.206
45Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)0:00:11.213
46Oscar Ezker Martin (Fgn)0:00:11.274
47Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia)0:00:11.360
48Javier Azcue (Fgn)0:00:11.439
49Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong Pro Cycling)0:00:11.563
50Konstantin Kuperasov (Kta)0:00:11.597
51Adria Sabate Masip (Cat)0:00:11.637
52King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.651
53Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong Pro Cycling)0:00:11.828
DNSGregory Bauge (France)
DNSTomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
DNSJimmy Watkins (United States Of America)

Women's team pursuit
1Australia (Ankudinoff, Kent, Tomic)0:03:22.879
2New Zealand (Ellis, Nielsen, Shanks)0:03:23.747
3Canada (Brown, Roorda, Whitten)0:03:26.723
4Lithuania (Pikauskaite, Sereikaite, Trebaite)0:03:28.332
5Russia
6Ukraine
7France
8Netherlands
9Italy
10Giant Pro Cycling
11China
12Mexico

Women's Keirin
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
2Miriam Welte (Germany)
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
4Agnes Ronner (Netherlands)
5Olga Panarina (Belarus)
7Clara Sanchez (France)
8Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
9Sandie Clair (France)
10Monique Sullivan (Canada)
11Emily Rosemond (Australia)
12Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
13Lulu Zheng (Gpc)
13Yulei Xu (Msp)
13Renata Dabrowska (Poland)
13Cari Higgins (United States Of America)
17Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
17Di Mu (Gpc)
17Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
17Huang Ting Ying (Chinese Taipei)
21Charlene Delev (Germany)
21Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
21Laura Mccaughey (Sal)
21Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
25Alba Diez (Cat)
25Kaarle Mcculloch (Jayco)
25Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)

 

