Leiva Figueroa descends to victory

Miranda Fuentes wins women's race

Downhill riders hang out before the finals.

(Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)

On Sunday, the Copa Cannondale had one of the biggest downhill fields, with more than 400 riders part of the final.

Heavy rain didn't affect the riders' will to win this race and be compete on this traditional track. Antonio Leiva took the victory, finishing almost three seconds faster than the second rider.

"I'm highly motivated," said Leiva. "I haven't won a race this last year, so this time I'm taking my job seriously as ever before."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)0:02:18.24
2Enrique Genova (Chi)0:00:03.68
3Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)0:00:08.06
4Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:10.93
5Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)0:00:11.25
6Steve Wentz (USA)0:00:12.88
7Nector Favian Veas Munoz (Chi)0:00:13.12
8Luis Matias Nuñez (Chi)0:00:15.42
9Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi)0:00:16.00
10Manuel Serra (Chi)0:00:16.27
11Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:18.10
12Gonzalo Serenelli (Arg)0:00:18.27
13Jaime Rojas (Chi)0:00:21.16
14Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:21.79
15Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)0:00:23.59
16Antonio Ovalle (Chi)0:00:28.57
17Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)0:00:29.99
18Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)0:00:48.37
DNSJorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)
DNSMiguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)0:03:11.24
2Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:00:24.76
3Boglarka Veres (Hun)0:00:45.13

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Camila Nogueira0:03:29.52

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Seewald0:02:26.14
2Felipe Vial0:00:03.75
3Rogelio Cano0:00:11.73
4Alexander Grigoriew0:00:12.78
5Pablo Flores0:00:13.28
6Rodrigo Yañez0:00:13.81
7Joaquin Garcia0:00:26.64
8Muñoz0:00:28.12
9Emiliano Radomich0:00:30.72
10Matias Ibaceta0:00:34.28

Master A1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Raffo0:02:34.39
2Marcos Mallmann0:00:02.11
3Diego Puelma0:00:03.85
4Emilio Meza0:00:11.69
5Eduardo De Solminiac0:00:14.94
6Lesly Etchegaray0:00:18.77
7Guiliano Astorga0:00:26.72
8Juan Obrecht0:00:27.06
9Victor Fuentes0:00:51.15

Master A2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felipe Vasquez0:02:31.73
2Sabastian Vasquez0:00:05.54
3Claudio Vasquez0:00:21.61
4Alejandro Garrido0:00:28.21
5Nicolás Recabarren0:00:37.41
6Zachary Cowan0:00:39.68
7Carlos Silvestre0:00:47.34
8Mauricio Domange0:00:49.34
9Eric Santibañez0:00:52.99

Master B1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Recabarren0:02:55.37
2Eugenio Silvestre0:00:21.98
3Cristian Amaro0:03:03.11
1Juan Valverde0:03:14.35
2Jorge Arredondo0:00:24.15
3Marcelo Huerta0:00:24.98
4Patricio Silva0:00:50.64
5Feliciano Diaz0:01:00.98

Amateur men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felipe Pizarro0:02:35.56
2Elmer Vàsquez0:00:04.13
3Javier Toledo0:00:07.14
4Fabian Veliz0:00:15.13
5Joaquin Carrasco0:00:18.65
6Joan Soro0:00:22.03
7Jorge Neira0:00:23.53

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vallerino Vanesa0:03:57.29

Intermediate men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Peñaloza0:02:42.54
2Rodrigo Farías0:00:01.41
3Franco Espinoza0:00:01.96
4Felipe Alvial0:00:02.99
5Franco Adaos0:00:06.03
6Gustavo Ortiz0:00:06.25
7Antoine Dumas0:00:14.77
8Agustin Vila0:00:26.84
9Bozidar Peric0:00:39.87
10Nicolas Rodriguez0:00:56.78

Juvenile men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Matias0:02:56.29
2Bavestrello Aldo0:00:03.83
3Emilio Carreño0:00:10.60
4Manuel Seewald0:00:16.52
5Ignacio Cabezas0:00:26.18
6Franco Diaz0:00:31.19
7Claudio Fuentes0:00:42.51
8Agustin Saez0:00:53.86
9Egon Gutierrez0:01:28.84

Novice men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Escobar0:02:57.42
2Kutzack Tetzner0:00:00.07
3Luis Zapata0:00:00.36
4Gerardo Carrasco0:00:02.29
5Ignacio Brant0:00:12.00
6Alvaro Maldonado0:00:19.69
7Jose Jara0:00:20.20
8Juan Monasterio0:00:45.43

Rigid men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martín Arroyo0:02:44.20
2Marcelo Novoa0:00:03.90
3Dante Maureira0:00:04.18
4Oscar Ibañez0:00:10.28
5Nelson Inoztroza0:00:15.79
6Alfonso Correa0:00:23.96
7Sebastian Maldonado0:00:24.62
8Piero Pavia0:00:26.05
9Pedro Rodriguez0:00:26.54
10Benjamin Gonzalez0:00:34.94

