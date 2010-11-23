Downhill riders hang out before the finals. (Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)

On Sunday, the Copa Cannondale had one of the biggest downhill fields, with more than 400 riders part of the final.

Heavy rain didn't affect the riders' will to win this race and be compete on this traditional track. Antonio Leiva took the victory, finishing almost three seconds faster than the second rider.

"I'm highly motivated," said Leiva. "I haven't won a race this last year, so this time I'm taking my job seriously as ever before."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi) 0:02:18.24 2 Enrique Genova (Chi) 0:00:03.68 3 Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi) 0:00:08.06 4 Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi) 0:00:10.93 5 Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi) 0:00:11.25 6 Steve Wentz (USA) 0:00:12.88 7 Nector Favian Veas Munoz (Chi) 0:00:13.12 8 Luis Matias Nuñez (Chi) 0:00:15.42 9 Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi) 0:00:16.00 10 Manuel Serra (Chi) 0:00:16.27 11 Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi) 0:00:18.10 12 Gonzalo Serenelli (Arg) 0:00:18.27 13 Jaime Rojas (Chi) 0:00:21.16 14 Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi) 0:00:21.79 15 Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi) 0:00:23.59 16 Antonio Ovalle (Chi) 0:00:28.57 17 Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi) 0:00:29.99 18 Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi) 0:00:48.37 DNS Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi) DNS Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi) 0:03:11.24 2 Daniela Rojas (Chi) 0:00:24.76 3 Boglarka Veres (Hun) 0:00:45.13

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Camila Nogueira 0:03:29.52

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Seewald 0:02:26.14 2 Felipe Vial 0:00:03.75 3 Rogelio Cano 0:00:11.73 4 Alexander Grigoriew 0:00:12.78 5 Pablo Flores 0:00:13.28 6 Rodrigo Yañez 0:00:13.81 7 Joaquin Garcia 0:00:26.64 8 Muñoz 0:00:28.12 9 Emiliano Radomich 0:00:30.72 10 Matias Ibaceta 0:00:34.28

Master A1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Raffo 0:02:34.39 2 Marcos Mallmann 0:00:02.11 3 Diego Puelma 0:00:03.85 4 Emilio Meza 0:00:11.69 5 Eduardo De Solminiac 0:00:14.94 6 Lesly Etchegaray 0:00:18.77 7 Guiliano Astorga 0:00:26.72 8 Juan Obrecht 0:00:27.06 9 Victor Fuentes 0:00:51.15

Master A2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felipe Vasquez 0:02:31.73 2 Sabastian Vasquez 0:00:05.54 3 Claudio Vasquez 0:00:21.61 4 Alejandro Garrido 0:00:28.21 5 Nicolás Recabarren 0:00:37.41 6 Zachary Cowan 0:00:39.68 7 Carlos Silvestre 0:00:47.34 8 Mauricio Domange 0:00:49.34 9 Eric Santibañez 0:00:52.99

Master B1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Recabarren 0:02:55.37 2 Eugenio Silvestre 0:00:21.98 3 Cristian Amaro 0:03:03.11 1 Juan Valverde 0:03:14.35 2 Jorge Arredondo 0:00:24.15 3 Marcelo Huerta 0:00:24.98 4 Patricio Silva 0:00:50.64 5 Feliciano Diaz 0:01:00.98

Amateur men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felipe Pizarro 0:02:35.56 2 Elmer Vàsquez 0:00:04.13 3 Javier Toledo 0:00:07.14 4 Fabian Veliz 0:00:15.13 5 Joaquin Carrasco 0:00:18.65 6 Joan Soro 0:00:22.03 7 Jorge Neira 0:00:23.53

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vallerino Vanesa 0:03:57.29

Intermediate men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Peñaloza 0:02:42.54 2 Rodrigo Farías 0:00:01.41 3 Franco Espinoza 0:00:01.96 4 Felipe Alvial 0:00:02.99 5 Franco Adaos 0:00:06.03 6 Gustavo Ortiz 0:00:06.25 7 Antoine Dumas 0:00:14.77 8 Agustin Vila 0:00:26.84 9 Bozidar Peric 0:00:39.87 10 Nicolas Rodriguez 0:00:56.78

Juvenile men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Matias 0:02:56.29 2 Bavestrello Aldo 0:00:03.83 3 Emilio Carreño 0:00:10.60 4 Manuel Seewald 0:00:16.52 5 Ignacio Cabezas 0:00:26.18 6 Franco Diaz 0:00:31.19 7 Claudio Fuentes 0:00:42.51 8 Agustin Saez 0:00:53.86 9 Egon Gutierrez 0:01:28.84

Novice men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Escobar 0:02:57.42 2 Kutzack Tetzner 0:00:00.07 3 Luis Zapata 0:00:00.36 4 Gerardo Carrasco 0:00:02.29 5 Ignacio Brant 0:00:12.00 6 Alvaro Maldonado 0:00:19.69 7 Jose Jara 0:00:20.20 8 Juan Monasterio 0:00:45.43