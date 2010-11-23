Leiva Figueroa descends to victory
Miranda Fuentes wins women's race
On Sunday, the Copa Cannondale had one of the biggest downhill fields, with more than 400 riders part of the final.
Heavy rain didn't affect the riders' will to win this race and be compete on this traditional track. Antonio Leiva took the victory, finishing almost three seconds faster than the second rider.
"I'm highly motivated," said Leiva. "I haven't won a race this last year, so this time I'm taking my job seriously as ever before."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)
|0:02:18.24
|2
|Enrique Genova (Chi)
|0:00:03.68
|3
|Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)
|0:00:08.06
|4
|Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:00:10.93
|5
|Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)
|0:00:11.25
|6
|Steve Wentz (USA)
|0:00:12.88
|7
|Nector Favian Veas Munoz (Chi)
|0:00:13.12
|8
|Luis Matias Nuñez (Chi)
|0:00:15.42
|9
|Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi)
|0:00:16.00
|10
|Manuel Serra (Chi)
|0:00:16.27
|11
|Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:18.10
|12
|Gonzalo Serenelli (Arg)
|0:00:18.27
|13
|Jaime Rojas (Chi)
|0:00:21.16
|14
|Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:21.79
|15
|Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)
|0:00:23.59
|16
|Antonio Ovalle (Chi)
|0:00:28.57
|17
|Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)
|0:00:29.99
|18
|Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)
|0:00:48.37
|DNS
|Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|DNS
|Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)
|0:03:11.24
|2
|Daniela Rojas (Chi)
|0:00:24.76
|3
|Boglarka Veres (Hun)
|0:00:45.13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Camila Nogueira
|0:03:29.52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Seewald
|0:02:26.14
|2
|Felipe Vial
|0:00:03.75
|3
|Rogelio Cano
|0:00:11.73
|4
|Alexander Grigoriew
|0:00:12.78
|5
|Pablo Flores
|0:00:13.28
|6
|Rodrigo Yañez
|0:00:13.81
|7
|Joaquin Garcia
|0:00:26.64
|8
|Muñoz
|0:00:28.12
|9
|Emiliano Radomich
|0:00:30.72
|10
|Matias Ibaceta
|0:00:34.28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Raffo
|0:02:34.39
|2
|Marcos Mallmann
|0:00:02.11
|3
|Diego Puelma
|0:00:03.85
|4
|Emilio Meza
|0:00:11.69
|5
|Eduardo De Solminiac
|0:00:14.94
|6
|Lesly Etchegaray
|0:00:18.77
|7
|Guiliano Astorga
|0:00:26.72
|8
|Juan Obrecht
|0:00:27.06
|9
|Victor Fuentes
|0:00:51.15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felipe Vasquez
|0:02:31.73
|2
|Sabastian Vasquez
|0:00:05.54
|3
|Claudio Vasquez
|0:00:21.61
|4
|Alejandro Garrido
|0:00:28.21
|5
|Nicolás Recabarren
|0:00:37.41
|6
|Zachary Cowan
|0:00:39.68
|7
|Carlos Silvestre
|0:00:47.34
|8
|Mauricio Domange
|0:00:49.34
|9
|Eric Santibañez
|0:00:52.99
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Recabarren
|0:02:55.37
|2
|Eugenio Silvestre
|0:00:21.98
|3
|Cristian Amaro
|0:03:03.11
|1
|Juan Valverde
|0:03:14.35
|2
|Jorge Arredondo
|0:00:24.15
|3
|Marcelo Huerta
|0:00:24.98
|4
|Patricio Silva
|0:00:50.64
|5
|Feliciano Diaz
|0:01:00.98
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felipe Pizarro
|0:02:35.56
|2
|Elmer Vàsquez
|0:00:04.13
|3
|Javier Toledo
|0:00:07.14
|4
|Fabian Veliz
|0:00:15.13
|5
|Joaquin Carrasco
|0:00:18.65
|6
|Joan Soro
|0:00:22.03
|7
|Jorge Neira
|0:00:23.53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vallerino Vanesa
|0:03:57.29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Peñaloza
|0:02:42.54
|2
|Rodrigo Farías
|0:00:01.41
|3
|Franco Espinoza
|0:00:01.96
|4
|Felipe Alvial
|0:00:02.99
|5
|Franco Adaos
|0:00:06.03
|6
|Gustavo Ortiz
|0:00:06.25
|7
|Antoine Dumas
|0:00:14.77
|8
|Agustin Vila
|0:00:26.84
|9
|Bozidar Peric
|0:00:39.87
|10
|Nicolas Rodriguez
|0:00:56.78
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Matias
|0:02:56.29
|2
|Bavestrello Aldo
|0:00:03.83
|3
|Emilio Carreño
|0:00:10.60
|4
|Manuel Seewald
|0:00:16.52
|5
|Ignacio Cabezas
|0:00:26.18
|6
|Franco Diaz
|0:00:31.19
|7
|Claudio Fuentes
|0:00:42.51
|8
|Agustin Saez
|0:00:53.86
|9
|Egon Gutierrez
|0:01:28.84
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Escobar
|0:02:57.42
|2
|Kutzack Tetzner
|0:00:00.07
|3
|Luis Zapata
|0:00:00.36
|4
|Gerardo Carrasco
|0:00:02.29
|5
|Ignacio Brant
|0:00:12.00
|6
|Alvaro Maldonado
|0:00:19.69
|7
|Jose Jara
|0:00:20.20
|8
|Juan Monasterio
|0:00:45.43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martín Arroyo
|0:02:44.20
|2
|Marcelo Novoa
|0:00:03.90
|3
|Dante Maureira
|0:00:04.18
|4
|Oscar Ibañez
|0:00:10.28
|5
|Nelson Inoztroza
|0:00:15.79
|6
|Alfonso Correa
|0:00:23.96
|7
|Sebastian Maldonado
|0:00:24.62
|8
|Piero Pavia
|0:00:26.05
|9
|Pedro Rodriguez
|0:00:26.54
|10
|Benjamin Gonzalez
|0:00:34.94
