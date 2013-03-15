Trending

Classic Loire Atlantique past winners

Champions from 2002 to 2012

2012Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
2011Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
2010Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
2009Cyril Bessy (Fra) Besson Chaussures Sojasun
2008Mikel Gaztanaga (Spa) Agritubel
2007Nicolas Jalabert (Fra) Agritubel
2006Sergeï Kolesnikov (Rus) Omnibike
2005Alberto Martinez (Spa) Agritubel
2004Erki Pütsep (Est) Ag2r Prévoyance
2003Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2002Rune Jogert (Nor)

