Clasica Almeria past winners

1986-2009

2009 Greg Henderson (Columbia - Highroad)
2008 Juan José Haedo (Team CSC)
2007 Guiseppe Muraglia (Acqua Sapone-Caffe Mokambo)
2006 Fran Pérez (Caisse d'Epargne)
2005 José Iván Gutiérrez (Illes Balears)
2004 Jerome Pineau (Brioches La Boulangere)
2003 Luciano Plaguiarini (Lampre)
2002 Massimo Strazzer (Phonak Hearing Systems)
2001 Tayeb Braika (Lotto - Adecco)
2000 Isaac Gálvez (Kelme - Costa Blanca)
1999 Jan Svorada (Lampre - Daikin)
1998 Mario Traversoni (Mercatone)
1997 Massimo Strazzer (Rossloto Ze Mobile)
1996 Wilfried Neilissen (Lotto)
1995 Jean Pierre Heinderick (Colltrop)
1994 Johan Capiot (T.V.M.)
1993 Vjatcslav Ekimov (Histor - Laser)
1992 Kenny Weltz (ONCE)
1991 Asier Guehxea (Kaiku)
1990 Bernardo González (CAM)
1989 José Bernabé (Plastimer)
1988 José González Maestre (Puertas Cerdán)
1987 Tomás Ortega (CAM)
1986 Miguel A. Martínez Torres (Selección Española)

