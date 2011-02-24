Clasica de Almería past winners
Champions from 1986 to the present
|2010
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|2009
|Greg Henderson (Columbia - Highroad)
|2008
|Juan José Haedo (Team CSC)
|2007
|Guiseppe Muraglia (Acqua Sapone-Caffe Mokambo)
|2006
|Fran Pérez (Caisse d'Epargne)
|2005
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Illes Balears)
|2004
|Jerome Pineau (Brioches La Boulangere)
|2003
|Luciano Plaguiarini (Lampre)
|2002
|Massimo Strazzer (Phonak Hearing Systems)
|2001
|Tayeb Braika (Lotto - Adecco)
|2000
|Isaac Gálvez (Kelme - Costa Blanca)
|1999
|Jan Svorada (Lampre - Daikin)
|1998
|Mario Traversoni (Mercatone)
|1997
|Massimo Strazzer (Rossloto Ze Mobile)
|1996
|Wilfried Neilissen (Lotto)
|1995
|Jean Pierre Heinderick (Colltrop)
|1994
|Johan Capiot (T.V.M.)
|1993
|Vjatcslav Ekimov (Histor - Laser)
|1992
|Kenny Weltz (ONCE)
|1991
|Asier Guehxea (Kaiku)
|1990
|Bernardo González (CAM)
|1989
|José Bernabé (Plastimer)
|1988
|José González Maestre (Puertas Cerdán)
|1987
|Tomás Ortega (CAM)
|1986
|Miguel A. Martínez Torres (Selección Española)
