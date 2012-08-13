Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian past winners
Champions from 1981 to 2011
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2009
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Bouygues Télécom
|2005
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2004
|Miguel Ángel Martín Perdiguero (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
|2001
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
|2000
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|1999
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola
|1998
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Cofidis
|1997
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Française des Jeux
|1996
|Udo Bölts (Ger) Team Telekom
|1995
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
|1994
|Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra) Castorama
|1993
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
|1992
|Raúl Alcalá (Mex) PDM-Concorde
|1991
|Gianni Bugno (Ita) Chateau d'Ax-Gatorade
|1990
|Miguel Indurain (Spa) Banesto
|1989
|Gerhard Zadrobilek (Aut) 7-Eleven
|1988
|Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned) PDM-Concorde
|1987
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1986
|Inaki Gaston (Spa) Kas
|1985
|Adri Van Der Poel (Ned) Kwantum
|1984
|Niki Rüttimann (Swi) La Vie Claire
|1983
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Splendor
|1982
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Teka
|1981
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Teka
