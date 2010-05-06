Circuit de Lorraine Professionnel past winners
1956 - 2009
Circuit de Lorraine - 2.1
2009 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
2008 Steve Chainel (Fra) Auber 93
2007 Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Tinkoff Credit Systems
2006 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Acqua e Sapone
2005 Andris Nauduzs (Lat) Naturino - Sapore di Mare
Professionals (Circuit des Mines)
2004 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank TT III
2003 Guillaume Auger (Fra) Big Mat
2002 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita)
2001 Chris Newton (GBr) British National Team
2000 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Fakta
1999 Arturas Kasputis (Lit) Casino
1998 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Casino
1997 Eddy Seigneur (Fra)
1996 Stefano Dante (Ita)
1995 Grégoire Balland (Fra)
Amateurs
1994 Christophe Mengin (Fra)
1993 Jean-Christophe Currit (Fra)
1992 Diego Ferrari (Ita)
1991 Nikolai Galitchine (Rus)
1990 (2) Régis Simon (Fra)
1989 Bruno Huger (Fra)
1988 (2) Pascal Lance (Fra)
1987 Gilles Figue (Fra)
1986 Paul Curran (GBr)
1985 Pascal Lance (Fra)
1984 Teun Van Vliet (Ned)
1983 Zbigniew Krasnik (Pol)
1982 Jean-Paul Hosotte (Fra)
1981 Régis Simon (Fra)
1980 Frédéric Vichot (Fra)
1979 Antony Doyle (Gb)
1978 Gérard Mak (Ned)
1977 Johan Van Den Meer (Ned)
1971 Mathijs De Koning (Ned)
1970 Andrejz Kaczmarek (Pol)
1969 Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1968 Fedor Den Hertog (Ned)
1967 Joseph Pare (Fra)
1966 Jan Van Der Horst (Ned)
1965 Maurice Izier (Fra)
1964 Jean-Pierre Magnien (Fra)
1963 Elio Gerussi (Ita)
1962 Ugo Anzile (Fra)
1961 Robert Duveau (Bel)
1960 Marcel Hocquaux (Fra)
1959 Noël Chavy (Fra)
1958 René Osterdag (Fra)
1957 Henri Wasilewski (Fra)
1956 Pierre Lambollez (Fra)
