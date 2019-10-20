Leah Thomas wins Chrono des Nations
American beats Vita Heine in 26.45km race against the clock
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|0:36:04
|2
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:41
|3
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Den) Bigla
|0:00:55
|4
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita)
|0:00:56
|5
|Lisa Norden (Swe)
|0:01:21
|6
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:01:28
|7
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|0:01:30
|8
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut)
|0:01:33
|9
|Anna Turvey (Irl)
|0:02:31
|10
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|11
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami Tsa
|0:02:45
|12
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla
|0:02:46
|13
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:05
|14
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:25
|15
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:03:27
|16
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:03:42
|17
|Eugenie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:44
|18
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicue Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|19
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:26
|20
|Zoé Delachaux (Fra)
|0:04:38
|21
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami Tsa
|0:04:45
|22
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|23
|Cindy Pomares (Fra)
|0:05:09
|24
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:05:31
|25
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:05:43
|26
|Amber Aernouts (Bel)
|0:05:50
|27
|Chloé Charpentier (Fra)
|0:06:07
|28
|Emma Serjeant (GBr)
|0:06:22
