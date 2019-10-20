Trending

Leah Thomas wins Chrono des Nations

American beats Vita Heine in 26.45km race against the clock

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 0:36:04
2Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:41
3Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Den) Bigla 0:00:55
4Vittoria Bussi (Ita) 0:00:56
5Lisa Norden (Swe) 0:01:21
6Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Btc City Ljubljana 0:01:28
7Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:01:30
8Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) 0:01:33
9Anna Turvey (Irl) 0:02:31
10Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team 0:02:42
11Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami Tsa 0:02:45
12Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla 0:02:46
13Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:05
14Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:25
15Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:03:27
16Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana 0:03:42
17Eugenie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:44
18Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicue Cycling Team 0:03:55
19Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:26
20Zoé Delachaux (Fra) 0:04:38
21Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami Tsa 0:04:45
22Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team 0:05:03
23Cindy Pomares (Fra) 0:05:09
24Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:05:31
25Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:05:43
26Amber Aernouts (Bel) 0:05:50
27Chloé Charpentier (Fra) 0:06:07
28Emma Serjeant (GBr) 0:06:22

