Longo-Ciprelli wins Chrono des Nations
Neben, Pitel complete podium
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|1
|Jeannie Longo Ciprelli (Fra) AS Palais des Sports Alpexpo
|0:29:22
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) US National Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) SC Michela Fanini
|0:01:07
|4
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Bike Import
|0:01:23
|5
|Lesya Kalytovska (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:02:18
|6
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Bike Import
|0:02:25
|7
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL93-GSD Gestion
|0:03:00
|8
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Vienne-Futuroscope
|0:03:07
|9
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|10
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|11
|Johanne Duval (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:03:10
|12
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne-Futuroscope
|0:03:24
|13
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne-Futuroscope
|0:03:29
|14
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bike Import
|0:03:33
|15
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|16
|Julie Augizeau (Fra) CC Montois
|0:04:12
|17
|Stéphanie Viel (Fra) Team Féminin Région Centre
|0:04:16
|18
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL93-GSD Gestion
|0:04:33
|19
|Sarah Thibaud (Fra) CC Montois
|0:05:39
|HD
|Mélanie Briot (Fra) CC Montois
|HD
|Murielle Rideau (Fra) CC Montois
|HD
|Carole Vallée (Fra) CC Montois
|HD
|Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) Team Féminin Région Centre
|HD
|Margot Lebâcle (Fra) CC Montois
|DNS
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne-Futuroscope
|DNS
|Christine Majérus (Ned) ESGL93-GSD Gestion
