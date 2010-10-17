Trending

Longo-Ciprelli wins Chrono des Nations

Neben, Pitel complete podium

The ageless Jeannie Longo Ciprelli en route to victory.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations)
Amber Neben (US National Team) rode to a second place finish.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations)
Women's podium (l-r): Amber Neben, Jeanni Longo Ciprelli, Edwige Pitel

(Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations)

Full Results
1Jeannie Longo Ciprelli (Fra) AS Palais des Sports Alpexpo0:29:22
2Amber Neben (USA) US National Team0:00:30
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) SC Michela Fanini0:01:07
4Patricia Schwager (Swi) Bike Import0:01:23
5Lesya Kalytovska (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:02:18
6Pascale Schnider (Swi) Bike Import0:02:25
7Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL93-GSD Gestion0:03:00
8Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Vienne-Futuroscope0:03:07
9Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
10Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:08
11Johanne Duval (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:03:10
12Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne-Futuroscope0:03:24
13Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne-Futuroscope0:03:29
14Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bike Import0:03:33
15Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:36
16Julie Augizeau (Fra) CC Montois0:04:12
17Stéphanie Viel (Fra) Team Féminin Région Centre0:04:16
18Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL93-GSD Gestion0:04:33
19Sarah Thibaud (Fra) CC Montois0:05:39
HDMélanie Briot (Fra) CC Montois
HDMurielle Rideau (Fra) CC Montois
HDCarole Vallée (Fra) CC Montois
HDSteffi Jamoneau (Fra) Team Féminin Région Centre
HDMargot Lebâcle (Fra) CC Montois
DNSPascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne-Futuroscope
DNSChristine Majérus (Ned) ESGL93-GSD Gestion

