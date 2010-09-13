Trending

Samplonius suprises in pre-Worlds test

Arndt close second in Chrono Champenois

Judith Arndt, Anne Samplonius and Olga Zabelinskaya top the Chrono Champenois podium.

(Image credit: Christophe Juteau)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada0:45:23
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:08
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:18
4Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain0:00:31
5Julia Shaw (GBr)0:00:32
6Amber Neben (USA) United States Of America0:01:16
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:01:20
8Amber Halliday (Aus) Australia0:01:29
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:02:01
10Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:03
11Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:02:04
12Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:07
13Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands0:02:10
14Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:11
15Erinne Willock (Can) Canada0:02:24
16Sarah Bailey (GBr)0:03:08
17Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:03:34
18Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:03:40
19Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)0:03:57
20Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland0:04:06
21Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:04:28
22Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:04:40
23Doris Schweizer (Swi)0:04:55
24Annick Le Helley (Fra)0:07:32
25Francesca Faustini (Ita) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo0:08:40

