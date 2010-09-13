Samplonius suprises in pre-Worlds test
Arndt close second in Chrono Champenois
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
|0:45:23
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:08
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:18
|4
|Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:31
|5
|Julia Shaw (GBr)
|0:00:32
|6
|Amber Neben (USA) United States Of America
|0:01:16
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:20
|8
|Amber Halliday (Aus) Australia
|0:01:29
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:01
|10
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:03
|11
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:02:04
|12
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:07
|13
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:10
|14
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:11
|15
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
|0:02:24
|16
|Sarah Bailey (GBr)
|0:03:08
|17
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:34
|18
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:03:40
|19
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|0:03:57
|20
|Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:06
|21
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:04:28
|22
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:04:40
|23
|Doris Schweizer (Swi)
|0:04:55
|24
|Annick Le Helley (Fra)
|0:07:32
|25
|Francesca Faustini (Ita) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|0:08:40
