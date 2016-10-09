Trending

Compton wins Charm City Cross C2

Wyman finishes second, White third

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) racing in fourth position during lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (KFC racing p/b Trek/Panache)0:49:31
2Helen Wyman (Kona)0:00:22
3Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)0:00:33
4Caroline Mani (Raleigh/Clement)0:00:42
5Crystal Anthony (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross)0:01:44
6Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)0:02:09
7Jena Greaser0:02:43
8Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling)0:03:05
9Julie Wright (Team Averica)0:03:46
10Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:04:01
11Amira Mellor (Next/Wyman)0:04:38
12Rebecca Gross (KHS Bicycles)0:04:52
13Avanell Schmitz (Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Gro)0:05:10
14Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/)0:05:14
15Jen Malik (Women's CX Project)
16Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:05:17
17Allison Arensman (J.A. King p/b BRC)0:05:23
18Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
19Gray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)0:05:25
20Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)0:05:58
21Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)0:06:02
22Jenna Blandford (Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2)0:06:40
23Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)0:07:06
24Nicole Dorinzi (Pro Mountain Outfitters)0:07:09
25Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)0:07:22
26Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco)0:07:53
27Gabriella Sterne0:08:25
28Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)0:08:27
29Katrina Dowidchuk (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:08:56
30Melissa Presnell (SEAVS/Haymarket)0:09:06
31Kathleen Wulfkuhle (717 Cycling p/b RSI Panels)0:09:33
32Alexandra Campbell-Forte (Vanderkitten/Bike Stop Racing)0:09:39
33Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling p/b Bike Doc)0:09:43
34Traci Rodosta (Pro Mountain Outfitters)0:10:06
35Elizabeth White (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)@1 Lap
36Samantha Brode (VeloFemme p/b Litzler)
37Karen Talley Mead (SEAVS/Haymarket)
38Rhys May (JAM / NCC)
39Alex Christofalos (JETCycling)@2 Laps
40Alice Henriques (Zanconato Racing)
41Elisabeth Reinkordt (Laser Cats Feline All-Stars)
42April Nabholz (717 Cycling p/b RSI Panels)
43Lydia Hausle (Team Averica)
44Lauren Festa (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)
45Jenna Latour-Nichols (Bicycle Revolutions Racing/Rutg)
46Jacqueline McClure (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)@3 Laps
DNFCourtenay McFadden
DNFKennedy Adams (Women's CX Project)

