Compton wins Charm City Cross C2
Wyman finishes second, White third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (KFC racing p/b Trek/Panache)
|0:49:31
|2
|Helen Wyman (Kona)
|0:00:22
|3
|Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:00:33
|4
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh/Clement)
|0:00:42
|5
|Crystal Anthony (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross)
|0:01:44
|6
|Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)
|0:02:09
|7
|Jena Greaser
|0:02:43
|8
|Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling)
|0:03:05
|9
|Julie Wright (Team Averica)
|0:03:46
|10
|Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:04:01
|11
|Amira Mellor (Next/Wyman)
|0:04:38
|12
|Rebecca Gross (KHS Bicycles)
|0:04:52
|13
|Avanell Schmitz (Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Gro)
|0:05:10
|14
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/)
|0:05:14
|15
|Jen Malik (Women's CX Project)
|16
|Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:05:17
|17
|Allison Arensman (J.A. King p/b BRC)
|0:05:23
|18
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
|19
|Gray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
|0:05:25
|20
|Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|0:05:58
|21
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:06:02
|22
|Jenna Blandford (Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2)
|0:06:40
|23
|Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)
|0:07:06
|24
|Nicole Dorinzi (Pro Mountain Outfitters)
|0:07:09
|25
|Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)
|0:07:22
|26
|Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco)
|0:07:53
|27
|Gabriella Sterne
|0:08:25
|28
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:08:27
|29
|Katrina Dowidchuk (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:08:56
|30
|Melissa Presnell (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|0:09:06
|31
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (717 Cycling p/b RSI Panels)
|0:09:33
|32
|Alexandra Campbell-Forte (Vanderkitten/Bike Stop Racing)
|0:09:39
|33
|Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling p/b Bike Doc)
|0:09:43
|34
|Traci Rodosta (Pro Mountain Outfitters)
|0:10:06
|35
|Elizabeth White (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|@1 Lap
|36
|Samantha Brode (VeloFemme p/b Litzler)
|37
|Karen Talley Mead (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|38
|Rhys May (JAM / NCC)
|39
|Alex Christofalos (JETCycling)
|@2 Laps
|40
|Alice Henriques (Zanconato Racing)
|41
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (Laser Cats Feline All-Stars)
|42
|April Nabholz (717 Cycling p/b RSI Panels)
|43
|Lydia Hausle (Team Averica)
|44
|Lauren Festa (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)
|45
|Jenna Latour-Nichols (Bicycle Revolutions Racing/Rutg)
|46
|Jacqueline McClure (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)
|@3 Laps
|DNF
|Courtenay McFadden
|DNF
|Kennedy Adams (Women's CX Project)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy