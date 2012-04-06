Trending

O'Shea wins men's omnium

Bell and Hansen earn medals

Image 1 of 2

Shane Archbold (NZ) during the Omnium Individual Pursuit.

Shane Archbold (NZ) during the Omnium Individual Pursuit.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 2

Glenn O'Shea (Australia) is riding the Omnium.

Glenn O'Shea (Australia) is riding the Omnium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Glenn O’Shea gave Australia another gold medal by winning the men's omnium, soundly defeating Canada's Zach Bell in the final evevnt, the kilometer time trial, to win by six points overall.

O’Shea entered the kilo tied with Bell on points, but with a second place finish to Great Britain's Ed Clancy and Bell well down in eighth, the Australian was able to secure his first world title in the Olympic event.

Bell's performance was strong enough to hold off Denmark’s Lasse Norman Hansen for the silver, while the Dane's two victories in the pursuit and scratch race won him bronze although he was tied on points with Clancy.

O'Shea, 21, is the third Australian in four years to win the title in the event after Leigh Howard in 2009 and Michael Freiburg in 2011.

"Twelve months ago, I was working a part-time job," O’Shea said, but having set himself the goal of competing at the 2012 Olympic Games, he had set to work in proving himself in the six-event discipline.

"I’ve been ticking off the boxes ever since," O’Shea said. "This is a massive one ticked. I can hopefully go to London and do the same thing"

Round 1 - Flying lap:

He may not specifically train for the event, but Ed Clancy (Great Britain) took the early advantage on his rivals, posting the fastest time in the opening round of the men's omnium.

Fresh from sharing victory in the team pursuit on Wednesday night, Clancy rode the 250 metre flying lap in a time of 0:00:12.881, the only rider to break the 13-second barrier.

Clancy won the 2010 omnium world title, with the 2011 victor, Michael Freiberg not selected as part of the Australian team for this year's championships.

Round 2 - Points race

Italy's Elia Viviani recovered from a crash with two laps remaining in the 120-lap event to claim honours in the points race. Viviani was the most consistent of the competitors, chasing down early leaders Glenn O'Shea (Australia) and Bryan Coquard (France).

Viviani gained a lap and took points in eight of the 12 sprints to tally 43 points, nine better than nearest rival, Spain's Eloy Teruel Rovira.

Po Hung Wu's crash which took out Viviani on the penultimate lap, was his second for the night with the Chinese Tapei rider unable to finish.

After two rounds, Clancy shares the lead in the competition with O'Shea and Canada's Zach Bell on eight points, with Viviani fourth on 10 points.

Round 3 - Elimination Race

Bryan Coquard of France was the last man standing in the elimination round, proving too fast for Australia’s Glenn O’Shea over the final lap.

After the first three events, Glenn O’Shea (Australia) leads the overall standings with 10 points. Zach Bell (Canada) holds second overall with 16 points, followed by Edward Clancy (Great Britain) at 18 points.

Round 1 - 250m Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Clancy (Great Britain)0:00:12.881
2Shane Archbold (New Zealand)0:00:13.086
3Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:00:13.137
4Bryan Coquard (France)0:00:13.168
5Zach Bell (Canada)0:00:13.270
6Nikias Arndt (Germany)0:00:13.276
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:00:13.292
8Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:00:13.409
9Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:13.418
10Ho Sung Cho (Korea)0:00:13.419
11Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)0:00:13.450
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)0:00:13.462
13Bobby Lea (United States Of America)0:00:13.464
14Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)0:00:13.477
15Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)
16Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)0:00:13.518
17Recep Unalan (Turkey)0:00:13.605
18Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)0:00:13.614
19Cristopher Mansilla (Chile)0:00:13.662
20Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)0:00:13.676
21Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)0:00:13.847
22Taiji Nishitani (Japan)0:00:13.912
23Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)0:00:13.972
24Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)0:00:14.019

Round 2 - Points Race
1Elia Viviani (Italy)43pts
2Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)34
3Zach Bell (Canada)29
4Ho Sung Cho (Korea)26
5Glenn O'Shea (Australia)17
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)10
7Edward Clancy (Great Britain)9
8Martyn Irvine (Ireland)7
9Cristopher Mansilla (Chile)7
10Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)5
11Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)5
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)1
13Recep Unalan (Turkey)1
14Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)
15Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)
16Shane Archbold (New Zealand)-18
17Nikias Arndt (Germany)-18
18Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)-18
19Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)-20
20Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)-20
21Bobby Lea (United States of America)-20
22Taiji Nishitani (Japan)-20
23Bryan Coquard (France)-28
DNFPo Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Round 3 - Elimination
1Bryan Coquard (France)
2Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
3Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
5Ho Sung Cho (Korea)
6Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
7Recep Unalan (Turkey)
8Zach Bell (Canada)
9Elia Viviani (Italy)
10Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
11Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
12Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
13Taiji Nishitani (Japan)
14Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
15Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)
16Cristopher Mansilla (Chile)
17Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)
18Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)
19Bobby Lea (United States of America)
20Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
21Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)
22Nikias Arndt (Germany)
23Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
24Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)

Overall Omnium standings after three rounds
1Glenn O'Shea (Australia)10pts
2Zach Bell (Canada)16
3Edward Clancy (Great Britain)18
4Elia Viviani (Italy)19
5Ho Sung Cho (Korea)19
6Shane Archbold (New Zealand)24
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)24
8Bryan Coquard (France)28
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)28
10Martyn Irvine (Ireland)30
11Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)33
12Recep Unalan (Turkey)37
13Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)39
14Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)43
15Cristopher Mansilla (Chile)44
16Nikias Arndt (Germany)45
17Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)45
18Bobby Lea (United States of America)53
19Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)53
20Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)54
21Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)57
22Taiji Nishitani (Japan)57
23Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)66
24Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)82

Full results

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:04:22.330
2Zach Bell (Canada)0:04:26.786
3Edward Clancy (Great Britain)0:04:27.643
4Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:04:28.158
5Nikias Arndt (Germany)0:04:28.240
6Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:04:28.919
7Shane Archbold (New Zealand)0:04:29.248
8Ho Sung Cho (Korea)0:04:29.383
9Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)0:04:29.692
10Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)0:04:31.101
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)0:04:33.112
12Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)0:04:33.724
13Bobby Lea (United States Of America)0:04:34.307
14Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)0:04:35.333
15Bryan Coquard (France)0:04:35.757
16Cristopher Mansilla (Chile)0:04:37.348
17Taiji Nishitani (Japan)0:04:37.450
18Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)0:04:38.602
19Recep Unalan (Turkey)0:04:39.043
20Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)0:04:39.173
21Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)0:04:40.327
22Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)0:04:42.969
23Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)0:04:45.796
DNSElia Viviani (Italy)

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
2Zach Bell (Canada)
3Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
4Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
5Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
6 (-1 lap)Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
7Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
8Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)
9Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
10Ho Sung Cho (Korea)
11Cristopher Mansilla (Chile)
12Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)
13Bryan Coquard (France)
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
15Taiji Nishitani (Japan)
16Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
17Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)
18Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)
19Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)
20Nikias Arndt (Germany)
21Recep Unalan (Turkey)
22Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
DNFPo Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Omnium - Kilometer Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Clancy (Great Britain)0:01:01.948
2Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:01:03.042
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:01:03.102
4Shane Archbold (New Zealand)0:01:03.373
5Bryan Coquard (France)0:01:03.510
6Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:01:04.081
7Ho Sung Cho (Korea)0:01:04.134
8Zach Bell (Canada)0:01:04.216
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)0:01:04.235
10Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)0:01:04.810
11Cristopher Mansilla (Chile)0:01:05.081
12Recep Unalan (Turkey)0:01:05.099
13Bobby Lea (United States Of America)0:01:05.106
14Nikias Arndt (Germany)0:01:05.305
15Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)0:01:05.829
16Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)0:01:05.885
17Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)0:01:06.091
18Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)0:01:06.407
19Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)0:01:06.746
20Taiji Nishitani (Japan)0:01:06.749
21Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)0:01:06.988
22Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)0:01:12.351
23Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)0:01:12.534

Men's Omnium - Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea (Australia)22pts
2Zach Bell (Canada)28
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)29
4Edward Clancy (Great Britain)29
5Shane Archbold (New Zealand)38
6Ho Sung Cho (Korea)44
7Martyn Irvine (Ireland)49
8Bryan Coquard (France)61
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)62
10Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)72
11Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)77
12Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)81
13Cristopher Mansilla (Chile)82
14Nikias Arndt (Germany)84
15Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)85
16Recep Unalan (Turkey)89
17Bobby Lea (United States Of America)101
18Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)104
19Taiji Nishitani (Japan)109
20Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)111
21Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)113
22Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)116
23Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)171
DNFElia Viviani (Italy)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews