Image 1 of 2 Shane Archbold (NZ) during the Omnium Individual Pursuit. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) is riding the Omnium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Glenn O’Shea gave Australia another gold medal by winning the men's omnium, soundly defeating Canada's Zach Bell in the final evevnt, the kilometer time trial, to win by six points overall.

O’Shea entered the kilo tied with Bell on points, but with a second place finish to Great Britain's Ed Clancy and Bell well down in eighth, the Australian was able to secure his first world title in the Olympic event.

Bell's performance was strong enough to hold off Denmark’s Lasse Norman Hansen for the silver, while the Dane's two victories in the pursuit and scratch race won him bronze although he was tied on points with Clancy.

O'Shea, 21, is the third Australian in four years to win the title in the event after Leigh Howard in 2009 and Michael Freiburg in 2011.

"Twelve months ago, I was working a part-time job," O’Shea said, but having set himself the goal of competing at the 2012 Olympic Games, he had set to work in proving himself in the six-event discipline.

"I’ve been ticking off the boxes ever since," O’Shea said. "This is a massive one ticked. I can hopefully go to London and do the same thing"

Round 1 - Flying lap:

He may not specifically train for the event, but Ed Clancy (Great Britain) took the early advantage on his rivals, posting the fastest time in the opening round of the men's omnium.

Fresh from sharing victory in the team pursuit on Wednesday night, Clancy rode the 250 metre flying lap in a time of 0:00:12.881, the only rider to break the 13-second barrier.

Clancy won the 2010 omnium world title, with the 2011 victor, Michael Freiberg not selected as part of the Australian team for this year's championships.

Round 2 - Points race

Italy's Elia Viviani recovered from a crash with two laps remaining in the 120-lap event to claim honours in the points race. Viviani was the most consistent of the competitors, chasing down early leaders Glenn O'Shea (Australia) and Bryan Coquard (France).

Viviani gained a lap and took points in eight of the 12 sprints to tally 43 points, nine better than nearest rival, Spain's Eloy Teruel Rovira.

Po Hung Wu's crash which took out Viviani on the penultimate lap, was his second for the night with the Chinese Tapei rider unable to finish.

After two rounds, Clancy shares the lead in the competition with O'Shea and Canada's Zach Bell on eight points, with Viviani fourth on 10 points.

Round 3 - Elimination Race

Bryan Coquard of France was the last man standing in the elimination round, proving too fast for Australia’s Glenn O’Shea over the final lap.

After the first three events, Glenn O’Shea (Australia) leads the overall standings with 10 points. Zach Bell (Canada) holds second overall with 16 points, followed by Edward Clancy (Great Britain) at 18 points.

Round 1 - 250m Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 0:00:12.881 2 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 0:00:13.086 3 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:00:13.137 4 Bryan Coquard (France) 0:00:13.168 5 Zach Bell (Canada) 0:00:13.270 6 Nikias Arndt (Germany) 0:00:13.276 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:00:13.292 8 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:00:13.409 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:00:13.418 10 Ho Sung Cho (Korea) 0:00:13.419 11 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 0:00:13.450 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 0:00:13.462 13 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 0:00:13.464 14 Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:13.477 15 Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela) 16 Michael Vingerling (Netherlands) 0:00:13.518 17 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 0:00:13.605 18 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 0:00:13.614 19 Cristopher Mansilla (Chile) 0:00:13.662 20 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 0:00:13.676 21 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:13.847 22 Taiji Nishitani (Japan) 0:00:13.912 23 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) 0:00:13.972 24 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 0:00:14.019

Round 2 - Points Race 1 Elia Viviani (Italy) 43 pts 2 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 34 3 Zach Bell (Canada) 29 4 Ho Sung Cho (Korea) 26 5 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 17 6 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 10 7 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 9 8 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 7 9 Cristopher Mansilla (Chile) 7 10 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 5 11 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 5 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 1 13 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 1 14 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 15 Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela) 16 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) -18 17 Nikias Arndt (Germany) -18 18 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) -18 19 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) -20 20 Michael Vingerling (Netherlands) -20 21 Bobby Lea (United States of America) -20 22 Taiji Nishitani (Japan) -20 23 Bryan Coquard (France) -28 DNF Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Round 3 - Elimination 1 Bryan Coquard (France) 2 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 3 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 5 Ho Sung Cho (Korea) 6 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 7 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 8 Zach Bell (Canada) 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 10 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 11 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 12 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 13 Taiji Nishitani (Japan) 14 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 15 Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela) 16 Cristopher Mansilla (Chile) 17 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 18 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 19 Bobby Lea (United States of America) 20 Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei) 21 Michael Vingerling (Netherlands) 22 Nikias Arndt (Germany) 23 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 24 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)

Overall Omnium standings after three rounds 1 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 10 pts 2 Zach Bell (Canada) 16 3 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 18 4 Elia Viviani (Italy) 19 5 Ho Sung Cho (Korea) 19 6 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 24 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 24 8 Bryan Coquard (France) 28 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 28 10 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 30 11 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 33 12 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 37 13 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 39 14 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 43 15 Cristopher Mansilla (Chile) 44 16 Nikias Arndt (Germany) 45 17 Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela) 45 18 Bobby Lea (United States of America) 53 19 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 53 20 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 54 21 Michael Vingerling (Netherlands) 57 22 Taiji Nishitani (Japan) 57 23 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) 66 24 Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei) 82

Full results

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:04:22.330 2 Zach Bell (Canada) 0:04:26.786 3 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 0:04:27.643 4 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:04:28.158 5 Nikias Arndt (Germany) 0:04:28.240 6 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:04:28.919 7 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 0:04:29.248 8 Ho Sung Cho (Korea) 0:04:29.383 9 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 0:04:29.692 10 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 0:04:31.101 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 0:04:33.112 12 Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela) 0:04:33.724 13 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 0:04:34.307 14 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) 0:04:35.333 15 Bryan Coquard (France) 0:04:35.757 16 Cristopher Mansilla (Chile) 0:04:37.348 17 Taiji Nishitani (Japan) 0:04:37.450 18 Michael Vingerling (Netherlands) 0:04:38.602 19 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 0:04:39.043 20 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 0:04:39.173 21 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 0:04:40.327 22 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:42.969 23 Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei) 0:04:45.796 DNS Elia Viviani (Italy)

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 2 Zach Bell (Canada) 3 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 4 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 5 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 6 (-1 lap) Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 7 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 8 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 9 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 10 Ho Sung Cho (Korea) 11 Cristopher Mansilla (Chile) 12 Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela) 13 Bryan Coquard (France) 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 15 Taiji Nishitani (Japan) 16 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 17 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 18 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) 19 Michael Vingerling (Netherlands) 20 Nikias Arndt (Germany) 21 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 22 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) DNF Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Omnium - Kilometer Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 0:01:01.948 2 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:01:03.042 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:01:03.102 4 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 0:01:03.373 5 Bryan Coquard (France) 0:01:03.510 6 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:01:04.081 7 Ho Sung Cho (Korea) 0:01:04.134 8 Zach Bell (Canada) 0:01:04.216 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 0:01:04.235 10 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 0:01:04.810 11 Cristopher Mansilla (Chile) 0:01:05.081 12 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 0:01:05.099 13 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 0:01:05.106 14 Nikias Arndt (Germany) 0:01:05.305 15 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 0:01:05.829 16 Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela) 0:01:05.885 17 Michael Vingerling (Netherlands) 0:01:06.091 18 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) 0:01:06.407 19 Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei) 0:01:06.746 20 Taiji Nishitani (Japan) 0:01:06.749 21 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 0:01:06.988 22 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 0:01:12.351 23 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 0:01:12.534