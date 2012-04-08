Image 1 of 13 Sir Chris Hoy (GBR) looking strong as usual (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 13 Sir Chris Hoy on his way to winning the keirin (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 13 Sir Chris Hoy back to his best on the final day in Melbourne (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 13 by :: Mokhriz Aziz | Cycling Asia (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 13 Sir Chris Hoy (GBR) in the world champion jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 13 Finally Hoy can celebrate after a tricky few days (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 13 Sir Chris Hoy (GBR) on his way to Keirin victory (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 13 Matthew Glaetzer (AUS) shows of some battle scars (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 13 Matthew Glaetzer (AUS) gets in the zone (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 13 Jason Kenny (GBR) lunges for the line in the repechage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 13 It's Keirin time (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 13 A helping hand to get things started (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 13 There will be action a plenty tonight in the final stages (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Sir Chris Hoy ensured that he walked away from the 2012 Track World Championships with his reputation intact after putting a disappointing few days behind him by winning the final of the men's keirin on the final day in Melbourne.

He produced a last-gasp move of astonishing audacity to sweep from fourth to first between the final bend and the finish line, getting up in the last five metres to pip Germany's Maximillian Levy, who looked sure to win as the final lap progressed. New Zealand's Simon Van Velthooven finished third but was subsequently disqualified for a rule infraction, meaning Great Britain's Jason Kenny was promoted to third place.

Hoy was part of the Great Britain team which were disqualified from the bronze medal race of the men's team sprint on Wednesday, and on Saturday he was defeated by his teammate Kenny in the semi-final of the individual sprint. Despite gaining compensation by winning the bronze medal race, his defeat in that race represented a dent to his reputation and a probable end to his hopes of gaining the sole Team GB slot in that event at the London 2012 Olympics, where he would be the defending champion.

Yet the veteran Hoy rolled back the years today to produce a final burst that will live long in the memory of anyone who witnessed it and give him a boost as he faces a challenging few weeks ahead of the Olympic Games. The gold here was the 25th medal won by Hoy in the Track World Championships.

"I'd given up - not physically, but I thought the chance of winning had gone by the time I hit the back straight with half a lap to go," Hoy told BBC Sport.

"Normally I'd go around the outside and put my foot down but I'd lost momentum. It was one last chance - I've never gone up the inside before in my life, it's a real last-chance saloon - I couldn't believe the door opened and I managed to get through. In some ways I'm very lucky, but very grateful to have won.

"World titles are all special, every single one you remember, but this is particularly special because it's the last meaningful race I'll have before the Olympic Games. It's a great confidence boost and hopefully I'm showing my rivals I can win from any position."

Results

Men's Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 3 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 4 Mickael Bourgain (France) 5 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 6 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin 7-12 Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 8 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) 9 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 10 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 11 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain) 12 Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 3 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 4 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 5 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 6 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2 Mickael Bourgain (France) 3 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 4 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 5 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 6 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mickael Bourgain (France) 2 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia) 3 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 4 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) 2 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 3 Denis Spicka (Czech Republic) 4 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 2 Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Colombia) 3 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 4 Alexander Quincy (Trinidad and Tobago)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 2 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 3 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 4 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 5 Sergey Borisov (Russian Federation)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) 4 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 5 Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Malaysia)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 3 Francois Pervis (France) 4 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China) 5 Hugo Haak (Netherlands)

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 2 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 3 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China) 4 Shane Perkins (Australia) 5 Sergey Borisov (Russian Federation)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) 3 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 4 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 5 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain) 2 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 3 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 4 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 5 Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 2 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 3 Alexander Quincy (Trinidad and Tobago) 4 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 5 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia) 6 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 3 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 4 Mickael Bourgain (France) 5 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 6 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)