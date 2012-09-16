Image 1 of 12 Crystal Anthony (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 2 of 12 Mo Bruno Roy of Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles had a strong start off the line. (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 3 of 12 Nicolas Bazin wins the first race of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 4 of 12 Pro road racer Ted King of Liquigas-Cannondale tests his wheels on the dirt with Adam Myerson of Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis chasing him down (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 5 of 12 Local boy Jamey Driscoll put the Frenchman Nicolas Bazin under pressure for the duration of the race (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 6 of 12 Dylan McNicholas had a strong ride with a fourth place finish (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 7 of 12 The Elite Men line up (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 8 of 12 Crystal Anthony wearing the leader's jersey for the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 9 of 12 The Elite Women's podium for the first race of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 10 of 12 Crystal Anthony wins the first race of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 11 of 12 Crystal Anthony rode away from the field early in the race, holding onto the lead for a victory (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 12 of 12 The Elite Men's podium for day one of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series (Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93) and Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) both scored UCI victories in the New England Verge Cyclo-Cross Series’ opening round , the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend, in scenic Williston, VT Saturday afternoon.

Bazin, last year’s Green Mountain UCI event winner, was able to deliver the final blow to the Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com duo of Tim Johnson and Jamey Driscoll. After a last ditch chase effort, Driscoll finished a mere 4 seconds behind Bazin with Johnson another 28 seconds back in 3rd.

30 minutes into the 60 minute UCI Elite Men’s event, Bazin, Driscoll, and Johnson broke clear from a lead group of six that originally included Jonathan Page, Dylan McNicholas (CyclocrossWorld.com), and Justin Lindine (Redline).

While the chase trio worked to limit their losses, Johnson and Driscoll tried in vain to dispose of Bazin, but a strong acceleration with less than two laps left in the event gave Bazin the small gap he needed to finish off the pair.

Also worth noting is Liquigas-Cannondale/iamtedking.com rider, Ted King, who fought his way to a 13th place finish on a challenging Green Mountain course.

Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) wasted no time establishing her solo lead when she broke free from a small group on the 2nd lap of the UCI Elite Women’s event. Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b The Cyclery) finished just over 30 seconds behind Anthony in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Bruno Roy and Sterling worked together for most of the UCI event, but it was eventually Sterling who was able to get away from Bruno Roy. Meanwhile, Anthony maintained a gap over the chasing duo of nearly 45 seconds for almost the entire race.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) 1:01:55 2 James Driscoll (USA) 0:00:04 3 Timothy Johnson (USA) 0:00:32 4 Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) 0:01:13 5 Jonathan Page (USA) 6 Justin Lindine (USA) 7 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) 0:02:22 8 Daniel Chabanov (USA) 0:02:46 9 Luke Keough (USA) 0:03:00 10 Derrick St John (Can) 0:03:10 11 Adam St. Germain (USA) 0:03:13 12 Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) 13 Edward King (USA) 14 Christian Favata (USA) 0:03:32 15 Dan Timmerman (USA) 0:03:43 16 Joël Desgreniers (Can) 0:03:57 17 Adam Myerson (USA) 0:04:08 18 Bobby Bailey (USA) 19 Jesse Keough (USA) 0:04:10 20 Kevin Noiles (Can) 0:04:13 21 Conor O'brien (Can) 0:04:17 22 Evan Huff (USA) 0:04:33 23 Manny Goguen (USA) 24 Synjen Marrocco (USA) 0:05:59 25 Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) 0:06:05 26 Jeffrey Elie (USA) 0:06:18 27 Kevin Sweeney (USA) 0:06:31 28 Charles Schubert (USA) 0:07:06 29 Michel Henri (Can) 0:07:15 30 Ian Schon (USA) 31 Timothy Ratta (USA) 32 Adam Sullivan (USA) 0:07:26 33 Andrew Lysaght (USA) 34 Graham Garber (USA) 35 Geoffrey Bouchard (USA) 36 Donald Cumming (USA) 37 Joshua Lehmann (USA) 38 Kiernan Orange (Can) 39 Andrew Freye (USA) 40 Peter Mancini (Can) 41 Sylvain Jean (Can) 42 Ethan Gilmour (USA) 43 Alex Grabeau (USA) 44 Gordon Daniell (USA)