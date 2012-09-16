Trending

Crystal Anthony

Crystal Anthony
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Mo Bruno Roy of Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles had a strong start off the line.

Mo Bruno Roy of Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles had a strong start off the line.
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Nicolas Bazin wins the first race of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series

Nicolas Bazin wins the first race of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Pro road racer Ted King of Liquigas-Cannondale tests his wheels on the dirt with Adam Myerson of Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis chasing him down

Pro road racer Ted King of Liquigas-Cannondale tests his wheels on the dirt with Adam Myerson of Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis chasing him down
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Local boy Jamey Driscoll put the Frenchman Nicolas Bazin under pressure for the duration of the race

Local boy Jamey Driscoll put the Frenchman Nicolas Bazin under pressure for the duration of the race
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Dylan McNicholas had a strong ride with a fourth place finish

Dylan McNicholas had a strong ride with a fourth place finish
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The Elite Men line up

The Elite Men line up
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Crystal Anthony wearing the leader's jersey for the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series

Crystal Anthony wearing the leader's jersey for the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The Elite Women's podium for the first race of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series

The Elite Women's podium for the first race of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Crystal Anthony wins the first race of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series

Crystal Anthony wins the first race of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Crystal Anthony rode away from the field early in the race, holding onto the lead for a victory

Crystal Anthony rode away from the field early in the race, holding onto the lead for a victory
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The Elite Men's podium for day one of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series

The Elite Men's podium for day one of the 2012 Verge New England Cyclocross Series
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93) and Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) both scored UCI victories in the New England Verge Cyclo-Cross Series’ opening round , the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend, in scenic Williston, VT Saturday afternoon.

Bazin, last year’s Green Mountain UCI event winner, was able to deliver the final blow to the Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com duo of Tim Johnson and Jamey Driscoll. After a last ditch chase effort, Driscoll finished a mere 4 seconds behind Bazin with Johnson another 28 seconds back in 3rd.

30 minutes into the 60 minute UCI Elite Men’s event, Bazin, Driscoll, and Johnson broke clear from a lead group of six that originally included Jonathan Page, Dylan McNicholas (CyclocrossWorld.com), and Justin Lindine (Redline).

While the chase trio worked to limit their losses, Johnson and Driscoll tried in vain to dispose of Bazin, but a strong acceleration with less than two laps left in the event gave Bazin the small gap he needed to finish off the pair.

Also worth noting is Liquigas-Cannondale/iamtedking.com rider, Ted King, who fought his way to a 13th place finish on a challenging Green Mountain course.

Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) wasted no time establishing her solo lead when she broke free from a small group on the 2nd lap of the UCI Elite Women’s event. Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b The Cyclery) finished just over 30 seconds behind Anthony in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Bruno Roy and Sterling worked together for most of the UCI event, but it was eventually Sterling who was able to get away from Bruno Roy. Meanwhile, Anthony maintained a gap over the chasing duo of nearly 45 seconds for almost the entire race.

 

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra)1:01:55
2James Driscoll (USA)0:00:04
3Timothy Johnson (USA)0:00:32
4Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)0:01:13
5Jonathan Page (USA)
6Justin Lindine (USA)
7Flavien Dassonville (Fra)0:02:22
8Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:02:46
9Luke Keough (USA)0:03:00
10Derrick St John (Can)0:03:10
11Adam St. Germain (USA)0:03:13
12Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)
13Edward King (USA)
14Christian Favata (USA)0:03:32
15Dan Timmerman (USA)0:03:43
16Joël Desgreniers (Can)0:03:57
17Adam Myerson (USA)0:04:08
18Bobby Bailey (USA)
19Jesse Keough (USA)0:04:10
20Kevin Noiles (Can)0:04:13
21Conor O'brien (Can)0:04:17
22Evan Huff (USA)0:04:33
23Manny Goguen (USA)
24Synjen Marrocco (USA)0:05:59
25Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)0:06:05
26Jeffrey Elie (USA)0:06:18
27Kevin Sweeney (USA)0:06:31
28Charles Schubert (USA)0:07:06
29Michel Henri (Can)0:07:15
30Ian Schon (USA)
31Timothy Ratta (USA)
32Adam Sullivan (USA)0:07:26
33Andrew Lysaght (USA)
34Graham Garber (USA)
35Geoffrey Bouchard (USA)
36Donald Cumming (USA)
37Joshua Lehmann (USA)
38Kiernan Orange (Can)
39Andrew Freye (USA)
40Peter Mancini (Can)
41Sylvain Jean (Can)
42Ethan Gilmour (USA)
43Alex Grabeau (USA)
44Gordon Daniell (USA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA)0:42:47
2Catherine Sterling (USA)0:00:33
3Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)0:00:36
4Sally Annis (USA)0:01:12
5Julie Lafrenière (Can)0:01:22
6Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:01:32
7Katerine Northcott (USA)0:01:58
8Rebecca Wellons (USA)0:02:15
9Karin Holmes (USA)0:02:19
10Marian Jamison (USA)0:02:41
11Christina Tamilio (USA)0:02:47
12Kerry Litka (USA)0:02:49
13Rosanne Van Dorn (USA)0:03:13
14Vickie Monahan (USA)0:03:26
15Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can)0:03:30
16Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)0:03:42
17Giulia Righi (Ita)
18Alice Henriques (USA)0:03:53
19Ana Sirianni (USA)0:04:30
20Amy Miner (USA)0:05:48
21Cait Dooley (USA)0:07:06
22Deirdre Smith (USA)0:07:47

 

