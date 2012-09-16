Bazin and Anthony win Catamount day 1
Elites do battle in Vermont
Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93) and Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) both scored UCI victories in the New England Verge Cyclo-Cross Series’ opening round , the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend, in scenic Williston, VT Saturday afternoon.
Bazin, last year’s Green Mountain UCI event winner, was able to deliver the final blow to the Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com duo of Tim Johnson and Jamey Driscoll. After a last ditch chase effort, Driscoll finished a mere 4 seconds behind Bazin with Johnson another 28 seconds back in 3rd.
30 minutes into the 60 minute UCI Elite Men’s event, Bazin, Driscoll, and Johnson broke clear from a lead group of six that originally included Jonathan Page, Dylan McNicholas (CyclocrossWorld.com), and Justin Lindine (Redline).
While the chase trio worked to limit their losses, Johnson and Driscoll tried in vain to dispose of Bazin, but a strong acceleration with less than two laps left in the event gave Bazin the small gap he needed to finish off the pair.
Also worth noting is Liquigas-Cannondale/iamtedking.com rider, Ted King, who fought his way to a 13th place finish on a challenging Green Mountain course.
Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) wasted no time establishing her solo lead when she broke free from a small group on the 2nd lap of the UCI Elite Women’s event. Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b The Cyclery) finished just over 30 seconds behind Anthony in 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Bruno Roy and Sterling worked together for most of the UCI event, but it was eventually Sterling who was able to get away from Bruno Roy. Meanwhile, Anthony maintained a gap over the chasing duo of nearly 45 seconds for almost the entire race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra)
|1:01:55
|2
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:00:04
|3
|Timothy Johnson (USA)
|0:00:32
|4
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)
|0:01:13
|5
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|7
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
|0:02:22
|8
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:02:46
|9
|Luke Keough (USA)
|0:03:00
|10
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:03:10
|11
|Adam St. Germain (USA)
|0:03:13
|12
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)
|13
|Edward King (USA)
|14
|Christian Favata (USA)
|0:03:32
|15
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|0:03:43
|16
|Joël Desgreniers (Can)
|0:03:57
|17
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|0:04:08
|18
|Bobby Bailey (USA)
|19
|Jesse Keough (USA)
|0:04:10
|20
|Kevin Noiles (Can)
|0:04:13
|21
|Conor O'brien (Can)
|0:04:17
|22
|Evan Huff (USA)
|0:04:33
|23
|Manny Goguen (USA)
|24
|Synjen Marrocco (USA)
|0:05:59
|25
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|0:06:05
|26
|Jeffrey Elie (USA)
|0:06:18
|27
|Kevin Sweeney (USA)
|0:06:31
|28
|Charles Schubert (USA)
|0:07:06
|29
|Michel Henri (Can)
|0:07:15
|30
|Ian Schon (USA)
|31
|Timothy Ratta (USA)
|32
|Adam Sullivan (USA)
|0:07:26
|33
|Andrew Lysaght (USA)
|34
|Graham Garber (USA)
|35
|Geoffrey Bouchard (USA)
|36
|Donald Cumming (USA)
|37
|Joshua Lehmann (USA)
|38
|Kiernan Orange (Can)
|39
|Andrew Freye (USA)
|40
|Peter Mancini (Can)
|41
|Sylvain Jean (Can)
|42
|Ethan Gilmour (USA)
|43
|Alex Grabeau (USA)
|44
|Gordon Daniell (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:42:47
|2
|Catherine Sterling (USA)
|0:00:33
|3
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)
|0:00:36
|4
|Sally Annis (USA)
|0:01:12
|5
|Julie Lafrenière (Can)
|0:01:22
|6
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:01:32
|7
|Katerine Northcott (USA)
|0:01:58
|8
|Rebecca Wellons (USA)
|0:02:15
|9
|Karin Holmes (USA)
|0:02:19
|10
|Marian Jamison (USA)
|0:02:41
|11
|Christina Tamilio (USA)
|0:02:47
|12
|Kerry Litka (USA)
|0:02:49
|13
|Rosanne Van Dorn (USA)
|0:03:13
|14
|Vickie Monahan (USA)
|0:03:26
|15
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can)
|0:03:30
|16
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)
|0:03:42
|17
|Giulia Righi (Ita)
|18
|Alice Henriques (USA)
|0:03:53
|19
|Ana Sirianni (USA)
|0:04:30
|20
|Amy Miner (USA)
|0:05:48
|21
|Cait Dooley (USA)
|0:07:06
|22
|Deirdre Smith (USA)
|0:07:47
