Trending

Sergent slams the prologue

Powers does what she knows best

Image 1 of 19

Joelle Numainville (Webcor) will be starting out the week in the best young rider jersey

Joelle Numainville (Webcor) will be starting out the week in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 19

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) was happy with his third place prize today.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) was happy with his third place prize today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 19

The top three in the womens field are Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) first, Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback) second and Alison Starnes (TIBCO) third.

The top three in the womens field are Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) first, Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback) second and Alison Starnes (TIBCO) third.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 19

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) blazes past and into third place on the day

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) blazes past and into third place on the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 19

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) is always one to watch no matter what the stage looks like

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) is always one to watch no matter what the stage looks like
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 19

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) had a great ride today to take the yellow jersey

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) had a great ride today to take the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 19

Cesar Grajales (Cole Sport) could do well on tomorrow's hilly first stage

Cesar Grajales (Cole Sport) could do well on tomorrow's hilly first stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 19

Marc Demaar (UnitedHealthcare) shows off his new national champ colors

Marc Demaar (UnitedHealthcare) shows off his new national champ colors
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 19

Floyd Landis rode today’s prologue in baggy t-shirt and number flapping

Floyd Landis rode today’s prologue in baggy t-shirt and number flapping
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 19

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) will have a chance at getting away with a good amount of climbing this week

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) will have a chance at getting away with a good amount of climbing this week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 19

Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman) rides off into the sunset

Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman) rides off into the sunset
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 19

Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners) sporting a double layer of eye protection during todays prologue

Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners) sporting a double layer of eye protection during todays prologue
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 19

Burke Swindlehurst (Team Give) starts in on his 17th Cascade Cycling Classic

Burke Swindlehurst (Team Give) starts in on his 17th Cascade Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 19

Allison Starnes (TIBCO) rounded off the podium today with her third place

Allison Starnes (TIBCO) rounded off the podium today with her third place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 19

Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) flies past on her way to the win

Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) flies past on her way to the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 19

Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci) will be one to watch for the overall this week

Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci) will be one to watch for the overall this week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 19

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) back to racing after her big win in Italy

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) back to racing after her big win in Italy
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 19

Alison Shanks (Bike NZ) made the long trip over from New Zealand to race here in Oregon

Alison Shanks (Bike NZ) made the long trip over from New Zealand to race here in Oregon
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 19

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) got the yellow jersey as well as the white jersey.

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) got the yellow jersey as well as the white jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) stormed to victory at the BMC Cascade Cycling Classic prologue held in the Old Mill District of Bend, Oregon. The world pursuit silver medallist rode the 3.2-kilometre course in a time of 3:35 outpacing his teammate Under-23 UK and European Time Trial Champion, Alex Dowsett and Rory Sutherland(UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis).

“I’ve started to target the time trial more,” Sergent said. “I didn’t know there was a time trial prologue here until about a week ago. It was definitely something I wanted to go well in. I wanted to get another one for the team being my last year as an Under-23 rider with the team. It was important for me.”

One second is all the separates the top three prologue specialists but the event’s yellow leaders jersey belongs to Sergent to wear in the stage one McKenzie Pass Road Race p/b Robberson Ford.

“I had a mid season break and have been back on the bike for a few weeks,” Sergent said. “Today was a little unknown and I wasn’t a hundred per cent confident because I hadn’t tested my legs in so long. Tomorrow we will see how it pans out. We have a lot of strong riders including Dowsett who just came off a win at the European champs. It’s not just me.”

The prologue started in the Old Mill District and crossed over the Deschutes River to head out along the winding roads toward the turn-around held at the top of a slight incline. According to Sergent, the course suited his pursuit ability.

“It suited me coming off the track and being a pursuiter,” Sergent said. “It was short and sharp efforts that I am used to. I felt good and the bike felt good. It’s good to be back racing.”

Crowds lined the streets in the Old Mill District to catch a glimpse of Floyd Landis. Race organizers added the controversial cyclist, who is racing without a team, to the registration one day prior to the event’s start date.

He was the brunt of laughter during the short time trial for wearing a novice looking outfit. Rather than wear a blank racing skin suit, he chose to sport a grey baggy T-shirt and nondescript black cycling shorts with his numbers sloppily pinned on the back, loose enough to catch wind and create a small sail.

“The chief official said that it is a USCF rule that if you are going to wear a jersey that has the name of a business or a sponsor there has to be a licensed team,” said Executive Director Chuck Kenlan. “Essentially he had to wear something plain with no sponsor on it and he just found a grey t-shirt and that was what he wore.”

Powers opens Cascade Classic with a victory

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) added another victory to her resume by winning the BMC Cascade Cycling Classic opener on Tuesday, July 20 in Bend, Oregon. The former national champion posted the fastest time of 3:53 besting world track champion Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback Cycling Team) who placed second by five seconds and Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) an additional one second back in third.

“As soon as I heard there was a prologue I said, “boom, that’s mine,” said Powers. “I knew this was two miles and I like the shorter and harder efforts and I trained at home with a lot of four-minute V02 training. I knew my V02 Max was really bad because I would go hard and then explode so I spent time working on that.”

Powers will start stage one’s McKenzie Pass Road Race p/b Robberson Ford sporting the yellow jersey as the overall race leader.

“There are a couple of very good climbers here and there are a couple of races that end on up hills,” Powers said. “Honestly, tomorrow the race finishes on Three Creeks Snow Park and that steepness is really hard for me. We are all sitting so close on time that any of my teammates could win the overall, not just me. I say be aggressive, why not?”

The 3.2-kilometre time trial was made for a rider like Powers who thrives off of short and fast individual efforts and a course with a degree of technicality. The racers rolled off the starting ramp in the Old Mill District and crossed the Deschutes River to head out along the winding roads toward the turn-around held in a small neighborhood. “This course was twisty and you had to know how to ride your bike through the corners,” Powers said.

The BMC Cascade Cycling Classic six-stage race is not only a member of the NRC but also a fourth and final event on the Women’s Prestige Cycling Series. Powers is currently placed a close second in both series.

“This is our last stage race of the year and to be able to kick it off with a win, I need NRC points and Prestige Series points and to be able to do it for everyone is awesome. I have to get the points here and I have the team to help get those points and keep placing for team NRC standings. It was extra motivation. I didn’t realize I cared so much about the NRC until I wasn’t winning anymore. I need to ride hard and win because I like winning that.”

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:03:35.8
2Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:00.1
3Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:00.5
4Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:01.8
5David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:02.5
6Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:02.8
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:03.1
8Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:03.2
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:03.4
10Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
11Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:04.4
12Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:05.3
13Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:05.4
15Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:05.5
16Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:05.6
17Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:05.7
18Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:05.8
19Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:06.0
20Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:00:06.8
21Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:07.0
22Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:07.3
23Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:00:07.6
24Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:07.7
25Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:07.9
26Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
27Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:08.2
29Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:08.3
30Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:08.4
31Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:08.5
32Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia0:00:08.7
33Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
34Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
35Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:00:08.8
36Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:08.9
38Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:09.2
39Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
40Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC0:00:09.7
41Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:09.8
42Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
43Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:09.9
44Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:10.0
45Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:10.3
46Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:00:10.6
47Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:10.7
48Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:11.0
49David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:00:11.2
50Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:11.3
51Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:11.4
52Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:11.6
53Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
54Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:11.7
55Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:00:11.8
56Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
57Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
58Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
59Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:12.0
60Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:12.3
61Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:00:12.4
62Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
63Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
64Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:00:12.5
65Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:00:12.7
66Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
67Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:12.8
68Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:12.9
69Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
70Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:13.0
71Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:00:13.1
72Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:00:13.2
73Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:00:13.5
73Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
76Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:13.6
77Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:14.0
78Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:14.2
79Derek Dixon (USA)0:00:14.3
80Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
81Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:00:14.5
82Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14.6
83Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:00:14.7
84Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
85Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
86Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank0:00:15.0
87Shane Buysse (USA) SoCalCycling.com0:00:15.1
87Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
89Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:15.4
90Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
91Floyd Landis (USA)0:00:15.6
92Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:15.7
93David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy0:00:15.9
94Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:00:16.0
95Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:16.2
96Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:16.3
97Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
98Jonathan Baskin (USA)
99Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
100Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:00:16.4
101Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:16.5
102Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion0:00:16.9
103Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:17.0
105Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:00:17.1
106Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:17.2
107Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17.3
108Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:00:17.4
109Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:00:17.5
110Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande0:00:17.7
111Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:17.8
112Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:00:18.1
113Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
114Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
115Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:18.3
116Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:00:18.7
117Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
118Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion0:00:18.9
119Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:00:19.3
120Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:19.6
121Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:19.7
122Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
123Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
124Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
125David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:00:20.2
126Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood0:00:20.3
127Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
128Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:00:21.0
129Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:00:21.1
130Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:00:21.8
131Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:21.9
132Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy0:00:22.6
133Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:22.7
134Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
135William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:22.8
136Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
137Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:22.9
138Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:00:23.1
139Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:00:23.2
140Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:00:23.4
141Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:23.5
142Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:23.6
143Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:23.7
144Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:00:23.8
145Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo0:00:23.9
146Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:00:24.0
147Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:00:24.2
148Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
149Joshua Bartlett (USA)0:00:24.5
150Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:00:25.3
151Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
152Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:00:25.7
153Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:00:26.2
154Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
155Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
156Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
157Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:00:26.5
158Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:00:26.6
159Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
160Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
161Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:00:27.2
162Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles0:00:27.3
163T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms0:00:27.4
164Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:00:28.4
165Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:00:29.1
166Alexi Martinez (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:00:29.3
167Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
168Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:30.4
169Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:30.7
170Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:33.4
171Gustavo Mendez (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:00:34.8
172Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:00:35.3
DNSJames Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
DNSConnor Spencer (USA) Metromint Cycling
DNSJerome A Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
DNSNorm Bryner (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
DNSDustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:03:53.5
2Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:04.5
3Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:06.4
4Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:08.1
5Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:09.5
6Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:00:09.7
7Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ0:00:10.6
8Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
9Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:11.0
10Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:12.1
11Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:12.2
12Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:13.0
13Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:00:13.7
14Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
15Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:14.0
16Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:14.1
17Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:14.4
18Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:15.0
19Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
20Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:15.8
21Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:15.9
22Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:16.2
23Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:16.8
24Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:17.2
25Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:17.4
26Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
27Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:00:17.5
28Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:00:17.8
29Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:18.0
30Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:00:18.6
31Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:18.7
32Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:19.5
33Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:19.7
34Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
35Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:00:20.6
36Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:00:21.3
37Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:21.5
38Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:00:22.2
39Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:22.4
40Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:00:22.5
41Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
42Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:22.6
43Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
44Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
45Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:00:22.7
46Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:00:22.8
47Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing0:00:23.3
48Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:23.7
49Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:24.0
50Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:24.8
51Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
52Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:25.1
53Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle0:00:25.4
54Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:00:25.5
55Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:00:26.1
56Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:00:26.5
57Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:00:26.6
58Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:27.7
59Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:28.0
60Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:00:28.1
61Kristine Brynjolfson (USA)0:00:28.9
62Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:00:29.2
63Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:29.3
64Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
65Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:29.8
66Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:00:29.9
67Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:30.7
68Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:31.1
69Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:31.2
70Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:31.5
71Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:31.6
72Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:00:31.7
73Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:00:31.9
74Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:00:32.1
75Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:00:32.7
76Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:33.5
77Patricia Dowd (USA)0:00:33.6
78Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:00:33.8
79Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:00:34.1
80Marion Jamison (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:34.6
81Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar0:00:35.3
82Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:35.9
83Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub0:00:36.5
84Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:00:36.6
85Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:37.0
86Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:00:37.6
87Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:00:38.2
88Arielle A Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:39.0
89Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:39.3
90Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:00:39.4
91Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:00:39.7
92Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:40.3
93Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:40.8
94Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:00:41.7
95Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:00:42.7
96Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC0:00:42.8
97Tammy Lamb (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:00:43.0
98Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:00:43.2
99Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:00:43.5
100Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM0:00:43.7
101Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:00:44.2
102Nik Vogler (Can)0:00:45.8
103Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:00:51.4
104Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:53.0
105Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:01:06.0
DNSAnnie D Usher (USA)
DNSRhae-Christie Shaw (USA) Cycle U

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:03:35.0
2Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
3Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:01.0
4Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:02.0
5David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:03.0
6Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
8Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:04.0
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
10Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
11Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:05.0
12Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:06.0
13Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
15Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
16Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
17Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
18Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
20Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:00:07.0
21Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
22Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:08.0
23Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
24Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
26Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
27Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:09.0
29Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
32Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
33Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
34Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
35Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
36Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande
38Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:10.0
39Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
40Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
41Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
42Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
43Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
44Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
45Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:11.0
46Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
47Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
48Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
49David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:00:12.0
50Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
52Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
53Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
54Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
55Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
56Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
57Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
58Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
59Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
60Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:13.0
61Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
62Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
63Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
64Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
65Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
66Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
67Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
68Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
69Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
70Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
71Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
72Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:00:14.0
73Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
73Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
76Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
77Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
78Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:15.0
79Derek Dixon (USA)
80Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
81Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
82Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
84Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
85Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
86Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
87Shane Buysse (USA) SoCalCycling.com
87Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
89Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:16.0
90Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
91Floyd Landis (USA)
92Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
93David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
94Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
95Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:17.0
96Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
97Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
98Jonathan Baskin (USA)
99Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
100Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
101Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
102Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
103Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
105Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
106Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:18.0
107Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
108Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
109Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
110Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
111Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
112Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
113Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
114Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
115Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:19.0
116Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
117Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
118Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
119Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:00:20.0
120Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
121Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
122Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
123Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
124Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
125David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:00:21.0
126Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
127Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
128Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
129Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
130Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:00:22.0
131Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
132Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy0:00:23.0
133Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
134Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
135William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
136Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
137Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
138Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
139Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:00:24.0
140Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
141Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
142Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
143Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
144Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
145Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
146Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
147Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:00:25.0
148Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
149Joshua Bartlett (USA)
150Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:00:26.0
151Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
152Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
153Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:00:27.0
154Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
155Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
156Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
157Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
158Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
159Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
160Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
161Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:00:28.0
162Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
163T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
164Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:00:29.0
165Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
166Alexi Martinez (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:00:30.0
167Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
168Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:31.0
169Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
170Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:34.0
171Gustavo Mendez (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:00:35.0
172Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:00:36.0

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:03:53.0
2Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:05.0
3Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:06.0
4Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:08.0
5Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:10.0
6Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
7Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ0:00:11.0
8Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
9Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
10Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:12.0
11Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
12Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:13.0
13Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:00:14.0
14Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
15Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
16Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
17Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
18Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:15.0
19Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
20Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:16.0
21Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
22Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
23Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:17.0
24Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
25Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
26Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
27Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:00:18.0
28Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
29Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
30Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:00:19.0
31Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
32Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:20.0
33Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
34Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
35Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:00:21.0
36Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
37Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:22.0
38Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
39Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
40Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:00:23.0
41Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
42Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
43Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
44Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
45Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
46Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
47Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
48Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:24.0
49Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
50Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:25.0
51Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
52Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
53Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
54Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:00:26.0
55Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
56Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:00:27.0
57Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
58Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:28.0
59Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
60Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
61Kristine Brynjolfson (USA)0:00:29.0
62Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
63Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
64Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
65Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:30.0
66Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
67Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:31.0
68Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
69Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
70Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:32.0
71Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
72Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
73Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
74Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
75Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:00:33.0
76Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:34.0
77Patricia Dowd (USA)
78Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
79Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
80Marion Jamison (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:00:35.0
81Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
82Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:36.0
83Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub0:00:37.0
84Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
85Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
86Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:00:38.0
87Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
88Arielle A Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:39.0
89Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
90Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
91Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:00:40.0
92Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing
93Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:00:41.0
94Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:00:42.0
95Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:00:43.0
96Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
97Tammy Lamb (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
98Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
99Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:00:44.0
100Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
101Megan A Rathwell (Can)
102Nik Vogler (Can)0:00:46.0
103Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:00:51.0
104Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:53.0
105Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:01:06.0

 

Latest on Cyclingnews