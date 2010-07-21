Sergent slams the prologue
Powers does what she knows best
Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) stormed to victory at the BMC Cascade Cycling Classic prologue held in the Old Mill District of Bend, Oregon. The world pursuit silver medallist rode the 3.2-kilometre course in a time of 3:35 outpacing his teammate Under-23 UK and European Time Trial Champion, Alex Dowsett and Rory Sutherland(UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis).
“I’ve started to target the time trial more,” Sergent said. “I didn’t know there was a time trial prologue here until about a week ago. It was definitely something I wanted to go well in. I wanted to get another one for the team being my last year as an Under-23 rider with the team. It was important for me.”
One second is all the separates the top three prologue specialists but the event’s yellow leaders jersey belongs to Sergent to wear in the stage one McKenzie Pass Road Race p/b Robberson Ford.
“I had a mid season break and have been back on the bike for a few weeks,” Sergent said. “Today was a little unknown and I wasn’t a hundred per cent confident because I hadn’t tested my legs in so long. Tomorrow we will see how it pans out. We have a lot of strong riders including Dowsett who just came off a win at the European champs. It’s not just me.”
The prologue started in the Old Mill District and crossed over the Deschutes River to head out along the winding roads toward the turn-around held at the top of a slight incline. According to Sergent, the course suited his pursuit ability.
“It suited me coming off the track and being a pursuiter,” Sergent said. “It was short and sharp efforts that I am used to. I felt good and the bike felt good. It’s good to be back racing.”
Crowds lined the streets in the Old Mill District to catch a glimpse of Floyd Landis. Race organizers added the controversial cyclist, who is racing without a team, to the registration one day prior to the event’s start date.
He was the brunt of laughter during the short time trial for wearing a novice looking outfit. Rather than wear a blank racing skin suit, he chose to sport a grey baggy T-shirt and nondescript black cycling shorts with his numbers sloppily pinned on the back, loose enough to catch wind and create a small sail.
“The chief official said that it is a USCF rule that if you are going to wear a jersey that has the name of a business or a sponsor there has to be a licensed team,” said Executive Director Chuck Kenlan. “Essentially he had to wear something plain with no sponsor on it and he just found a grey t-shirt and that was what he wore.”
Powers opens Cascade Classic with a victory
Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) added another victory to her resume by winning the BMC Cascade Cycling Classic opener on Tuesday, July 20 in Bend, Oregon. The former national champion posted the fastest time of 3:53 besting world track champion Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback Cycling Team) who placed second by five seconds and Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) an additional one second back in third.
“As soon as I heard there was a prologue I said, “boom, that’s mine,” said Powers. “I knew this was two miles and I like the shorter and harder efforts and I trained at home with a lot of four-minute V02 training. I knew my V02 Max was really bad because I would go hard and then explode so I spent time working on that.”
Powers will start stage one’s McKenzie Pass Road Race p/b Robberson Ford sporting the yellow jersey as the overall race leader.
“There are a couple of very good climbers here and there are a couple of races that end on up hills,” Powers said. “Honestly, tomorrow the race finishes on Three Creeks Snow Park and that steepness is really hard for me. We are all sitting so close on time that any of my teammates could win the overall, not just me. I say be aggressive, why not?”
The 3.2-kilometre time trial was made for a rider like Powers who thrives off of short and fast individual efforts and a course with a degree of technicality. The racers rolled off the starting ramp in the Old Mill District and crossed the Deschutes River to head out along the winding roads toward the turn-around held in a small neighborhood. “This course was twisty and you had to know how to ride your bike through the corners,” Powers said.
The BMC Cascade Cycling Classic six-stage race is not only a member of the NRC but also a fourth and final event on the Women’s Prestige Cycling Series. Powers is currently placed a close second in both series.
“This is our last stage race of the year and to be able to kick it off with a win, I need NRC points and Prestige Series points and to be able to do it for everyone is awesome. I have to get the points here and I have the team to help get those points and keep placing for team NRC standings. It was extra motivation. I didn’t realize I cared so much about the NRC until I wasn’t winning anymore. I need to ride hard and win because I like winning that.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:03:35.8
|2
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:00.1
|3
|Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:00.5
|4
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:01.8
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:02.5
|6
|Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:02.8
|7
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:03.1
|8
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:03.2
|9
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:03.4
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|11
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:04.4
|12
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:05.3
|13
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:05.4
|15
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:05.5
|16
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:05.6
|17
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:05.7
|18
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:05.8
|19
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:06.0
|20
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:00:06.8
|21
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:07.0
|22
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:07.3
|23
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:07.6
|24
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:07.7
|25
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:07.9
|26
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|27
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:08.2
|29
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:08.3
|30
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:08.4
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:08.5
|32
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:08.7
|33
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|34
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|35
|Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:00:08.8
|36
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:08.9
|38
|Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:09.2
|39
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|40
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|0:00:09.7
|41
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:09.8
|42
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|43
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:09.9
|44
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:10.0
|45
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:10.3
|46
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:10.6
|47
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:10.7
|48
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:11.0
|49
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:00:11.2
|50
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:11.3
|51
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:11.4
|52
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:11.6
|53
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|54
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:11.7
|55
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:11.8
|56
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|57
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|58
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|59
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:12.0
|60
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:12.3
|61
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:12.4
|62
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|63
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|64
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:00:12.5
|65
|Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:00:12.7
|66
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|67
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:12.8
|68
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:12.9
|69
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|70
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:13.0
|71
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:00:13.1
|72
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:00:13.2
|73
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:00:13.5
|73
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|76
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:00:13.6
|77
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:14.0
|78
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:00:14.2
|79
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|0:00:14.3
|80
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|81
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:00:14.5
|82
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:14.6
|83
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:00:14.7
|84
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|85
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|86
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|0:00:15.0
|87
|Shane Buysse (USA) SoCalCycling.com
|0:00:15.1
|87
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|89
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:15.4
|90
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|91
|Floyd Landis (USA)
|0:00:15.6
|92
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:00:15.7
|93
|David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:15.9
|94
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:16.0
|95
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:16.2
|96
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:16.3
|97
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|98
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|99
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|100
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:00:16.4
|101
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:16.5
|102
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:16.9
|103
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|104
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:17.0
|105
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:17.1
|106
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:00:17.2
|107
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:17.3
|108
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:00:17.4
|109
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:00:17.5
|110
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|0:00:17.7
|111
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:17.8
|112
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:00:18.1
|113
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|114
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|115
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:18.3
|116
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:00:18.7
|117
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|118
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:18.9
|119
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:00:19.3
|120
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:19.6
|121
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:19.7
|122
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|123
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|124
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|125
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:20.2
|126
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|0:00:20.3
|127
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|128
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:00:21.0
|129
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:21.1
|130
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:00:21.8
|131
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:21.9
|132
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|0:00:22.6
|133
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:22.7
|134
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|135
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:22.8
|136
|Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|137
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:22.9
|138
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:00:23.1
|139
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:00:23.2
|140
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:23.4
|141
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:23.5
|142
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:23.6
|143
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:23.7
|144
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:23.8
|145
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|0:00:23.9
|146
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:00:24.0
|147
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:00:24.2
|148
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|149
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|0:00:24.5
|150
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:00:25.3
|151
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|152
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:00:25.7
|153
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:00:26.2
|154
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|155
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|156
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|157
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:00:26.5
|158
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:26.6
|159
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|160
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|161
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:27.2
|162
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|0:00:27.3
|163
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|0:00:27.4
|164
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:00:28.4
|165
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:29.1
|166
|Alexi Martinez (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:29.3
|167
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|168
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:30.4
|169
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:30.7
|170
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:33.4
|171
|Gustavo Mendez (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:00:34.8
|172
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:00:35.3
|DNS
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|DNS
|Connor Spencer (USA) Metromint Cycling
|DNS
|Jerome A Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|DNS
|Norm Bryner (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|DNS
|Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:03:53.5
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:04.5
|3
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:06.4
|4
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:08.1
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:09.5
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:00:09.7
|7
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|0:00:10.6
|8
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:11.0
|10
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:12.1
|11
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:12.2
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:13.0
|13
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:00:13.7
|14
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|15
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:00:14.0
|16
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:14.1
|17
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:14.4
|18
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:15.0
|19
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|20
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:15.8
|21
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:15.9
|22
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:16.2
|23
|Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:16.8
|24
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:17.2
|25
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:17.4
|26
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|27
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:00:17.5
|28
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:00:17.8
|29
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:18.0
|30
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:00:18.6
|31
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:18.7
|32
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:19.5
|33
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:00:19.7
|34
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|35
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:00:20.6
|36
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:00:21.3
|37
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:21.5
|38
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:00:22.2
|39
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:22.4
|40
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:00:22.5
|41
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|42
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:22.6
|43
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|44
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|45
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:00:22.7
|46
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:00:22.8
|47
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|0:00:23.3
|48
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:23.7
|49
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:24.0
|50
|Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:24.8
|51
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|52
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:25.1
|53
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:00:25.4
|54
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:00:25.5
|55
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:00:26.1
|56
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:00:26.5
|57
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:00:26.6
|58
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:27.7
|59
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:28.0
|60
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:00:28.1
|61
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA)
|0:00:28.9
|62
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:00:29.2
|63
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:29.3
|64
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|65
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:29.8
|66
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:29.9
|67
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:30.7
|68
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:31.1
|69
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:31.2
|70
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:31.5
|71
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:31.6
|72
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:00:31.7
|73
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:00:31.9
|74
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:00:32.1
|75
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:00:32.7
|76
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:33.5
|77
|Patricia Dowd (USA)
|0:00:33.6
|78
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:00:33.8
|79
|Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:00:34.1
|80
|Marion Jamison (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:34.6
|81
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|0:00:35.3
|82
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:35.9
|83
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|0:00:36.5
|84
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:00:36.6
|85
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:37.0
|86
|Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:00:37.6
|87
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:00:38.2
|88
|Arielle A Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:39.0
|89
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:39.3
|90
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:00:39.4
|91
|Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:00:39.7
|92
|Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:40.3
|93
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:40.8
|94
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:00:41.7
|95
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:00:42.7
|96
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|0:00:42.8
|97
|Tammy Lamb (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:00:43.0
|98
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:00:43.2
|99
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:00:43.5
|100
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|0:00:43.7
|101
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:00:44.2
|102
|Nik Vogler (Can)
|0:00:45.8
|103
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:00:51.4
|104
|Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:53.0
|105
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:06.0
|DNS
|Annie D Usher (USA)
|DNS
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (USA) Cycle U
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:03:35.0
|2
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|3
|Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:01.0
|4
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:02.0
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:03.0
|6
|Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|7
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|8
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:04.0
|9
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|11
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:05.0
|12
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:06.0
|13
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|15
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|16
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|17
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|18
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|20
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:00:07.0
|21
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|22
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:08.0
|23
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|24
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|26
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|27
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:09.0
|29
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|32
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|33
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|34
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|35
|Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|36
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande
|38
|Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:10.0
|39
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|40
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|41
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|42
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|43
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|44
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|45
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:11.0
|46
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|47
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|48
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|49
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:00:12.0
|50
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|52
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|53
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|54
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|55
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|56
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|57
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|58
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|59
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|60
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:13.0
|61
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|62
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|63
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|64
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|65
|Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|66
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|67
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|68
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|69
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|70
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|71
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|72
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:00:14.0
|73
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|73
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|76
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|77
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|78
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:00:15.0
|79
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|80
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|81
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|82
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|83
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|84
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|85
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|86
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|87
|Shane Buysse (USA) SoCalCycling.com
|87
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|89
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:16.0
|90
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|91
|Floyd Landis (USA)
|92
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|93
|David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
|94
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|95
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:17.0
|96
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|97
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|98
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|99
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|100
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|101
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|102
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|103
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|104
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|105
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|106
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:00:18.0
|107
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|108
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|109
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|110
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|111
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|112
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|113
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|114
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|115
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:19.0
|116
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|117
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|118
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|119
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:00:20.0
|120
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|121
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|122
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|123
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|124
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|125
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:21.0
|126
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|127
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|128
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|129
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|130
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:00:22.0
|131
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|132
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|0:00:23.0
|133
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|134
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|135
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|136
|Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|137
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|138
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|139
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:00:24.0
|140
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|141
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|142
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|143
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|144
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|145
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|146
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|147
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:00:25.0
|148
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|149
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|150
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:00:26.0
|151
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|152
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|153
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:00:27.0
|154
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|155
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|156
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|157
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|158
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|159
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|160
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|161
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:28.0
|162
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|163
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|164
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:00:29.0
|165
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|166
|Alexi Martinez (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:30.0
|167
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|168
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:31.0
|169
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|170
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:34.0
|171
|Gustavo Mendez (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:00:35.0
|172
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:00:36.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:03:53.0
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:05.0
|3
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:06.0
|4
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:08.0
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:10.0
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|7
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|0:00:11.0
|8
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|10
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:12.0
|11
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:13.0
|13
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:00:14.0
|14
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|15
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|16
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|17
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|18
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:15.0
|19
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|20
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:16.0
|21
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|22
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|23
|Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:17.0
|24
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|25
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|26
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|27
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:00:18.0
|28
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|29
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|30
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:00:19.0
|31
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|32
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:20.0
|33
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|34
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|35
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:00:21.0
|36
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|37
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:22.0
|38
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|39
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|40
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:00:23.0
|41
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|42
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|43
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|44
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|45
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|46
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|47
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|48
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:24.0
|49
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|50
|Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:25.0
|51
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|52
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|53
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|54
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:00:26.0
|55
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|56
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:00:27.0
|57
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|58
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:28.0
|59
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|60
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|61
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA)
|0:00:29.0
|62
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|63
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|64
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|65
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:30.0
|66
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|67
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:31.0
|68
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|69
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|70
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:32.0
|71
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|72
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|73
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|74
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|75
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:00:33.0
|76
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:34.0
|77
|Patricia Dowd (USA)
|78
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|79
|Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|80
|Marion Jamison (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:00:35.0
|81
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|82
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:36.0
|83
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|0:00:37.0
|84
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|85
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|86
|Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:00:38.0
|87
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|88
|Arielle A Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:39.0
|89
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|90
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|91
|Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:00:40.0
|92
|Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|93
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:00:41.0
|94
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:00:42.0
|95
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:00:43.0
|96
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|97
|Tammy Lamb (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|98
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|99
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:00:44.0
|100
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|101
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|102
|Nik Vogler (Can)
|0:00:46.0
|103
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:00:51.0
|104
|Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:53.0
|105
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:06.0
