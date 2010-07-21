Image 1 of 19 Joelle Numainville (Webcor) will be starting out the week in the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 19 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) was happy with his third place prize today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 19 The top three in the womens field are Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) first, Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback) second and Alison Starnes (TIBCO) third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 19 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) blazes past and into third place on the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 19 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) is always one to watch no matter what the stage looks like (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 19 Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) had a great ride today to take the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 19 Cesar Grajales (Cole Sport) could do well on tomorrow's hilly first stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 19 Marc Demaar (UnitedHealthcare) shows off his new national champ colors (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 19 Floyd Landis rode today’s prologue in baggy t-shirt and number flapping (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 19 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) will have a chance at getting away with a good amount of climbing this week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 19 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman) rides off into the sunset (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 19 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners) sporting a double layer of eye protection during todays prologue (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 19 Burke Swindlehurst (Team Give) starts in on his 17th Cascade Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 19 Allison Starnes (TIBCO) rounded off the podium today with her third place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 19 Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) flies past on her way to the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 19 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci) will be one to watch for the overall this week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 19 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) back to racing after her big win in Italy (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 19 Alison Shanks (Bike NZ) made the long trip over from New Zealand to race here in Oregon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 19 Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) got the yellow jersey as well as the white jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) stormed to victory at the BMC Cascade Cycling Classic prologue held in the Old Mill District of Bend, Oregon. The world pursuit silver medallist rode the 3.2-kilometre course in a time of 3:35 outpacing his teammate Under-23 UK and European Time Trial Champion, Alex Dowsett and Rory Sutherland(UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis).

“I’ve started to target the time trial more,” Sergent said. “I didn’t know there was a time trial prologue here until about a week ago. It was definitely something I wanted to go well in. I wanted to get another one for the team being my last year as an Under-23 rider with the team. It was important for me.”

One second is all the separates the top three prologue specialists but the event’s yellow leaders jersey belongs to Sergent to wear in the stage one McKenzie Pass Road Race p/b Robberson Ford.

“I had a mid season break and have been back on the bike for a few weeks,” Sergent said. “Today was a little unknown and I wasn’t a hundred per cent confident because I hadn’t tested my legs in so long. Tomorrow we will see how it pans out. We have a lot of strong riders including Dowsett who just came off a win at the European champs. It’s not just me.”

The prologue started in the Old Mill District and crossed over the Deschutes River to head out along the winding roads toward the turn-around held at the top of a slight incline. According to Sergent, the course suited his pursuit ability.

“It suited me coming off the track and being a pursuiter,” Sergent said. “It was short and sharp efforts that I am used to. I felt good and the bike felt good. It’s good to be back racing.”

Crowds lined the streets in the Old Mill District to catch a glimpse of Floyd Landis. Race organizers added the controversial cyclist, who is racing without a team, to the registration one day prior to the event’s start date.

He was the brunt of laughter during the short time trial for wearing a novice looking outfit. Rather than wear a blank racing skin suit, he chose to sport a grey baggy T-shirt and nondescript black cycling shorts with his numbers sloppily pinned on the back, loose enough to catch wind and create a small sail.

“The chief official said that it is a USCF rule that if you are going to wear a jersey that has the name of a business or a sponsor there has to be a licensed team,” said Executive Director Chuck Kenlan. “Essentially he had to wear something plain with no sponsor on it and he just found a grey t-shirt and that was what he wore.”

Powers opens Cascade Classic with a victory

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) added another victory to her resume by winning the BMC Cascade Cycling Classic opener on Tuesday, July 20 in Bend, Oregon. The former national champion posted the fastest time of 3:53 besting world track champion Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback Cycling Team) who placed second by five seconds and Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) an additional one second back in third.

“As soon as I heard there was a prologue I said, “boom, that’s mine,” said Powers. “I knew this was two miles and I like the shorter and harder efforts and I trained at home with a lot of four-minute V02 training. I knew my V02 Max was really bad because I would go hard and then explode so I spent time working on that.”

Powers will start stage one’s McKenzie Pass Road Race p/b Robberson Ford sporting the yellow jersey as the overall race leader.

“There are a couple of very good climbers here and there are a couple of races that end on up hills,” Powers said. “Honestly, tomorrow the race finishes on Three Creeks Snow Park and that steepness is really hard for me. We are all sitting so close on time that any of my teammates could win the overall, not just me. I say be aggressive, why not?”

The 3.2-kilometre time trial was made for a rider like Powers who thrives off of short and fast individual efforts and a course with a degree of technicality. The racers rolled off the starting ramp in the Old Mill District and crossed the Deschutes River to head out along the winding roads toward the turn-around held in a small neighborhood. “This course was twisty and you had to know how to ride your bike through the corners,” Powers said.

The BMC Cascade Cycling Classic six-stage race is not only a member of the NRC but also a fourth and final event on the Women’s Prestige Cycling Series. Powers is currently placed a close second in both series.

“This is our last stage race of the year and to be able to kick it off with a win, I need NRC points and Prestige Series points and to be able to do it for everyone is awesome. I have to get the points here and I have the team to help get those points and keep placing for team NRC standings. It was extra motivation. I didn’t realize I cared so much about the NRC until I wasn’t winning anymore. I need to ride hard and win because I like winning that.”

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:03:35.8 2 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:00.1 3 Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:00.5 4 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:01.8 5 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:02.5 6 Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:02.8 7 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:03.1 8 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:03.2 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:03.4 10 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 11 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:04.4 12 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:05.3 13 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:05.4 15 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:05.5 16 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:05.6 17 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:05.7 18 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:05.8 19 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:06.0 20 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:00:06.8 21 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:07.0 22 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:07.3 23 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:00:07.6 24 Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:07.7 25 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:07.9 26 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 27 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:08.2 29 Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:08.3 30 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:08.4 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:08.5 32 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 0:00:08.7 33 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 34 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 35 Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:00:08.8 36 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:08.9 38 Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:09.2 39 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 40 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 0:00:09.7 41 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:09.8 42 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 43 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:09.9 44 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:10.0 45 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:10.3 46 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:10.6 47 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:10.7 48 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:11.0 49 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:00:11.2 50 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:11.3 51 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:11.4 52 Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:11.6 53 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 54 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:11.7 55 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:11.8 56 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 57 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 58 Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 59 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:12.0 60 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:12.3 61 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:12.4 62 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 63 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 64 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:00:12.5 65 Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:00:12.7 66 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 67 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:12.8 68 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:12.9 69 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 70 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:13.0 71 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:00:13.1 72 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:00:13.2 73 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:00:13.5 73 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 76 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:00:13.6 77 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:14.0 78 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:14.2 79 Derek Dixon (USA) 0:00:14.3 80 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 81 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:00:14.5 82 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:14.6 83 Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:00:14.7 84 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 85 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 86 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 0:00:15.0 87 Shane Buysse (USA) SoCalCycling.com 0:00:15.1 87 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 89 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:15.4 90 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 91 Floyd Landis (USA) 0:00:15.6 92 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:00:15.7 93 David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:15.9 94 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:16.0 95 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:16.2 96 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:16.3 97 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 98 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 99 Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 100 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:00:16.4 101 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:16.5 102 Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion 0:00:16.9 103 Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 104 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:17.0 105 Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:17.1 106 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:00:17.2 107 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:17.3 108 Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:00:17.4 109 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:00:17.5 110 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 0:00:17.7 111 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:17.8 112 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:00:18.1 113 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 114 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 115 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:18.3 116 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:00:18.7 117 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 118 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion 0:00:18.9 119 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:00:19.3 120 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:19.6 121 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:19.7 122 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 123 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 124 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder 125 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 0:00:20.2 126 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 0:00:20.3 127 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 128 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:00:21.0 129 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:21.1 130 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:00:21.8 131 Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:21.9 132 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 0:00:22.6 133 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:22.7 134 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 135 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:22.8 136 Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 137 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:22.9 138 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:00:23.1 139 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:00:23.2 140 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:23.4 141 Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:23.5 142 Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:23.6 143 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:23.7 144 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:23.8 145 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 0:00:23.9 146 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:00:24.0 147 Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:00:24.2 148 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 149 Joshua Bartlett (USA) 0:00:24.5 150 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:00:25.3 151 Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 152 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:00:25.7 153 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:00:26.2 154 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 155 Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion 156 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 157 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:00:26.5 158 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:00:26.6 159 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 160 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 161 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:00:27.2 162 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 0:00:27.3 163 T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms 0:00:27.4 164 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:00:28.4 165 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:29.1 166 Alexi Martinez (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:29.3 167 Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 168 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:30.4 169 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:30.7 170 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:33.4 171 Gustavo Mendez (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:00:34.8 172 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:00:35.3 DNS James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms DNS Connor Spencer (USA) Metromint Cycling DNS Jerome A Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale DNS Norm Bryner (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole DNS Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:03:53.5 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:00:04.5 3 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:06.4 4 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:08.1 5 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:09.5 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:00:09.7 7 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 0:00:10.6 8 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 9 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:11.0 10 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:12.1 11 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:12.2 12 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:13.0 13 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:00:13.7 14 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 15 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:14.0 16 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:14.1 17 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:14.4 18 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:15.0 19 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 20 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:15.8 21 Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:15.9 22 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:16.2 23 Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:16.8 24 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:00:17.2 25 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:17.4 26 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 27 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:00:17.5 28 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:00:17.8 29 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:18.0 30 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:00:18.6 31 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:18.7 32 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:00:19.5 33 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:19.7 34 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 35 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:00:20.6 36 Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:00:21.3 37 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:00:21.5 38 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:00:22.2 39 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:22.4 40 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:00:22.5 41 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 42 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:00:22.6 43 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 44 Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 45 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:00:22.7 46 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:00:22.8 47 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 0:00:23.3 48 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:23.7 49 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:24.0 50 Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:00:24.8 51 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 52 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:00:25.1 53 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:00:25.4 54 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:00:25.5 55 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:00:26.1 56 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:00:26.5 57 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:00:26.6 58 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:27.7 59 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:28.0 60 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:00:28.1 61 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) 0:00:28.9 62 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:00:29.2 63 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:00:29.3 64 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 65 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:29.8 66 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:29.9 67 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:00:30.7 68 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:31.1 69 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:00:31.2 70 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:31.5 71 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:31.6 72 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:00:31.7 73 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:00:31.9 74 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:00:32.1 75 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:00:32.7 76 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:33.5 77 Patricia Dowd (USA) 0:00:33.6 78 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:00:33.8 79 Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:00:34.1 80 Marion Jamison (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:00:34.6 81 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 0:00:35.3 82 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:35.9 83 Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:00:36.5 84 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:00:36.6 85 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:00:37.0 86 Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:00:37.6 87 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:00:38.2 88 Arielle A Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:39.0 89 Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:39.3 90 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:00:39.4 91 Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:00:39.7 92 Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:00:40.3 93 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:00:40.8 94 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:00:41.7 95 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:00:42.7 96 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 0:00:42.8 97 Tammy Lamb (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:00:43.0 98 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:00:43.2 99 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 0:00:43.5 100 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 0:00:43.7 101 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:00:44.2 102 Nik Vogler (Can) 0:00:45.8 103 Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:00:51.4 104 Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:53.0 105 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:06.0 DNS Annie D Usher (USA) DNS Rhae-Christie Shaw (USA) Cycle U

