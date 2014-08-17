Trending

Kabush and Walter wins Canada Cup in Whistler

British Columbia hosts latest round of Canada Cup

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Can)1:37:32
2Evan Guthrie (Can)0:00:26
3Spencer Paxson (USA)0:01:24
4Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)0:02:31
5Peter Glassford (Can)0:06:07
6Andrew L'esperance (Can)0:07:15
7Vincent Belhumeur (Can)0:08:29
8Samuel Tremblay (Can)0:11:20
9Mike Phillips (USA)0:11:24
10Quinn Moberg (Can)0:13:41
11Cody Cupp (USA)0:15:36
12Neil Symington (Can)0:23:00

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter (Can)1:31:32
2Cindy Montambault (Can)0:01:52
3Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:02:00
4Stacey Smith (Can)0:02:57
5Amanda Sin (Can)0:03:11
6Brandi Heisterman (Can)0:04:13
7Danelle Kabush (Can)0:07:42
8Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)0:09:44
9Katie Button (Can)0:10:46
10Chloe Cross (Can)0:11:59
11Julianne Engelhardt (Can)0:26:50
12Denise Ramsden (Can)

