Kabush and Walter wins Canada Cup in Whistler
British Columbia hosts latest round of Canada Cup
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|1:37:32
|2
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:00:26
|3
|Spencer Paxson (USA)
|0:01:24
|4
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)
|0:02:31
|5
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:06:07
|6
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:07:15
|7
|Vincent Belhumeur (Can)
|0:08:29
|8
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|0:11:20
|9
|Mike Phillips (USA)
|0:11:24
|10
|Quinn Moberg (Can)
|0:13:41
|11
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:15:36
|12
|Neil Symington (Can)
|0:23:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|1:31:32
|2
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:01:52
|3
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|0:02:00
|4
|Stacey Smith (Can)
|0:02:57
|5
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:03:11
|6
|Brandi Heisterman (Can)
|0:04:13
|7
|Danelle Kabush (Can)
|0:07:42
|8
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:09:44
|9
|Katie Button (Can)
|0:10:46
|10
|Chloe Cross (Can)
|0:11:59
|11
|Julianne Engelhardt (Can)
|0:26:50
|12
|Denise Ramsden (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy