Downhill World Champion Rosser victorious in Canada Cup women's opener
Mitchell descends to victory in Mt. Tremblant
The first downhill race of the 2011 Canada Cup Series was held on Sunday in Mont Tremblant, and Andrew Mitchell and Lauren Rosser took the victory in their respective gender categories as they raced down the treacherous 2.3-km course in the Laurentians.
Mitchell won the men's race with a time of 4:08.060, while Dean Tennant came second and Yann Gauvin took the third spot.
"The race went well, today's track was tuff and gruelling, maybe one of the hardest I've done. I'm hoping to do the rest of the Canada Cup races permitting me as I will be traveling overseas to compete at the remaining World Cups this year," Andrew Mitchell, the 2010 Canadian Champion in downhill.
"My next race will be the US Open. I am looking forward to this as the competition in this race gets ramped up! With lots if big names..."
In the women's race, Rosser sped down the technical course and crossed the line with a time of 4:51.966 for the top spot. Miranda Millar placed second, while Danice Uyseugi took the third position.
"I had a solid run, got through clean and am really happy with getting the win," said Rosser, who is the 2010 Junior World Champion.
In doing so, both winners take the lead of the Canada Cup downhill series. In total, athletes will fight for the ultimate championship title in three races throughout the season. The Canada Cup Champions will be crowned at the last event of the season in Panorama, British Columbia.
The next Canada Cup race will be held in Baie-Saint-Paul, Québec on May 29, 2011. It is the second cross country race of the national series.
The Canada Cups races in Mont-Tremblant are also considered as Quebec Cup races and also count toward provincial standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Mitchell (Can)
|0:04:08.06
|2
|Dean Tennant (Can)
|0:00:01.00
|3
|Yann Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:02.17
|4
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|0:00:02.38
|5
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|0:00:03.92
|6
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|0:00:04.41
|7
|Jeffery Bryson (Can)
|0:00:06.04
|8
|Chris Del Bosco (USA)
|0:00:06.46
|9
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:00:07.47
|10
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:07.69
|11
|Gavin Vaughan (USA)
|0:00:08.57
|12
|Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Can)
|0:00:10.21
|13
|Andy Thibodeau (Can)
|0:00:10.78
|14
|Harold Woolnough (Can)
|0:00:11.30
|15
|Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)
|0:00:11.43
|16
|Ken Faubert (Can)
|0:00:13.19
|17
|Chris Barlin (Aus)
|0:00:13.23
|18
|Riley Suhan (Can)
|0:00:13.24
|19
|Mathieu Lagrange (Can)
|0:00:13.69
|20
|Max Horner (Can)
|0:00:14.42
|21
|Adam Morse (USA)
|0:00:14.43
|22
|Bryden Rigets (Can)
|0:00:14.45
|23
|Jordan Hodder (Can)
|0:00:14.79
|24
|Kyle Hickey (USA)
|0:00:14.89
|25
|Matt Zdriluk (Can)
|0:00:15.79
|26
|Harrison Duxbury-Sleep (Can)
|0:00:17.43
|27
|Nick Grimm (Can)
|0:00:18.64
|28
|Matthew Woods (Can)
|0:00:19.66
|29
|Julien Laramée (Can)
|0:00:19.67
|30
|Charles-Alexandre Dube (Can)
|0:00:19.97
|31
|Tyler Allison (Can)
|0:00:20.03
|32
|Franck Kirscher (Fra)
|0:00:20.30
|33
|Benoit Rioux (Can)
|0:00:20.47
|34
|Cody Ratte (Can)
|0:00:20.62
|35
|Simon Poirier-Giroux (Can)
|0:00:21.41
|36
|Jonathan Allard (Can)
|0:00:22.11
|37
|Sheldon Smith (Can)
|0:00:22.23
|38
|James Jeannet-Chipman (Can)
|0:00:22.52
|39
|Olivier Laprade (Can)
|0:00:23.04
|40
|Vincent Tremblay (Can)
|0:00:23.54
|41
|Alexandre Conlon (Can)
|0:00:23.61
|42
|Benoit Labelle (Can)
|0:00:25.23
|43
|William Viens (Can)
|0:00:25.90
|44
|Samuel Vallee (Can)
|0:00:25.98
|45
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|0:00:26.96
|46
|Adam Kral (Can)
|0:00:27.85
|47
|Marc Poirier (Can)
|0:00:27.96
|48
|Kip Shortreed (Can)
|0:00:28.21
|49
|Guillaume Labrie (Can)
|0:00:28.56
|50
|Felix-Antoine Lessard (Can)
|0:00:29.12
|51
|Jonathan Lefrancois (Can)
|0:00:29.14
|52
|Dylan Morley (Can)
|0:00:29.19
|53
|Samuel Lagrange (Can)
|0:00:31.51
|54
|Brad Zdriluk (Can)
|0:00:31.56
|55
|Taylor Rowlands (Can)
|0:00:31.57
|56
|Guillaume Laramée (Can)
|0:00:32.33
|57
|Justin Macknish (Can)
|0:00:32.34
|58
|Philippe Ricard (Can)
|0:00:32.65
|59
|Francis Gagnon-Paquin (Can)
|0:00:32.97
|60
|Matthew Nielsen (Can)
|0:00:33.47
|61
|Jordan Lapointe (Can)
|0:00:33.49
|62
|Patrick Pare-Martin (Can)
|0:00:33.71
|63
|Guillaume Lafleur-Smith (Can)
|0:00:33.87
|64
|Tyler Paksi (Can)
|0:00:34.02
|65
|Olivier Bourdeau (Can)
|0:00:34.14
|66
|Lachlan Mckillop (Aus)
|0:00:34.49
|67
|Dominic Toupin (Can)
|0:00:34.55
|68
|Maxime Fortin Faubert (Can)
|0:00:35.15
|69
|Michael Hermanovsky (Can)
|0:00:35.62
|70
|Nicolas Konow (Can)
|0:00:36.56
|71
|Louis Brochu Marier (Can)
|0:00:37.18
|72
|Adam Finlayson (Can)
|0:00:37.36
|73
|Vincent Poliseno (Can)
|0:00:37.57
|74
|Hugo Rhéaume Lalumière (Can)
|0:00:37.80
|75
|Colin Prévost-Lemire (Can)
|0:00:38.77
|76
|Phillippe-Israël Morin (Can)
|0:00:40.38
|77
|Justin Loiselle (Can)
|0:00:40.81
|78
|Anthony Evans (Can)
|0:00:40.83
|79
|Jeff Faulds (Can)
|0:00:41.10
|80
|Lawrence Day (Can)
|0:00:41.14
|81
|Dylan Forbes (Can)
|0:00:41.65
|82
|Bas Van De Vorst (Ned)
|0:00:42.78
|83
|Graeme Duff (Can)
|0:00:43.77
|84
|Pierre- Luc Lalonde (Can)
|0:00:44.23
|85
|Terry Leimonis (Can)
|0:00:46.72
|86
|James Frost (Can)
|0:00:47.19
|87
|Kevin Norris (Can)
|0:00:47.65
|88
|David Fontaine (Can)
|0:00:48.22
|89
|Vincent Lacombe (Can)
|0:00:49.28
|90
|William Biname (Can)
|0:00:50.02
|91
|Alex Beaupied (Can)
|0:00:54.74
|92
|Eric Tabah (Can)
|0:00:57.03
|93
|Louis-Philippe Mclean (Can)
|0:00:57.37
|94
|Xavier Choquette-Corbeil (Can)
|0:00:57.54
|95
|Alexandre Carbonneau (Can)
|0:00:59.09
|96
|Billy Bezeau (Can)
|0:01:00.71
|97
|Vincent Ready (Can)
|0:01:06.39
|98
|Benoît Bessette (Can)
|0:01:11.03
|99
|James Samborski (Can)
|0:01:11.24
|100
|Jordan Whicler (Can)
|0:01:22.70
|101
|Tarek Ghaleb-Delbello (Can)
|0:01:25.12
|102
|Samuel Lepage (Can)
|0:01:25.35
|103
|Alexandre Vogel-Robert (Can)
|0:01:32.70
|104
|Bretton Thurston (Can)
|0:01:44.67
|DNF
|Alistair Pimlott (Can)
|DNF
|Steve Gauci (Can)
|DNF
|Philippe Bergeron (Can)
|DNF
|Kyle Lockyer (Can)
|DNF
|Pierre-Olivier Girardot (Can)
|DNF
|Samuel Thibault (Can)
|DNF
|Cam Hilts (Can)
|DNF
|Kristofer Evoy (Can)
|DNF
|Jordan Gosteli (Can)
|DNF
|Sky Gustin (USA)
|DNS
|Danny Frey (Can)
|DNS
|Tom Kakamousias (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Rosser (Can)
|0:04:51.97
|2
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:00:08.97
|3
|Vaea Verbeek (Can)
|0:00:16.22
|4
|Kristen Courtney (Can)
|0:00:26.03
|5
|Danice Uyesugi (Can)
|0:00:26.21
|6
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|0:00:46.26
|7
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|0:00:53.65
|8
|Alexandra Lacroix (Can)
|0:01:17.27
|9
|Genevieve Gagnon (Can)
|0:01:21.54
|10
|Claudia Paquin (Can)
|0:01:54.82
|11
|Audrée Vaillancourt (Can)
|0:01:59.47
|DNF
|Margaret Gregory (Can)
|DNS
|Katherine Short (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy