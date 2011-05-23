Trending

Downhill World Champion Rosser victorious in Canada Cup women's opener

Mitchell descends to victory in Mt. Tremblant

The first downhill race of the 2011 Canada Cup Series was held on Sunday in Mont Tremblant, and Andrew Mitchell and Lauren Rosser took the victory in their respective gender categories as they raced down the treacherous 2.3-km course in the Laurentians.

Mitchell won the men's race with a time of 4:08.060, while Dean Tennant came second and Yann Gauvin took the third spot.

"The race went well, today's track was tuff and gruelling, maybe one of the hardest I've done. I'm hoping to do the rest of the Canada Cup races permitting me as I will be traveling overseas to compete at the remaining World Cups this year," Andrew Mitchell, the 2010 Canadian Champion in downhill.

"My next race will be the US Open. I am looking forward to this as the competition in this race gets ramped up! With lots if big names..."

In the women's race, Rosser sped down the technical course and crossed the line with a time of 4:51.966 for the top spot. Miranda Millar placed second, while Danice Uyseugi took the third position.

"I had a solid run, got through clean and am really happy with getting the win," said Rosser, who is the 2010 Junior World Champion.

In doing so, both winners take the lead of the Canada Cup downhill series. In total, athletes will fight for the ultimate championship title in three races throughout the season. The Canada Cup Champions will be crowned at the last event of the season in Panorama, British Columbia.

The next Canada Cup race will be held in Baie-Saint-Paul, Québec on May 29, 2011. It is the second cross country race of the national series.

The Canada Cups races in Mont-Tremblant are also considered as Quebec Cup races and also count toward provincial standings.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Mitchell (Can)0:04:08.06
2Dean Tennant (Can)0:00:01.00
3Yann Gauvin (Can)0:00:02.17
4Matthew Beer (Can)0:00:02.38
5Hans Lambert (Can)0:00:03.92
6Rob Fraser (Can)0:00:04.41
7Jeffery Bryson (Can)0:00:06.04
8Chris Del Bosco (USA)0:00:06.46
9Kyle Sangers (Can)0:00:07.47
10Remi Gauvin (Can)0:00:07.69
11Gavin Vaughan (USA)0:00:08.57
12Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Can)0:00:10.21
13Andy Thibodeau (Can)0:00:10.78
14Harold Woolnough (Can)0:00:11.30
15Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)0:00:11.43
16Ken Faubert (Can)0:00:13.19
17Chris Barlin (Aus)0:00:13.23
18Riley Suhan (Can)0:00:13.24
19Mathieu Lagrange (Can)0:00:13.69
20Max Horner (Can)0:00:14.42
21Adam Morse (USA)0:00:14.43
22Bryden Rigets (Can)0:00:14.45
23Jordan Hodder (Can)0:00:14.79
24Kyle Hickey (USA)0:00:14.89
25Matt Zdriluk (Can)0:00:15.79
26Harrison Duxbury-Sleep (Can)0:00:17.43
27Nick Grimm (Can)0:00:18.64
28Matthew Woods (Can)0:00:19.66
29Julien Laramée (Can)0:00:19.67
30Charles-Alexandre Dube (Can)0:00:19.97
31Tyler Allison (Can)0:00:20.03
32Franck Kirscher (Fra)0:00:20.30
33Benoit Rioux (Can)0:00:20.47
34Cody Ratte (Can)0:00:20.62
35Simon Poirier-Giroux (Can)0:00:21.41
36Jonathan Allard (Can)0:00:22.11
37Sheldon Smith (Can)0:00:22.23
38James Jeannet-Chipman (Can)0:00:22.52
39Olivier Laprade (Can)0:00:23.04
40Vincent Tremblay (Can)0:00:23.54
41Alexandre Conlon (Can)0:00:23.61
42Benoit Labelle (Can)0:00:25.23
43William Viens (Can)0:00:25.90
44Samuel Vallee (Can)0:00:25.98
45Forrest Riesco (Can)0:00:26.96
46Adam Kral (Can)0:00:27.85
47Marc Poirier (Can)0:00:27.96
48Kip Shortreed (Can)0:00:28.21
49Guillaume Labrie (Can)0:00:28.56
50Felix-Antoine Lessard (Can)0:00:29.12
51Jonathan Lefrancois (Can)0:00:29.14
52Dylan Morley (Can)0:00:29.19
53Samuel Lagrange (Can)0:00:31.51
54Brad Zdriluk (Can)0:00:31.56
55Taylor Rowlands (Can)0:00:31.57
56Guillaume Laramée (Can)0:00:32.33
57Justin Macknish (Can)0:00:32.34
58Philippe Ricard (Can)0:00:32.65
59Francis Gagnon-Paquin (Can)0:00:32.97
60Matthew Nielsen (Can)0:00:33.47
61Jordan Lapointe (Can)0:00:33.49
62Patrick Pare-Martin (Can)0:00:33.71
63Guillaume Lafleur-Smith (Can)0:00:33.87
64Tyler Paksi (Can)0:00:34.02
65Olivier Bourdeau (Can)0:00:34.14
66Lachlan Mckillop (Aus)0:00:34.49
67Dominic Toupin (Can)0:00:34.55
68Maxime Fortin Faubert (Can)0:00:35.15
69Michael Hermanovsky (Can)0:00:35.62
70Nicolas Konow (Can)0:00:36.56
71Louis Brochu Marier (Can)0:00:37.18
72Adam Finlayson (Can)0:00:37.36
73Vincent Poliseno (Can)0:00:37.57
74Hugo Rhéaume Lalumière (Can)0:00:37.80
75Colin Prévost-Lemire (Can)0:00:38.77
76Phillippe-Israël Morin (Can)0:00:40.38
77Justin Loiselle (Can)0:00:40.81
78Anthony Evans (Can)0:00:40.83
79Jeff Faulds (Can)0:00:41.10
80Lawrence Day (Can)0:00:41.14
81Dylan Forbes (Can)0:00:41.65
82Bas Van De Vorst (Ned)0:00:42.78
83Graeme Duff (Can)0:00:43.77
84Pierre- Luc Lalonde (Can)0:00:44.23
85Terry Leimonis (Can)0:00:46.72
86James Frost (Can)0:00:47.19
87Kevin Norris (Can)0:00:47.65
88David Fontaine (Can)0:00:48.22
89Vincent Lacombe (Can)0:00:49.28
90William Biname (Can)0:00:50.02
91Alex Beaupied (Can)0:00:54.74
92Eric Tabah (Can)0:00:57.03
93Louis-Philippe Mclean (Can)0:00:57.37
94Xavier Choquette-Corbeil (Can)0:00:57.54
95Alexandre Carbonneau (Can)0:00:59.09
96Billy Bezeau (Can)0:01:00.71
97Vincent Ready (Can)0:01:06.39
98Benoît Bessette (Can)0:01:11.03
99James Samborski (Can)0:01:11.24
100Jordan Whicler (Can)0:01:22.70
101Tarek Ghaleb-Delbello (Can)0:01:25.12
102Samuel Lepage (Can)0:01:25.35
103Alexandre Vogel-Robert (Can)0:01:32.70
104Bretton Thurston (Can)0:01:44.67
DNFAlistair Pimlott (Can)
DNFSteve Gauci (Can)
DNFPhilippe Bergeron (Can)
DNFKyle Lockyer (Can)
DNFPierre-Olivier Girardot (Can)
DNFSamuel Thibault (Can)
DNFCam Hilts (Can)
DNFKristofer Evoy (Can)
DNFJordan Gosteli (Can)
DNFSky Gustin (USA)
DNSDanny Frey (Can)
DNSTom Kakamousias (Can)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Rosser (Can)0:04:51.97
2Miranda Miller (Can)0:00:08.97
3Vaea Verbeek (Can)0:00:16.22
4Kristen Courtney (Can)0:00:26.03
5Danice Uyesugi (Can)0:00:26.21
6Anne Laplante (Can)0:00:46.26
7Jaime Hill (Can)0:00:53.65
8Alexandra Lacroix (Can)0:01:17.27
9Genevieve Gagnon (Can)0:01:21.54
10Claudia Paquin (Can)0:01:54.82
11Audrée Vaillancourt (Can)0:01:59.47
DNFMargaret Gregory (Can)
DNSKatherine Short (Can)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews