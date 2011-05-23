The first downhill race of the 2011 Canada Cup Series was held on Sunday in Mont Tremblant, and Andrew Mitchell and Lauren Rosser took the victory in their respective gender categories as they raced down the treacherous 2.3-km course in the Laurentians.

Mitchell won the men's race with a time of 4:08.060, while Dean Tennant came second and Yann Gauvin took the third spot.

"The race went well, today's track was tuff and gruelling, maybe one of the hardest I've done. I'm hoping to do the rest of the Canada Cup races permitting me as I will be traveling overseas to compete at the remaining World Cups this year," Andrew Mitchell, the 2010 Canadian Champion in downhill.

"My next race will be the US Open. I am looking forward to this as the competition in this race gets ramped up! With lots if big names..."

In the women's race, Rosser sped down the technical course and crossed the line with a time of 4:51.966 for the top spot. Miranda Millar placed second, while Danice Uyseugi took the third position.

"I had a solid run, got through clean and am really happy with getting the win," said Rosser, who is the 2010 Junior World Champion.

In doing so, both winners take the lead of the Canada Cup downhill series. In total, athletes will fight for the ultimate championship title in three races throughout the season. The Canada Cup Champions will be crowned at the last event of the season in Panorama, British Columbia.

The next Canada Cup race will be held in Baie-Saint-Paul, Québec on May 29, 2011. It is the second cross country race of the national series.

The Canada Cups races in Mont-Tremblant are also considered as Quebec Cup races and also count toward provincial standings.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Mitchell (Can) 0:04:08.06 2 Dean Tennant (Can) 0:00:01.00 3 Yann Gauvin (Can) 0:00:02.17 4 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:00:02.38 5 Hans Lambert (Can) 0:00:03.92 6 Rob Fraser (Can) 0:00:04.41 7 Jeffery Bryson (Can) 0:00:06.04 8 Chris Del Bosco (USA) 0:00:06.46 9 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:07.47 10 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:07.69 11 Gavin Vaughan (USA) 0:00:08.57 12 Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Can) 0:00:10.21 13 Andy Thibodeau (Can) 0:00:10.78 14 Harold Woolnough (Can) 0:00:11.30 15 Sidney Slotegraaf (Can) 0:00:11.43 16 Ken Faubert (Can) 0:00:13.19 17 Chris Barlin (Aus) 0:00:13.23 18 Riley Suhan (Can) 0:00:13.24 19 Mathieu Lagrange (Can) 0:00:13.69 20 Max Horner (Can) 0:00:14.42 21 Adam Morse (USA) 0:00:14.43 22 Bryden Rigets (Can) 0:00:14.45 23 Jordan Hodder (Can) 0:00:14.79 24 Kyle Hickey (USA) 0:00:14.89 25 Matt Zdriluk (Can) 0:00:15.79 26 Harrison Duxbury-Sleep (Can) 0:00:17.43 27 Nick Grimm (Can) 0:00:18.64 28 Matthew Woods (Can) 0:00:19.66 29 Julien Laramée (Can) 0:00:19.67 30 Charles-Alexandre Dube (Can) 0:00:19.97 31 Tyler Allison (Can) 0:00:20.03 32 Franck Kirscher (Fra) 0:00:20.30 33 Benoit Rioux (Can) 0:00:20.47 34 Cody Ratte (Can) 0:00:20.62 35 Simon Poirier-Giroux (Can) 0:00:21.41 36 Jonathan Allard (Can) 0:00:22.11 37 Sheldon Smith (Can) 0:00:22.23 38 James Jeannet-Chipman (Can) 0:00:22.52 39 Olivier Laprade (Can) 0:00:23.04 40 Vincent Tremblay (Can) 0:00:23.54 41 Alexandre Conlon (Can) 0:00:23.61 42 Benoit Labelle (Can) 0:00:25.23 43 William Viens (Can) 0:00:25.90 44 Samuel Vallee (Can) 0:00:25.98 45 Forrest Riesco (Can) 0:00:26.96 46 Adam Kral (Can) 0:00:27.85 47 Marc Poirier (Can) 0:00:27.96 48 Kip Shortreed (Can) 0:00:28.21 49 Guillaume Labrie (Can) 0:00:28.56 50 Felix-Antoine Lessard (Can) 0:00:29.12 51 Jonathan Lefrancois (Can) 0:00:29.14 52 Dylan Morley (Can) 0:00:29.19 53 Samuel Lagrange (Can) 0:00:31.51 54 Brad Zdriluk (Can) 0:00:31.56 55 Taylor Rowlands (Can) 0:00:31.57 56 Guillaume Laramée (Can) 0:00:32.33 57 Justin Macknish (Can) 0:00:32.34 58 Philippe Ricard (Can) 0:00:32.65 59 Francis Gagnon-Paquin (Can) 0:00:32.97 60 Matthew Nielsen (Can) 0:00:33.47 61 Jordan Lapointe (Can) 0:00:33.49 62 Patrick Pare-Martin (Can) 0:00:33.71 63 Guillaume Lafleur-Smith (Can) 0:00:33.87 64 Tyler Paksi (Can) 0:00:34.02 65 Olivier Bourdeau (Can) 0:00:34.14 66 Lachlan Mckillop (Aus) 0:00:34.49 67 Dominic Toupin (Can) 0:00:34.55 68 Maxime Fortin Faubert (Can) 0:00:35.15 69 Michael Hermanovsky (Can) 0:00:35.62 70 Nicolas Konow (Can) 0:00:36.56 71 Louis Brochu Marier (Can) 0:00:37.18 72 Adam Finlayson (Can) 0:00:37.36 73 Vincent Poliseno (Can) 0:00:37.57 74 Hugo Rhéaume Lalumière (Can) 0:00:37.80 75 Colin Prévost-Lemire (Can) 0:00:38.77 76 Phillippe-Israël Morin (Can) 0:00:40.38 77 Justin Loiselle (Can) 0:00:40.81 78 Anthony Evans (Can) 0:00:40.83 79 Jeff Faulds (Can) 0:00:41.10 80 Lawrence Day (Can) 0:00:41.14 81 Dylan Forbes (Can) 0:00:41.65 82 Bas Van De Vorst (Ned) 0:00:42.78 83 Graeme Duff (Can) 0:00:43.77 84 Pierre- Luc Lalonde (Can) 0:00:44.23 85 Terry Leimonis (Can) 0:00:46.72 86 James Frost (Can) 0:00:47.19 87 Kevin Norris (Can) 0:00:47.65 88 David Fontaine (Can) 0:00:48.22 89 Vincent Lacombe (Can) 0:00:49.28 90 William Biname (Can) 0:00:50.02 91 Alex Beaupied (Can) 0:00:54.74 92 Eric Tabah (Can) 0:00:57.03 93 Louis-Philippe Mclean (Can) 0:00:57.37 94 Xavier Choquette-Corbeil (Can) 0:00:57.54 95 Alexandre Carbonneau (Can) 0:00:59.09 96 Billy Bezeau (Can) 0:01:00.71 97 Vincent Ready (Can) 0:01:06.39 98 Benoît Bessette (Can) 0:01:11.03 99 James Samborski (Can) 0:01:11.24 100 Jordan Whicler (Can) 0:01:22.70 101 Tarek Ghaleb-Delbello (Can) 0:01:25.12 102 Samuel Lepage (Can) 0:01:25.35 103 Alexandre Vogel-Robert (Can) 0:01:32.70 104 Bretton Thurston (Can) 0:01:44.67 DNF Alistair Pimlott (Can) DNF Steve Gauci (Can) DNF Philippe Bergeron (Can) DNF Kyle Lockyer (Can) DNF Pierre-Olivier Girardot (Can) DNF Samuel Thibault (Can) DNF Cam Hilts (Can) DNF Kristofer Evoy (Can) DNF Jordan Gosteli (Can) DNF Sky Gustin (USA) DNS Danny Frey (Can) DNS Tom Kakamousias (Can)