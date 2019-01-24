Trending

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women past winners

Champions 2016-2018

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) with her winners trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women - Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2018Chloe Hosking (Australia)
2017Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2016Amanda Spratt (Australia)

