Ferguson and Bigham win at United Downs

British Cross Country Series continues

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Ferguson (GBr)1:36:57
2Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:00:21
3Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:00:39
4Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:01:59
5Robert Wardell (GBr)0:02:30
6Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:02:31
7Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:03:23
8Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:04:00
9Steve James (GBr)0:04:33
10Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:05:21
11Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:05:31
12Alex Paton (GBr)0:06:00
13Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:06:13
14David Collins (GBr)0:07:06
15Edward Mcparland (GBr)0:07:19
16Alexander Welburn (GBr)0:07:20
17Jason Bouttell (GBr)0:07:22
18John Hopkinson (GBr)0:07:31
19Christopher Andrews (GBr)0:07:53
20Giles Drake (GBr)0:09:03
21John Whittington (GBr)0:09:25
22Tom Evans (GBr)0:09:36
23Richard Jones (GBr)0:10:09
24Dave Henderson (GBr)0:10:40
25Lee Westwood (GBr)0:12:37
26Stephen James (GBr)0:12:45
27Scott Chappell (GBr)0:13:57
28James Williams (GBr)0:14:09
29Luke Eggar (GBr)0:14:20
30Neil Hayward (GBr)0:14:59
31Llewellyn Holmes (GBr)0:15:33
32Michael Serafin (GBr)0:16:29
33Ben Sumner (GBr)0:17:36
34Simon Ernest (GBr)0:18:23
35Matthew Thompson (USA)
36Paul Beales (GBr)
37Stephen Hodge (GBr)
38Andrew Cockburn (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr)1:20:44
2Lee Craigie (GBr)0:03:36
3Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:06:08
4Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:07:01
5Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)0:07:53
6Maddie Horton (GBr)0:08:18
7Rebecca Preece (GBr)0:08:48
8Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:09:17
9Kerry Macphee (GBr)0:10:04
10Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)0:11:33
11Joanne Clay (GBr)0:12:48
12Genevieve Whitson (NZl)0:13:21
13Carla Haines (GBr)0:14:17
14Amber Southern (GBr)0:17:13
15Emily Iredale (GBr)0:18:09
16Morven Brown (GBr)
17Anna Cipullo (GBr)
18Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)

