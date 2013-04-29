Ferguson and Bigham win at United Downs
British Cross Country Series continues
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|1:36:57
|2
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:00:21
|3
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:00:39
|4
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:01:59
|5
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|0:02:30
|6
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:02:31
|7
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:03:23
|8
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:04:00
|9
|Steve James (GBr)
|0:04:33
|10
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:05:21
|11
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:05:31
|12
|Alex Paton (GBr)
|0:06:00
|13
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:06:13
|14
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:07:06
|15
|Edward Mcparland (GBr)
|0:07:19
|16
|Alexander Welburn (GBr)
|0:07:20
|17
|Jason Bouttell (GBr)
|0:07:22
|18
|John Hopkinson (GBr)
|0:07:31
|19
|Christopher Andrews (GBr)
|0:07:53
|20
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:09:03
|21
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:09:25
|22
|Tom Evans (GBr)
|0:09:36
|23
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|0:10:09
|24
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:10:40
|25
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|0:12:37
|26
|Stephen James (GBr)
|0:12:45
|27
|Scott Chappell (GBr)
|0:13:57
|28
|James Williams (GBr)
|0:14:09
|29
|Luke Eggar (GBr)
|0:14:20
|30
|Neil Hayward (GBr)
|0:14:59
|31
|Llewellyn Holmes (GBr)
|0:15:33
|32
|Michael Serafin (GBr)
|0:16:29
|33
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|0:17:36
|34
|Simon Ernest (GBr)
|0:18:23
|35
|Matthew Thompson (USA)
|36
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|37
|Stephen Hodge (GBr)
|38
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|1:20:44
|2
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:03:36
|3
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:06:08
|4
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:07:01
|5
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|0:07:53
|6
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|0:08:18
|7
|Rebecca Preece (GBr)
|0:08:48
|8
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:09:17
|9
|Kerry Macphee (GBr)
|0:10:04
|10
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|0:11:33
|11
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:12:48
|12
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|0:13:21
|13
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:14:17
|14
|Amber Southern (GBr)
|0:17:13
|15
|Emily Iredale (GBr)
|0:18:09
|16
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|17
|Anna Cipullo (GBr)
|18
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
