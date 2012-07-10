Trending

Brayton wins in Glencoe

Carpenter takes women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Brayton (GBr)0:02:19.50
2Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:02.13
3Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:02.35
4Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:02.54
5Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:03.13
6Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:05.14
7James Swinden (GBr)0:00:08.04
8Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:08.09
9Brad Mather (GBr)0:00:09.13
10Michael Jones (GBr)0:00:09.63
11Lewis Buchanan (GBr)0:00:10.06
12Phil Atwill (GBr)0:00:10.22
13George Gannicott (GBr)0:00:10.69
14Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:11.45
15Arran Gannicott (GBr)0:00:11.69
16Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:11.74
17Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:00:11.89
18Dan Sheridan (Irl)0:00:12.98
19Greg Callaghan (Irl)0:00:13.47
20Allan Findlay (GBr)0:00:13.99
21Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)0:00:15.06
22Joe Connell (GBr)0:00:17.05
23Jay Williamson (GBr)0:00:17.76
24Josh Lowe (GBr)0:00:18.16
25Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:18.19
26Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:18.37
27Ashley Maller (GBr)0:00:18.72
28Elliott Machin (GBr)0:00:18.93
29David Smith (GBr)0:00:19.20
30Gavin Black (GBr)0:00:19.73
31Michael Spence (GBr)0:00:19.83
32James Ramsay (GBr)0:00:21.06
33Daniel Carrigan (GBr)0:00:22.10
34Calum Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:24.60
35James Stock (GBr)0:00:24.74
36Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:25.30
37Ryan West (GBr)0:00:25.45
38Ewan Findlay (GBr)0:00:25.46
39Thomas Pollock (GBr)0:00:25.70
40Freddie Oxley (GBr)0:00:27.04
41Dale Russell (GBr)0:00:27.20
42George Belk (GBr)0:00:27.47
43Andrew Weeding (GBr)0:00:27.50
44Bradly Illingworth (RSA)0:00:27.78
45Josh Lewis (GBr)0:00:28.04
46Cameron Ross (GBr)0:00:28.29
47Ben Lovell (GBr)0:00:28.34
48David Duggan (GBr)0:00:28.51
49Reece Langhorn (GBr)0:00:29.25
50Will Mapstone (GBr)
51Lachlan Blair (GBr)0:00:29.70
52Michael Vickers (GBr)0:00:29.89
53Micky Boswell (GBr)0:00:30.05
54Ross Wilcox (GBr)0:00:30.92
55Craig Shaw (GBr)0:00:31.91
56Adam Page (GBr)0:00:32.08
57Jon Stout (GBr)0:00:32.43
58Liam Little (GBr)0:00:32.61
59Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:32.84
60Alasdair Stevenson (GBr)0:00:33.68
61Jake Ward (GBr)
62Cameron Kilgour (GBr)0:00:36.04
63Paul Milne (GBr)0:00:36.63
64Sean Davies (GBr)0:00:36.67
65Sam Johnson (GBr)0:00:39.41
66Douglas Chalmers (GBr)0:00:39.63
67Robert Davis (Irl)0:00:39.74
68Alex Moss (GBr)0:00:41.84
69Ben Williamson (GBr)0:00:42.57
70Sean Petig (GBr)0:00:45.61
71Max Jarmey (GBr)0:00:46.16
72Bahadir Ciftci (GBr)0:00:47.55
73Nick Turner (GBr)0:00:49.29
74Callum Thornbury (GBr)0:00:52.84
75Jack Read (GBr)0:00:53.73
76Matthew Davies (GBr)0:00:54.24
77Chris Charles (GBr)0:01:02.08
78Ross Young (GBr)0:01:08.86
79Sam Wakefield (GBr)0:01:11.48
80Euan Thomson (GBr)0:01:12.93
81Matthew Glynn (GBr)0:01:14.20
82Chris Sinden (GBr)0:01:14.39
83Andrew Hughes (GBr)0:01:16.14
84James Goodley (GBr)0:01:17.47
85Joel Chidley (GBr)0:01:17.85
86Nick Geoghegan (GBr)0:01:22.35
87Josh Bryceland (GBr)0:01:34.12
88Adam Halling (GBr)0:01:35.72
89Emyr Davies (GBr)0:01:39.43
90Kurtis Knowles (GBr)0:01:41.95

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:03:04.27
2Emma Wareham (GBr)0:00:40.91

