Brayton wins in Glencoe
Carpenter takes women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:02:19.50
|2
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:02.13
|3
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:02.35
|4
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:00:02.54
|5
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:03.13
|6
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:05.14
|7
|James Swinden (GBr)
|0:00:08.04
|8
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:08.09
|9
|Brad Mather (GBr)
|0:00:09.13
|10
|Michael Jones (GBr)
|0:00:09.63
|11
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr)
|0:00:10.06
|12
|Phil Atwill (GBr)
|0:00:10.22
|13
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:10.69
|14
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:11.45
|15
|Arran Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:11.69
|16
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:11.74
|17
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|0:00:11.89
|18
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|0:00:12.98
|19
|Greg Callaghan (Irl)
|0:00:13.47
|20
|Allan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:13.99
|21
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|0:00:15.06
|22
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|0:00:17.05
|23
|Jay Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:17.76
|24
|Josh Lowe (GBr)
|0:00:18.16
|25
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:18.19
|26
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:18.37
|27
|Ashley Maller (GBr)
|0:00:18.72
|28
|Elliott Machin (GBr)
|0:00:18.93
|29
|David Smith (GBr)
|0:00:19.20
|30
|Gavin Black (GBr)
|0:00:19.73
|31
|Michael Spence (GBr)
|0:00:19.83
|32
|James Ramsay (GBr)
|0:00:21.06
|33
|Daniel Carrigan (GBr)
|0:00:22.10
|34
|Calum Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:00:24.60
|35
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:24.74
|36
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:25.30
|37
|Ryan West (GBr)
|0:00:25.45
|38
|Ewan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:25.46
|39
|Thomas Pollock (GBr)
|0:00:25.70
|40
|Freddie Oxley (GBr)
|0:00:27.04
|41
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|0:00:27.20
|42
|George Belk (GBr)
|0:00:27.47
|43
|Andrew Weeding (GBr)
|0:00:27.50
|44
|Bradly Illingworth (RSA)
|0:00:27.78
|45
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|0:00:28.04
|46
|Cameron Ross (GBr)
|0:00:28.29
|47
|Ben Lovell (GBr)
|0:00:28.34
|48
|David Duggan (GBr)
|0:00:28.51
|49
|Reece Langhorn (GBr)
|0:00:29.25
|50
|Will Mapstone (GBr)
|51
|Lachlan Blair (GBr)
|0:00:29.70
|52
|Michael Vickers (GBr)
|0:00:29.89
|53
|Micky Boswell (GBr)
|0:00:30.05
|54
|Ross Wilcox (GBr)
|0:00:30.92
|55
|Craig Shaw (GBr)
|0:00:31.91
|56
|Adam Page (GBr)
|0:00:32.08
|57
|Jon Stout (GBr)
|0:00:32.43
|58
|Liam Little (GBr)
|0:00:32.61
|59
|Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:00:32.84
|60
|Alasdair Stevenson (GBr)
|0:00:33.68
|61
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|62
|Cameron Kilgour (GBr)
|0:00:36.04
|63
|Paul Milne (GBr)
|0:00:36.63
|64
|Sean Davies (GBr)
|0:00:36.67
|65
|Sam Johnson (GBr)
|0:00:39.41
|66
|Douglas Chalmers (GBr)
|0:00:39.63
|67
|Robert Davis (Irl)
|0:00:39.74
|68
|Alex Moss (GBr)
|0:00:41.84
|69
|Ben Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:42.57
|70
|Sean Petig (GBr)
|0:00:45.61
|71
|Max Jarmey (GBr)
|0:00:46.16
|72
|Bahadir Ciftci (GBr)
|0:00:47.55
|73
|Nick Turner (GBr)
|0:00:49.29
|74
|Callum Thornbury (GBr)
|0:00:52.84
|75
|Jack Read (GBr)
|0:00:53.73
|76
|Matthew Davies (GBr)
|0:00:54.24
|77
|Chris Charles (GBr)
|0:01:02.08
|78
|Ross Young (GBr)
|0:01:08.86
|79
|Sam Wakefield (GBr)
|0:01:11.48
|80
|Euan Thomson (GBr)
|0:01:12.93
|81
|Matthew Glynn (GBr)
|0:01:14.20
|82
|Chris Sinden (GBr)
|0:01:14.39
|83
|Andrew Hughes (GBr)
|0:01:16.14
|84
|James Goodley (GBr)
|0:01:17.47
|85
|Joel Chidley (GBr)
|0:01:17.85
|86
|Nick Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:01:22.35
|87
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|0:01:34.12
|88
|Adam Halling (GBr)
|0:01:35.72
|89
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|0:01:39.43
|90
|Kurtis Knowles (GBr)
|0:01:41.95
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:03:04.27
|2
|Emma Wareham (GBr)
|0:00:40.91
