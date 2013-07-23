Gee and Rachel Atherton take double win at British Downhill Nationals
Securing the coveted winners' jerseys for another year
Gee and Rachel Atherton took another double victory at the British Downhill National Champs this weekend in their beloved Llangynog. It was their fifth consecutive double win of the season and their second consecutive double win at the British National Champs, but it wasn't all plain sailing - Steve Peat pushed Gee Atherton hard all the way.
Rachel Atherton was first up for the qualifying runs. The course was dusty and fast - and the riders loved it. After Friday's track walk Rachel tweeted, "Hell Yeah, national Champs track looks dope! Rhys 'Powy' Evans and Gareth "Gazzy B" Brewin have done sterling work" and after Saturday's practise runs, "Miiiint day practising - so dry and dusty the locals won't come out!"
Rachel Atherton put in a storming qualifying run, to land 12 seconds clear of Manon Carpenter with a time of 3.39.627
Come finals she went faster still. Clocking a remarkable 3.38.81, 7.4 seconds clear of Manon and 24 seconds clear of Jess Stone who took the third.
Rachel Atherton said, "That was such fun! And it means so much to both of us wear the British Champs jersey for another year - I really treasure it - especially having won it here in Llangynog."
With Taylor Vernon and Marc Beaumont nursing injuries, Gee Atherton was next up. He qualified second to Steve Peat with a time of 3.25.176. Peat was 1.17 seconds ahead. Come finals it was agonisingly close - indeed it looked as if Peat would prevail as he took time out of Gee Atherton at the split but a mistake in the lower section cost him the race and he dropped back into 13th position.
Gee said, "I was stoked to take another win alongside Rach, especially on such a fantastic track and in our home village and I'm so proud to ride around the world in thje British Champs jersey, but I'm gutted for Peaty, It's not the way I wanted to win it - I really thought he had me there."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|0:03:22.000
|2
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:03:24.000
|3
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:03:24.700
|4
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:03:25.100
|5
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:03:25.600
|6
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:03:25.700
|7
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:03:25.900
|8
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:03:26.300
|9
|Innes Graham (GBr)
|0:03:26.400
|10
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:03:28.600
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr)
|0:03:38.800
|2
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:03:46.200
|3
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr)
|0:03:58.900
|4
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:04:02.800
|5
|Charlotte Hughes (GBr)
|0:04:27.800
|6
|Traharn Chidley (GBr)
|0:04:33.300
|7
|Charlotte Mallin Martin (GBr)
|0:04:37.200
|8
|Jessica Greaves (GBr)
|0:04:48.200
|9
|Emma Whitaker (GBr)
|0:05:18.200
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy