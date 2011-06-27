Trending

Beckingsale wins British series round in Margam Park

Harris collects women's victory

Elite men's podium at the British Cross Country series round in Margam Park

Elite men's podium at the British Cross Country series round in Margam Park
(Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)1:44:35
2Robin Seymour (Irl)0:06:26
3Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:09:41
4Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:10:38
5Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:11:26
6Paul Oldham (GBr)0:12:10
7Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:14:35
8Dave Henderson (GBr)0:15:49
9Anthony O'boyle (GBr)0:16:58
10Ross Adams (GBr)0:17:41
11Tom Bell (GBr)0:18:36
12Luke Eggar (GBr)0:18:40
13Neal Crampton (GBr)0:19:03
14Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:19:20
15Paul Robertson (GBr)0:20:37
16Christopher Minter (GBr)0:21:04
17David Beskeen (GBr)0:22:25
18Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:23:17
19George Budd (GBr)0:24:24
20Matthew Page (GBr)0:24:54
21Anton Wouters (GBr)0:30:10
22Oliver Holmes (GBr)0:30:19
23Chris Andrews (GBr)
24Scot Easter (GBr)
25Andrew Howett (GBr)
26Lee Williams (GBr)
27Gary Record (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Harris (GBr)1:54:56
2Melanie Spath (Ger)0:03:41
3Caitlin Elliott (Irl)0:06:12
4Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:10:10
5Jane Cumming (GBr)0:17:59
6Carla Haines (GBr)0:23:03
7Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:25:54
8Morven Brown (GBr)0:32:50
9Natasha Barry (GBr)0:33:47
10Maddie Horton (GBr)
11Emma Bradley (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews