Beckingsale wins British series round in Margam Park
Harris collects women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|1:44:35
|2
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|0:06:26
|3
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:09:41
|4
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:10:38
|5
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:11:26
|6
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:12:10
|7
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:14:35
|8
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:15:49
|9
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|0:16:58
|10
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|0:17:41
|11
|Tom Bell (GBr)
|0:18:36
|12
|Luke Eggar (GBr)
|0:18:40
|13
|Neal Crampton (GBr)
|0:19:03
|14
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:19:20
|15
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|0:20:37
|16
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|0:21:04
|17
|David Beskeen (GBr)
|0:22:25
|18
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:23:17
|19
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:24:24
|20
|Matthew Page (GBr)
|0:24:54
|21
|Anton Wouters (GBr)
|0:30:10
|22
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|0:30:19
|23
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|24
|Scot Easter (GBr)
|25
|Andrew Howett (GBr)
|26
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|27
|Gary Record (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|1:54:56
|2
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|0:03:41
|3
|Caitlin Elliott (Irl)
|0:06:12
|4
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:10:10
|5
|Jane Cumming (GBr)
|0:17:59
|6
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:23:03
|7
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:25:54
|8
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|0:32:50
|9
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|0:33:47
|10
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|11
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
