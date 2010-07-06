Killeen defeats Beckingsale and Fletcher in Dalby
New Zealand's Joseph victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|1:46:53
|2
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:01:08
|3
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:05:40
|4
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:05:44
|5
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:06:23
|6
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:06:59
|7
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:07:41
|8
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|0:08:31
|9
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:09:19
|10
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:10:06
|11
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|0:10:11
|12
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:10:40
|13
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|14
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:11:51
|15
|Andrew Blair (Aus)
|0:12:26
|16
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:12:33
|17
|Mike Garrigan (Can)
|0:13:15
|18
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor)
|0:13:40
|19
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|0:14:01
|20
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|0:14:15
|21
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|0:14:56
|22
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|0:15:01
|23
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:15:05
|24
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:15:22
|25
|Tim Dunford (GBr)
|0:16:53
|26
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:17:12
|27
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:17:45
|28
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|0:18:43
|29
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl)
|0:20:31
|30
|Matthew Barrett (GBr)
|0:20:42
|31
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|0:20:43
|32
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|0:31:40
|33
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|34
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|35
|Christian Aucote (GBr)
|36
|Jamie Harris (GBr)
|37
|Matthew Weston (Den)
|DNF
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|DNF
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|DNF
|John Whittington (GBr)
|DNF
|Steve Hambling (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|1:51:30
|2
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|0:06:34
|3
|Elliot Caitlin (Irl)
|0:07:25
|4
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:09:23
|5
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|0:13:05
|6
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:15:27
|7
|Lesley Ingram (GBr)
|0:15:48
|8
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:18:32
|9
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:22:08
|10
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:23:20
|11
|Rachel Fenton (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy