Killeen defeats Beckingsale and Fletcher in Dalby

New Zealand's Joseph victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen (GBr)1:46:53
2Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:01:08
3David Fletcher (GBr)0:05:40
4Ola Kjören (Nor)0:05:44
5Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:06:23
6Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:06:59
7Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:07:41
8Robin Seymour (Irl)0:08:31
9Paul Oldham (GBr)0:09:19
10Lee Williams (GBr)0:10:06
11Ben Thomas (GBr)0:10:11
12Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:10:40
13Robert Wardell (GBr)
14Dave Henderson (GBr)0:11:51
15Andrew Blair (Aus)0:12:26
16David Collins (GBr)0:12:33
17Mike Garrigan (Can)0:13:15
18Henrik Kippernes (Nor)0:13:40
19Ross Adams (GBr)0:14:01
20Christopher Minter (GBr)0:14:15
21Andrew Cockburn (GBr)0:14:56
22Anthony O'boyle (GBr)0:15:01
23Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:15:05
24Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:15:22
25Tim Dunford (GBr)0:16:53
26Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:17:12
27Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:17:45
28Paul Robertson (GBr)0:18:43
29Ryan Sherlock (Irl)0:20:31
30Matthew Barrett (GBr)0:20:42
31Phil Lenney (GBr)0:20:43
32Daniel Booth (GBr)0:31:40
33Paul Beales (GBr)
34Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
35Christian Aucote (GBr)
36Jamie Harris (GBr)
37Matthew Weston (Den)
DNFChris Andrews (GBr)
DNFOliver Holmes (GBr)
DNFJohn Whittington (GBr)
DNFSteve Hambling (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rosara Joseph (NZl)1:51:30
2Melanie Spath (Ger)0:06:34
3Elliot Caitlin (Irl)0:07:25
4Lee Craigie (GBr)0:09:23
5Maddie Horton (GBr)0:13:05
6Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:15:27
7Lesley Ingram (GBr)0:15:48
8Gabriella Day (GBr)0:18:32
9Carla Haines (GBr)0:22:08
10Maxine Filby (GBr)0:23:20
11Rachel Fenton (GBr)

