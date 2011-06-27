Robert and Edward Smith go one-two in Bulgaria
Kovachev rounds out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:03:26
|2
|Edward Smith (GBr)
|0:00:11
|3
|Rossen Kovachev (Bul)
|0:00:16
|4
|Georgi Radev (Bul)
|0:00:20
|5
|Stilian Gatev (Bul)
|0:00:21
|6
|Chatzikiriakos Filipos (Gre)
|0:00:22
|7
|Charalampos Chaidemenakis (Gre)
|0:00:22
|8
|Mladen Slavchev (Bul)
|0:00:22
|9
|Ignat Mircea-Paul (Rom)
|0:00:23
|10
|Todor Kirov (Bul)
|0:00:25
|11
|Bobi Krumov (Bul)
|0:00:26
|12
|Nikolai Stoianov (Bul)
|0:00:27
|13
|Lubomir Nedialkov (Bul)
|0:00:29
|14
|Kristiyan Milchev (Bul)
|0:00:29
|15
|Dimitar Gaidov (Bul)
|0:00:31
|16
|Nikola Atanasov (Bul)
|0:00:32
|17
|Rusi Slavov (Bul)
|0:00:37
|18
|Vencislav Lukanov (Bul)
|0:00:37
|19
|Lukan Chervenkov (Bul)
|0:00:40
|20
|Mihail Tsekov (Bul)
|0:00:40
|21
|Boris Zankov (Bul)
|0:00:41
|22
|Aleksandar Iliev (Bul)
|0:00:44
|23
|Ivailo Milev (Bul)
|0:00:45
|24
|Vladimir Chakarski (Bul)
|0:00:47
|25
|Lubomir Toshev (Bul)
|0:00:49
|26
|Krasimir Naidenov (Bul)
|0:00:51
|27
|Mihail Banov (Bul)
|0:00:51
|28
|Pavel Stefanov (Bul)
|0:00:52
|29
|Mark Markovski (Bul)
|0:00:52
|30
|Andrei Tsolev (Bul)
|0:00:55
|31
|Liubomir Todorov (Bul)
|0:00:59
|32
|Constantin Iordan (Rom)
|0:00:59
|33
|Chatzistamatis Ioannis (Gre)
|0:01:01
|34
|Nikolay Titev (Bul)
|0:01:08
|35
|Teodor Ivanov (Bul)
|0:01:08
|36
|Stefan Ludmilov (Bul)
|0:01:08
|37
|Dimitar Antonov (Bul)
|0:01:08
|38
|Lazar Pipkov (Bul)
|0:01:08
|39
|Boyan Georgiev (Bul)
|0:01:13
|40
|Daniel Tonev (Bul)
|0:01:15
|41
|Boyan Shahov (Bul)
|0:01:18
|42
|Kristian Pachnkov (Bul)
|0:01:22
|43
|Stefanos Koustianis (Gre)
|0:01:23
|44
|Alexander Nikolov (Bul)
|0:01:26
|45
|Nikolai Nenkov (Bul)
|0:01:32
|46
|Georgi Yankov (Bul)
|0:06:27
|DNS
|Martin Dimitrov (Bul)
