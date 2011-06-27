Trending

Robert and Edward Smith go one-two in Bulgaria

Kovachev rounds out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Smith (GBr)0:03:26
2Edward Smith (GBr)0:00:11
3Rossen Kovachev (Bul)0:00:16
4Georgi Radev (Bul)0:00:20
5Stilian Gatev (Bul)0:00:21
6Chatzikiriakos Filipos (Gre)0:00:22
7Charalampos Chaidemenakis (Gre)0:00:22
8Mladen Slavchev (Bul)0:00:22
9Ignat Mircea-Paul (Rom)0:00:23
10Todor Kirov (Bul)0:00:25
11Bobi Krumov (Bul)0:00:26
12Nikolai Stoianov (Bul)0:00:27
13Lubomir Nedialkov (Bul)0:00:29
14Kristiyan Milchev (Bul)0:00:29
15Dimitar Gaidov (Bul)0:00:31
16Nikola Atanasov (Bul)0:00:32
17Rusi Slavov (Bul)0:00:37
18Vencislav Lukanov (Bul)0:00:37
19Lukan Chervenkov (Bul)0:00:40
20Mihail Tsekov (Bul)0:00:40
21Boris Zankov (Bul)0:00:41
22Aleksandar Iliev (Bul)0:00:44
23Ivailo Milev (Bul)0:00:45
24Vladimir Chakarski (Bul)0:00:47
25Lubomir Toshev (Bul)0:00:49
26Krasimir Naidenov (Bul)0:00:51
27Mihail Banov (Bul)0:00:51
28Pavel Stefanov (Bul)0:00:52
29Mark Markovski (Bul)0:00:52
30Andrei Tsolev (Bul)0:00:55
31Liubomir Todorov (Bul)0:00:59
32Constantin Iordan (Rom)0:00:59
33Chatzistamatis Ioannis (Gre)0:01:01
34Nikolay Titev (Bul)0:01:08
35Teodor Ivanov (Bul)0:01:08
36Stefan Ludmilov (Bul)0:01:08
37Dimitar Antonov (Bul)0:01:08
38Lazar Pipkov (Bul)0:01:08
39Boyan Georgiev (Bul)0:01:13
40Daniel Tonev (Bul)0:01:15
41Boyan Shahov (Bul)0:01:18
42Kristian Pachnkov (Bul)0:01:22
43Stefanos Koustianis (Gre)0:01:23
44Alexander Nikolov (Bul)0:01:26
45Nikolai Nenkov (Bul)0:01:32
46Georgi Yankov (Bul)0:06:27
DNSMartin Dimitrov (Bul)

