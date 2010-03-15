Trending

Taberlay defeats Wells and Horgan-Kobelski

Irmiger captures women's short track ahead of Byberg and Emmett

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski off the front with Geoff Kabush in pursuit.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
The men's short track podium.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
The men's short track gets underway.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Sid Taberlay takes out the men's short track.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Todd Wells and Sid Taberlay out front.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Sunday's H2O Overdrive Triple Crown All Mountain Series started off with the short track race. The 15-minute plus one lap race would prove to be a full throttle affair.

In typical fashion of short track, attacks started coming from lap one, with everyone trying to take a shot of going off the front.

Race leader Sho-Air/Specialized's Max Plaxton hit the deck hard on lap three and was trampled by Kona's Ryan Trebon and others, who had no where to go but over Plaxton and his bike. Plaxton would rejoin the group with a badly twisted up bike, but would claw his way back to the top five.

Out front, Todd Wells (Specialized), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru / Gary Fisher), Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), Sam Schultz (Subaru / Gary Fisher), Sid Taberlay and Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain - Maxxis) were drilling the pace. Plaxton and others were in a chase group just a few meters off.

With one to go, the riders began to size each other up, looking to set up an opportunity to lead into the races final chicane into the finish.

Newly crowned Austrailian National Short Track Champion Sid Taberlay of the Sho-Air/Specialized team jumped out of the field with an eighth of a lap to go and made the move stick taking a big win over Wells, JHK, Bishop and a banged up Plaxton.

The stage was now set for a Sho-Air/Specialized shootout, as both Plaxton and Taberlay went into the Super D event with one win a piece.

If Plaxton wanted the title, he was going to have to hang it out on to take the win, otherwise his teammate Taberlay had set himself up for a win.

In the women's short track - a 10-minute affair plus one lap - all guns were firing.

This time it was Subaru/Gary Fisher rider Heather Irmiger, fresh off her Hawaiian vacation, who took the win over Specialized's Lene Byberg, Giant's Kelli Emmet, with Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joe's) and Pua Sawicki (Team Mata) rounding out the top five.

Full Results

Elite men short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-air/Specilaized
2Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
3Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
4Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Team
5Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-air/Specialized
6Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
7Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
8Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
9Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
10Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
11Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
12Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher
13Peter Glassford (Can)
14Tad Elliott (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized
15Manuel Prado (Crc) Sho-air/Specilaized
16Jeff Herrera (USA) Hammerheadbikes.com
17Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder
18Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
19Stephen Ettinger (USA) Mafia/Felt/PBR
20Dana Weber (USA) Trek/World Bicycle Relief
21Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt
22Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports
23Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA
24Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles
25Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion
26Matthew Beaton (USA) Tokyo Joes
27Trevor Downing (USA) Mafia Racing
28Romolo Forcino (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
29Vincent Lombardi (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance
30Nate Byrom (USA) Northstar/WTB
31Joe Schneider (USA) 3D Racing
32Garnet Vertican (USA) Big Ring
33Josh Kelly (USA) Hmaer Nutrition
34Chad Stoehr (USA) Blue Competition Cycles
35Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
36Evan Plews (USA) www.evanplews.com
DNFMitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes

Elite women short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
2Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized
3Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant MTB Team
4Chloe Forsman (USA) Tokyo Joes
5Pua Sawicki (USA) Okole Stuff.com
6Amber Neben (USA)
7Allison Mann (USA) Rock N Road Cyclery
8Krista Park (USA) Incycle/Cannondale
9Kay Sherwood (USA) Tokyo Joes
DNFRebecca Tomaszewski (USA) Niner/Ergon

Elite men Triple Crown standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-air/Specialized2pts
2Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-air/Specialized3
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain6
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized7
5Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher9
6Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Team11
7Jeremy Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher11
8Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada12
9Barry Wicks (USA) Kona18
10Manuel Prado (Crc) Sho-air/Specialized22
11Peter Glassford (Can)23
12Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA26
13Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona26
14Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt27
15Dana Weber (USA) Trek/World Bicycle Relief27
16Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher28
17Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis28
18Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder31
19Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt36
20Tad Elliott (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized39
21Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles42
22Vincent Lombardi (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance45
23Romolo Forcino (USA) Bear Valley Bikes48
24Jeff Herrera (USA) Hammerheadbikes.com49
25Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion55
26Evan Plews (USA) www.evanplews.com57
27Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports58
28Mitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes60
29Matthew Beaton (USA) Tokyo Joes62
30Trevor Downing (USA) Mafia Racing69
31Nate Byrom (USA) Northstar/WTB76
32Joe Schneider (USA) 3D Racing81
33Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes86

Elite women Triple Crown standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant MTB Team3pts
2Lene Byberg (Nor)4
3Pua Sawicki (USA) Okole Stuff.Com4
4Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher6
5Allison Mann (USA) Rock N Road Cyclery8
6Chloe Forsman (USA) Tokyo Joes11
7Amber Neben (USA)12
8Krista Park (USA) Incycle/Cannondale14
9Kay Sherwood (USA) Tokyo Joes17
10Rebecca Tomaszewski (USA) Niner/Ergon31

 

