Image 1 of 5 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski off the front with Geoff Kabush in pursuit. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 2 of 5 The men's short track podium. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 3 of 5 The men's short track gets underway. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 4 of 5 Sid Taberlay takes out the men's short track. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 5 of 5 Todd Wells and Sid Taberlay out front. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Sunday's H2O Overdrive Triple Crown All Mountain Series started off with the short track race. The 15-minute plus one lap race would prove to be a full throttle affair.

In typical fashion of short track, attacks started coming from lap one, with everyone trying to take a shot of going off the front.

Race leader Sho-Air/Specialized's Max Plaxton hit the deck hard on lap three and was trampled by Kona's Ryan Trebon and others, who had no where to go but over Plaxton and his bike. Plaxton would rejoin the group with a badly twisted up bike, but would claw his way back to the top five.

Out front, Todd Wells (Specialized), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru / Gary Fisher), Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), Sam Schultz (Subaru / Gary Fisher), Sid Taberlay and Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain - Maxxis) were drilling the pace. Plaxton and others were in a chase group just a few meters off.

With one to go, the riders began to size each other up, looking to set up an opportunity to lead into the races final chicane into the finish.

Newly crowned Austrailian National Short Track Champion Sid Taberlay of the Sho-Air/Specialized team jumped out of the field with an eighth of a lap to go and made the move stick taking a big win over Wells, JHK, Bishop and a banged up Plaxton.

The stage was now set for a Sho-Air/Specialized shootout, as both Plaxton and Taberlay went into the Super D event with one win a piece.

If Plaxton wanted the title, he was going to have to hang it out on to take the win, otherwise his teammate Taberlay had set himself up for a win.

In the women's short track - a 10-minute affair plus one lap - all guns were firing.

This time it was Subaru/Gary Fisher rider Heather Irmiger, fresh off her Hawaiian vacation, who took the win over Specialized's Lene Byberg, Giant's Kelli Emmet, with Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joe's) and Pua Sawicki (Team Mata) rounding out the top five.

Full Results

Elite men short track # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-air/Specilaized 2 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 3 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 4 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Team 5 Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-air/Specialized 6 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 7 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 8 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 9 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 10 Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis 11 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 12 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher 13 Peter Glassford (Can) 14 Tad Elliott (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized 15 Manuel Prado (Crc) Sho-air/Specilaized 16 Jeff Herrera (USA) Hammerheadbikes.com 17 Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder 18 Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt 19 Stephen Ettinger (USA) Mafia/Felt/PBR 20 Dana Weber (USA) Trek/World Bicycle Relief 21 Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt 22 Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports 23 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA 24 Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles 25 Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion 26 Matthew Beaton (USA) Tokyo Joes 27 Trevor Downing (USA) Mafia Racing 28 Romolo Forcino (USA) Bear Valley Bikes 29 Vincent Lombardi (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance 30 Nate Byrom (USA) Northstar/WTB 31 Joe Schneider (USA) 3D Racing 32 Garnet Vertican (USA) Big Ring 33 Josh Kelly (USA) Hmaer Nutrition 34 Chad Stoehr (USA) Blue Competition Cycles 35 Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes 36 Evan Plews (USA) www.evanplews.com DNF Mitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes

Elite women short track # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 2 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized 3 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant MTB Team 4 Chloe Forsman (USA) Tokyo Joes 5 Pua Sawicki (USA) Okole Stuff.com 6 Amber Neben (USA) 7 Allison Mann (USA) Rock N Road Cyclery 8 Krista Park (USA) Incycle/Cannondale 9 Kay Sherwood (USA) Tokyo Joes DNF Rebecca Tomaszewski (USA) Niner/Ergon

Elite men Triple Crown standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-air/Specialized 2 pts 2 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-air/Specialized 3 3 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 6 4 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 7 5 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 9 6 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Team 11 7 Jeremy Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 11 8 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 12 9 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 18 10 Manuel Prado (Crc) Sho-air/Specialized 22 11 Peter Glassford (Can) 23 12 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA 26 13 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 26 14 Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt 27 15 Dana Weber (USA) Trek/World Bicycle Relief 27 16 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher 28 17 Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis 28 18 Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder 31 19 Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt 36 20 Tad Elliott (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized 39 21 Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles 42 22 Vincent Lombardi (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance 45 23 Romolo Forcino (USA) Bear Valley Bikes 48 24 Jeff Herrera (USA) Hammerheadbikes.com 49 25 Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion 55 26 Evan Plews (USA) www.evanplews.com 57 27 Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports 58 28 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes 60 29 Matthew Beaton (USA) Tokyo Joes 62 30 Trevor Downing (USA) Mafia Racing 69 31 Nate Byrom (USA) Northstar/WTB 76 32 Joe Schneider (USA) 3D Racing 81 33 Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes 86