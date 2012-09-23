Trending

Bazin triumphs at Charm City Cross

British champion Wyman wins women's race

Elite men
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 931:01:30
2Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves0:00:08
3Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:00:33
4Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross0:00:39
5Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:01:02
6Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
7Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:01:26
8Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:01:31
9Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:34
10Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:01:46
11Ben Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo0:02:07
12Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:22
13Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 930:02:37
14Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team0:02:51
15Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team0:02:55
16Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:00
17Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta0:03:30
18Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca0:03:50
19Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:03:54
20Jacob Sitler (USA) Nuts About Granola0:04:04
21Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:04:08
22Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures for the Cure0:04:42
23Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF0:05:15
24Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:05:38
25Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo0:05:48
26Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:06:13
27Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA)
28Christopher Consorto (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
29Andy Brooks (USA) Desalvo Custom Cycles
30Brett Rothmeyer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
31Justin Crawford (USA) Veloshine Cycling Team
32Michael Green (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
33Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
34Timothy Rugg (USA) Stanridge
35Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
36Adam Szczepanski (USA) Cycle Smart Grassroots Team
37Gordon Daniell (USA) CRCA/W+D Racing
38Matthew Kuhn (USA)
39Marten T Roberts Beels (USA) Lamprey Systems

Elite women
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:40:59
2Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:20
3Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:30
4Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team0:01:09
5Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ0:01:41
6Laura Murray (USA) Race Pace/Trek MTB Team0:01:51
7Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita ESPN W0:02:26
8Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB0:02:36
9Kelly Benjamin (USA)0:03:04
10Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:06
11Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:15
12Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell0:03:24
13Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:03:54
14Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA0:03:57
15Jennifer Pope (USA) Velocita0:04:07
16Lucia Matioli (USA) CRCA / Rockstar Games Signature Cycles0:04:10
17Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo0:04:27
18Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:04:36
19Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) The November Bicycles CX Experience0:04:44
20Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:04:58
21Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing0:05:08
22Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup0:05:14
23Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup0:05:16
24Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:05:28
25Vicki Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team0:05:33
26Diedre Ribbens (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
27Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
28Becca Schepps (USA) CRCA/Innervation Fitness/Stan's NoTubes
29Kimberly Zubris (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom

