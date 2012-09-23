Bazin triumphs at Charm City Cross
British champion Wyman wins women's race
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 93
|1:01:30
|2
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves
|0:00:08
|3
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:00:33
|4
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|0:00:39
|5
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:01:02
|6
|Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|7
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:01:26
|8
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:01:31
|9
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:34
|10
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:01:46
|11
|Ben Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo
|0:02:07
|12
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:22
|13
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 93
|0:02:37
|14
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:02:51
|15
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:02:55
|16
|Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:00
|17
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|0:03:30
|18
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca
|0:03:50
|19
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|20
|Jacob Sitler (USA) Nuts About Granola
|0:04:04
|21
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:04:08
|22
|Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures for the Cure
|0:04:42
|23
|Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
|0:05:15
|24
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:05:38
|25
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|0:05:48
|26
|Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:06:13
|27
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA)
|28
|Christopher Consorto (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|29
|Andy Brooks (USA) Desalvo Custom Cycles
|30
|Brett Rothmeyer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|31
|Justin Crawford (USA) Veloshine Cycling Team
|32
|Michael Green (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|33
|Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|34
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Stanridge
|35
|Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|36
|Adam Szczepanski (USA) Cycle Smart Grassroots Team
|37
|Gordon Daniell (USA) CRCA/W+D Racing
|38
|Matthew Kuhn (USA)
|39
|Marten T Roberts Beels (USA) Lamprey Systems
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:40:59
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:20
|3
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:00:30
|4
|Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team
|0:01:09
|5
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|0:01:41
|6
|Laura Murray (USA) Race Pace/Trek MTB Team
|0:01:51
|7
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita ESPN W
|0:02:26
|8
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB
|0:02:36
|9
|Kelly Benjamin (USA)
|0:03:04
|10
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:06
|11
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:15
|12
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|0:03:24
|13
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:03:54
|14
|Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|0:03:57
|15
|Jennifer Pope (USA) Velocita
|0:04:07
|16
|Lucia Matioli (USA) CRCA / Rockstar Games Signature Cycles
|0:04:10
|17
|Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo
|0:04:27
|18
|Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:04:36
|19
|Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) The November Bicycles CX Experience
|0:04:44
|20
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:04:58
|21
|Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|0:05:08
|22
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup
|0:05:14
|23
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup
|0:05:16
|24
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:05:28
|25
|Vicki Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team
|0:05:33
|26
|Diedre Ribbens (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|27
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|28
|Becca Schepps (USA) CRCA/Innervation Fitness/Stan's NoTubes
|29
|Kimberly Zubris (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
