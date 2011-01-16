Trending

Atkinson, Picton top Elites

Fearon fastest of U-19 men

Elite Men
1Rhys Atkinson (World Trail/Specialized)0:03:19.28
2Rick Boyer (OGIO/GoPro/ODI/Orange/Pinstripe/SRAM)0:03:21.41
3Nathan Rennie0:03:23.52
4Tim Eaton (Onyabike Belconnen/Marzocchi/Gravity)0:03:27.28
5Cillian Kennedy0:03:28.05
6Cody Eichhorn0:03:30.05
7Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns)0:03:30.13
8Ben Goff (Santacruz Bike/Drift Bike Shop)0:03:30.39
9Joel Panozzo0:03:30.67
10Marcus Fairbanks0:03:30.79
11Aden Wyber0:03:30.81
12Ben Barrett0:03:30.82
13Chris Barlin0:03:31.23
14Kirby Watts (Midland cycles)0:03:31.43
15Liam Panozzo0:03:31.72
16Matthew Vincent0:03:31.82
17Scott Grundy0:03:32.10
18Ricky Lee (Monza Imports/Turner Bikes/Fox Clothing)0:03:32.23
19Dean Gibson0:03:33.24
20Lincoln Verass0:03:34.01
21Aaron Bashford (Onya Bike Belconnen)0:03:34.39
22Ngari Jenkins0:03:34.80
23Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles/ambion.com.au)0:03:36.88
24David Hetherington0:03:36.89
25Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride/Track X Clothing/Gary Cannan E)0:03:37.36
26Jeremy Powell (Onya bike Civic & Belconnon)0:03:38.23
27Tom Wyatt0:03:39.16
28Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes/Spearmans Cycles/Maxxis/SR)0:03:40.42
29Jacob Hunter (Tripp Industries)0:03:40.67
30Nathan Murphy (GU Energy All4Bikes MTBPicsOnline.com M)0:03:41.92
31Kent Hamilton0:03:42.83
32Chris O'Brien (Bicycle Recycle)0:03:43.19
33Mathew Dodd0:03:43.28
34Jesse Beare (berratas bike hub norco)0:03:43.40
35Ben Morrison (Trek Australia/Rock Star Energy/SRAM/On)0:03:44.09
36Matt Swann (YVC/Norco/Skilla Downhilla)0:03:47.03
37Ryan Hunt0:03:49.44
38Clint White (Kona/SRAM/Rock Shox/Adidas/Straitline,)0:03:49.53
39Ian Jones (Edge Cycleworks Cairns)0:03:49.67
40Nick King (MC*Racing/Mallard Cycles/iTrain/Monsta)0:03:49.78
41Michael Illing (bikeology)0:03:51.63
42Blake Nielsen (apply here)0:03:53.29
43James Mercer0:03:57.87
44Chris Piribauer0:04:01.34
45Nicholas Bailly0:04:05.05
46Michael Bienvenu (Yarra Valley Cycles)0:04:08.07
47Alex Leech0:04:09.47
48Daniel Paine0:04:23.95
49Kye Hore (Urcchque clothing/smx optiocs/epic vetiro)0:04:45.12
50Jesse Sutton0:04:46.78
DNSShaun O'Connor
DNSPeter Dooley

Elite Women
1Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles)0:04:02.65
2Genieve McKew0:04:13.14
3Julia Boer0:04:17.70
4Sarah Booth (Kona/Adidas Eyewear)0:04:26.49
5Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles/Mavic/Pedros/Brake Autho)0:04:28.54
6Julie Berry (Bikeology/Corsair Bikes and Bushwacker F)0:04:31.66
7Samantha Gambrill0:05:10.21

Under-19 Men
1Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team)0:03:17.27
2Troy Brosnan (MONSTER ENERGY/SPECIALIZED SRAM/RO)0:03:21.43
3Brandon Yrttiaho (Giant Australia/fortheriders.com/NSDyna)0:03:23.19
4Phillip Piazza (Fox/Tekin Suspension/Schwalbe/Onya Bik)0:03:28.86
5Joe Vejvoda (Redass/Revolution Pro Transition Bike)0:03:30.93
6Henry Blake (Norco Bikes/Mitcham Cycles)0:03:31.41
7Jake Newell (the edge cycles)0:03:32.24
8Jordan Prochyra0:03:36.18
9David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic)0:03:36.33
10James Green (Downhill Direct/Imperial/Anxious Mother)0:03:38.04
11Dean Evans0:03:39.77
12Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Steelmx/SMX Optics)0:03:41.91
13Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale)0:03:42.17
14Mac West-moore0:03:44.37
15Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ])0:03:45.11
16Grant Womersley0:03:46.38
17Trent Piribauer0:03:46.81
18Oscar Ottesen0:03:47.19
19Ryan Connell (CycleLogic/Rotec Cycles)0:03:47.39
20Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)0:03:48.14
21Flinders Johnston (Cyclingo)0:03:48.57
22Ben Matthews0:03:49.97
23Andrew Meagher (Croydon Cycleworks)0:03:51.53
24Adam Flower (None)0:03:52.14
25Spencer Morris (Mallards Cycles/HRain)0:03:52.68
26James Kelly (Torquay cycling factory)0:03:55.15
27Max Nielsen (Adelaide hills cycles Mt barker)0:03:55.27
28Angus McCarthy (OnyaBike Belconnen and Civic)0:03:55.39
29Campbell McIver0:03:56.97
30Jackson Crowe (Fearless cycles/Solid bikes)0:03:57.14
31David Manton (Spearman Cycles FOX)0:03:58.47
32Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles)0:03:58.96
33Nelson Kreilis0:03:59.77
34Stephen Matthews (Bike Ride/Track X Clothing)0:04:00.08
35Sam Green0:04:01.19
36Robbie Trotter0:04:03.46
37Josh Mitchell (Wheel King)0:04:04.79
38Bradley Trembath0:04:04.92
39Zenon Murtagh0:04:08.10
40Ben Power (Banshee Bikes NS Dynamics.com.au Chunk)0:04:09.86
41Tom Morrison0:04:13.46
42Jake Souter0:04:30.01
43Alexander McKinlay0:04:35.50
DNFAngus Jackson (Bike Barn Scott Goggles)
DNSAngus Maddern

