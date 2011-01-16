Atkinson, Picton top Elites
Fearon fastest of U-19 men
|1
|Rhys Atkinson (World Trail/Specialized)
|0:03:19.28
|2
|Rick Boyer (OGIO/GoPro/ODI/Orange/Pinstripe/SRAM)
|0:03:21.41
|3
|Nathan Rennie
|0:03:23.52
|4
|Tim Eaton (Onyabike Belconnen/Marzocchi/Gravity)
|0:03:27.28
|5
|Cillian Kennedy
|0:03:28.05
|6
|Cody Eichhorn
|0:03:30.05
|7
|Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns)
|0:03:30.13
|8
|Ben Goff (Santacruz Bike/Drift Bike Shop)
|0:03:30.39
|9
|Joel Panozzo
|0:03:30.67
|10
|Marcus Fairbanks
|0:03:30.79
|11
|Aden Wyber
|0:03:30.81
|12
|Ben Barrett
|0:03:30.82
|13
|Chris Barlin
|0:03:31.23
|14
|Kirby Watts (Midland cycles)
|0:03:31.43
|15
|Liam Panozzo
|0:03:31.72
|16
|Matthew Vincent
|0:03:31.82
|17
|Scott Grundy
|0:03:32.10
|18
|Ricky Lee (Monza Imports/Turner Bikes/Fox Clothing)
|0:03:32.23
|19
|Dean Gibson
|0:03:33.24
|20
|Lincoln Verass
|0:03:34.01
|21
|Aaron Bashford (Onya Bike Belconnen)
|0:03:34.39
|22
|Ngari Jenkins
|0:03:34.80
|23
|Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles/ambion.com.au)
|0:03:36.88
|24
|David Hetherington
|0:03:36.89
|25
|Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride/Track X Clothing/Gary Cannan E)
|0:03:37.36
|26
|Jeremy Powell (Onya bike Civic & Belconnon)
|0:03:38.23
|27
|Tom Wyatt
|0:03:39.16
|28
|Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes/Spearmans Cycles/Maxxis/SR)
|0:03:40.42
|29
|Jacob Hunter (Tripp Industries)
|0:03:40.67
|30
|Nathan Murphy (GU Energy All4Bikes MTBPicsOnline.com M)
|0:03:41.92
|31
|Kent Hamilton
|0:03:42.83
|32
|Chris O'Brien (Bicycle Recycle)
|0:03:43.19
|33
|Mathew Dodd
|0:03:43.28
|34
|Jesse Beare (berratas bike hub norco)
|0:03:43.40
|35
|Ben Morrison (Trek Australia/Rock Star Energy/SRAM/On)
|0:03:44.09
|36
|Matt Swann (YVC/Norco/Skilla Downhilla)
|0:03:47.03
|37
|Ryan Hunt
|0:03:49.44
|38
|Clint White (Kona/SRAM/Rock Shox/Adidas/Straitline,)
|0:03:49.53
|39
|Ian Jones (Edge Cycleworks Cairns)
|0:03:49.67
|40
|Nick King (MC*Racing/Mallard Cycles/iTrain/Monsta)
|0:03:49.78
|41
|Michael Illing (bikeology)
|0:03:51.63
|42
|Blake Nielsen (apply here)
|0:03:53.29
|43
|James Mercer
|0:03:57.87
|44
|Chris Piribauer
|0:04:01.34
|45
|Nicholas Bailly
|0:04:05.05
|46
|Michael Bienvenu (Yarra Valley Cycles)
|0:04:08.07
|47
|Alex Leech
|0:04:09.47
|48
|Daniel Paine
|0:04:23.95
|49
|Kye Hore (Urcchque clothing/smx optiocs/epic vetiro)
|0:04:45.12
|50
|Jesse Sutton
|0:04:46.78
|DNS
|Shaun O'Connor
|DNS
|Peter Dooley
|1
|Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles)
|0:04:02.65
|2
|Genieve McKew
|0:04:13.14
|3
|Julia Boer
|0:04:17.70
|4
|Sarah Booth (Kona/Adidas Eyewear)
|0:04:26.49
|5
|Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles/Mavic/Pedros/Brake Autho)
|0:04:28.54
|6
|Julie Berry (Bikeology/Corsair Bikes and Bushwacker F)
|0:04:31.66
|7
|Samantha Gambrill
|0:05:10.21
|1
|Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team)
|0:03:17.27
|2
|Troy Brosnan (MONSTER ENERGY/SPECIALIZED SRAM/RO)
|0:03:21.43
|3
|Brandon Yrttiaho (Giant Australia/fortheriders.com/NSDyna)
|0:03:23.19
|4
|Phillip Piazza (Fox/Tekin Suspension/Schwalbe/Onya Bik)
|0:03:28.86
|5
|Joe Vejvoda (Redass/Revolution Pro Transition Bike)
|0:03:30.93
|6
|Henry Blake (Norco Bikes/Mitcham Cycles)
|0:03:31.41
|7
|Jake Newell (the edge cycles)
|0:03:32.24
|8
|Jordan Prochyra
|0:03:36.18
|9
|David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic)
|0:03:36.33
|10
|James Green (Downhill Direct/Imperial/Anxious Mother)
|0:03:38.04
|11
|Dean Evans
|0:03:39.77
|12
|Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Steelmx/SMX Optics)
|0:03:41.91
|13
|Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale)
|0:03:42.17
|14
|Mac West-moore
|0:03:44.37
|15
|Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ])
|0:03:45.11
|16
|Grant Womersley
|0:03:46.38
|17
|Trent Piribauer
|0:03:46.81
|18
|Oscar Ottesen
|0:03:47.19
|19
|Ryan Connell (CycleLogic/Rotec Cycles)
|0:03:47.39
|20
|Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)
|0:03:48.14
|21
|Flinders Johnston (Cyclingo)
|0:03:48.57
|22
|Ben Matthews
|0:03:49.97
|23
|Andrew Meagher (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:03:51.53
|24
|Adam Flower (None)
|0:03:52.14
|25
|Spencer Morris (Mallards Cycles/HRain)
|0:03:52.68
|26
|James Kelly (Torquay cycling factory)
|0:03:55.15
|27
|Max Nielsen (Adelaide hills cycles Mt barker)
|0:03:55.27
|28
|Angus McCarthy (OnyaBike Belconnen and Civic)
|0:03:55.39
|29
|Campbell McIver
|0:03:56.97
|30
|Jackson Crowe (Fearless cycles/Solid bikes)
|0:03:57.14
|31
|David Manton (Spearman Cycles FOX)
|0:03:58.47
|32
|Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles)
|0:03:58.96
|33
|Nelson Kreilis
|0:03:59.77
|34
|Stephen Matthews (Bike Ride/Track X Clothing)
|0:04:00.08
|35
|Sam Green
|0:04:01.19
|36
|Robbie Trotter
|0:04:03.46
|37
|Josh Mitchell (Wheel King)
|0:04:04.79
|38
|Bradley Trembath
|0:04:04.92
|39
|Zenon Murtagh
|0:04:08.10
|40
|Ben Power (Banshee Bikes NS Dynamics.com.au Chunk)
|0:04:09.86
|41
|Tom Morrison
|0:04:13.46
|42
|Jake Souter
|0:04:30.01
|43
|Alexander McKinlay
|0:04:35.50
|DNF
|Angus Jackson (Bike Barn Scott Goggles)
|DNS
|Angus Maddern
