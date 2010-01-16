Trending

Rose, Binder win young junior women's events

Heap tops master's field

Full Results

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrina Rose0:57:47
2Karuna Henderson1:00:44
3Maya Sidhu1:03:17
4Ella Scanlan-bloor1:07:57
DNFKyna Millan

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Binder0:30:51
2Elizabeth Baker0:35:33
3Jamie Binder0:36:34
4Veronica Thomson0:38:42
5Ellie Wale0:39:36
6Loren Vanetie0:40:08
7Kirsten Harvey0:59:41

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Stuart1:04:28

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Heap0:54:37
2Jenny Tucknott1:06:21
3Susan Bray1:08:12
4Lyndal Groom1:14:30

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Magennis0:57:27
2Carolyn Jackson1:03:23
3Peggy Douglass1:06:34
4Sharon Tucker1:07:13
5Stephanie Frawley1:13:55
6Kay Haarsma1:21:08

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippa Rostan1:24:11
2Jo Williams1:24:58
3Aurelia Strozik1:38:36

