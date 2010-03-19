Trending

Victorian boys rule the team pursuit

Kerrison the king of the 500m time trial

The first day's medallists after the presentation ceremony.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Travis Smedley won gold in the JM15 time trial.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Travis Smedley (NSW) was a blur of speed in the JM15 time trial.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Tasmanian rider Macey Stewart enjoyed her win in the JW15 500m time trial.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Macey Stewart won gold in the JW15 500m time trial.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
The junior women's team sprint podium

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
A smiling JW15 time trial podium, with Macey Stewart on top.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
All smiles on the JM17 team pursuit podium.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
The Victorians were powerful and smooth in the team pursuit final.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
The Victorians en route to a new national junior record in the team pursuit.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
The Victorian team pursuit squad goes full gas.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
The JM17 team pursuit final ready to go.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
The JM15 500m time trial podium, with Travis Smedley on top.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
And gets ready to give the Victorian team pursuit boys a bear hug.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Knows it's time to celebrate...

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Realises they've gone under the national record...

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Victorian coach Hilton Clarke looks at the time...

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Caitlin Ward & Imogen Jelbart in the JW17 team sprint.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
The Victorians performed well on home turf during the opening day of competition.

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)

Results

JM17 sprint round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Docker (NSW)12.870
2Miles Scotson (SA)
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD)12.127
2Taylah Mclennan (TAS)
1Caleb Ewan (NSW)13.123
2Theodore Yates (WA)
1Jacob Schmid (VIC)12.670
2Jordan Matthews (TAS)
1Brae Mapson (VIC)12.332
2Tim Fulton (SA)
1Emerson Harwood (VIC)12.085
2Brendon Meney (WA)
1Peter Lewis (NSW)12.180
2Clayton Williams (WA)
1Brendan Hill (QLD)12.247
2Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA)

JM15 sprint round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Smedley (NSW)13.368
2Cody Fawcett (WA)
1Max Housden (NSW)14.400
2Mathew Ross (QLD)
1Jeone Park (SA)13.007
2Dylan Starkey (SA)
1Braeden Dean (VIC)13.014
2Jonathon Dent (VIC)
1Jack Hickey (VIC)12.993
2Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
1Michael Rice (ACT)12.993
2Daniel Fitter (QLD)
1Callum Scotson (SA)13.352
2Samuel Welsford (WA)
1Liam Hood (VIC)13.201
2Reece Tucknott (WA)

JW15 sprint round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macey Stewart (TAS)13.607
2Kiara Dundas (QLD)
1Emily Apolito (VIC)14.383
2Ruby-May Mundy (SA)
1Lauren Perry (TAS)13.983
2Amy Cundy (QLD)
1Lara Batkin (NSW)14.582
2Kate Boyd (VIC)
1Josie Talbot (NSW)14.174
2Rowena Badcock (TAS)
1Bridget Mullany (NSW)13.998
2Danica Kloppers (QLD)
1Courtney Field (VIC)14.000pts
2Bonnie Grant (SA)
1Zsuzsanna Antal (WA)14.752
2Molly Booker (WA)

JM17 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD)33.788
2Jacob Schmid (VIC)34.632
3Caleb Ewan (NSW)34.786

JM15 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Smedley (NSW)35.847
2Max Housden (NSW)36.096
3Braeden Dean (VIC)36.673

JW17 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imogen Jelbart (VIC)37.197
2Taylah Jennings (QLD)37.504
3Caitlin Ward (VIC)37.533

JW15 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macey Stewart (TAS)39.139
2Emily Apolito (VIC)39.850
3Lauren Perry (TAS)40.230

Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Cummings (VIC)0:3:20.4
Thomas Hamilton (VIC)
Evan Hull (VIC)
Alexander Morgan (VIC)
2Joshua Blick (NSW)
Scott Carver (NSW)
Caleb Ewan (NSW)
Jeremy Scott (NSW)

Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Hill (QLD)0:03:28.4
Daniel Lowe (QLD)
Nicholas Schultz (QLD)
Jordan Toyne (QLD)
2Samuel Croft (SA)0:03:31
Tim Fulton (SA)
Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SA)
Miles Scotson (SA)

JW17 team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imogen Jelbart (VIC)36.679
2Caitlin Ward (VIC)
3Allee Proud (WA)36.971
4Monica Bonasera (WA)
5Taylah Jennings (QLD)37.370
6Alexandra O'dea (QLD)
7Georgia Baker (TAS)37.549
8Emily Butcher (TAS)

