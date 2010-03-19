Victorian boys rule the team pursuit
Kerrison the king of the 500m time trial
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Docker (NSW)
|12.870
|2
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
|12.127
|2
|Taylah Mclennan (TAS)
|1
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|13.123
|2
|Theodore Yates (WA)
|1
|Jacob Schmid (VIC)
|12.670
|2
|Jordan Matthews (TAS)
|1
|Brae Mapson (VIC)
|12.332
|2
|Tim Fulton (SA)
|1
|Emerson Harwood (VIC)
|12.085
|2
|Brendon Meney (WA)
|1
|Peter Lewis (NSW)
|12.180
|2
|Clayton Williams (WA)
|1
|Brendan Hill (QLD)
|12.247
|2
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Smedley (NSW)
|13.368
|2
|Cody Fawcett (WA)
|1
|Max Housden (NSW)
|14.400
|2
|Mathew Ross (QLD)
|1
|Jeone Park (SA)
|13.007
|2
|Dylan Starkey (SA)
|1
|Braeden Dean (VIC)
|13.014
|2
|Jonathon Dent (VIC)
|1
|Jack Hickey (VIC)
|12.993
|2
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|1
|Michael Rice (ACT)
|12.993
|2
|Daniel Fitter (QLD)
|1
|Callum Scotson (SA)
|13.352
|2
|Samuel Welsford (WA)
|1
|Liam Hood (VIC)
|13.201
|2
|Reece Tucknott (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Macey Stewart (TAS)
|13.607
|2
|Kiara Dundas (QLD)
|1
|Emily Apolito (VIC)
|14.383
|2
|Ruby-May Mundy (SA)
|1
|Lauren Perry (TAS)
|13.983
|2
|Amy Cundy (QLD)
|1
|Lara Batkin (NSW)
|14.582
|2
|Kate Boyd (VIC)
|1
|Josie Talbot (NSW)
|14.174
|2
|Rowena Badcock (TAS)
|1
|Bridget Mullany (NSW)
|13.998
|2
|Danica Kloppers (QLD)
|1
|Courtney Field (VIC)
|14.000
|pts
|2
|Bonnie Grant (SA)
|1
|Zsuzsanna Antal (WA)
|14.752
|2
|Molly Booker (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
|33.788
|2
|Jacob Schmid (VIC)
|34.632
|3
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|34.786
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Smedley (NSW)
|35.847
|2
|Max Housden (NSW)
|36.096
|3
|Braeden Dean (VIC)
|36.673
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imogen Jelbart (VIC)
|37.197
|2
|Taylah Jennings (QLD)
|37.504
|3
|Caitlin Ward (VIC)
|37.533
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Macey Stewart (TAS)
|39.139
|2
|Emily Apolito (VIC)
|39.850
|3
|Lauren Perry (TAS)
|40.230
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Cummings (VIC)
|0:3:20.4
|Thomas Hamilton (VIC)
|Evan Hull (VIC)
|Alexander Morgan (VIC)
|2
|Joshua Blick (NSW)
|Scott Carver (NSW)
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|Jeremy Scott (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Hill (QLD)
|0:03:28.4
|Daniel Lowe (QLD)
|Nicholas Schultz (QLD)
|Jordan Toyne (QLD)
|2
|Samuel Croft (SA)
|0:03:31
|Tim Fulton (SA)
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SA)
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imogen Jelbart (VIC)
|36.679
|2
|Caitlin Ward (VIC)
|3
|Allee Proud (WA)
|36.971
|4
|Monica Bonasera (WA)
|5
|Taylah Jennings (QLD)
|37.370
|6
|Alexandra O'dea (QLD)
|7
|Georgia Baker (TAS)
|37.549
|8
|Emily Butcher (TAS)
