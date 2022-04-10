Amstel Gold Race Men - Live Coverage

Refresh

Van der Poel, winner of the Tour of Flanders last weekend, is the favourite today, but who else could compete. Here's our list of riders to watch. Amstel Gold Race Men: 5 favourites, 5 outsiders

"It's going to be special," says Mathieu van der Poel, winner in 2019. "The year I won was crazy, I had the national champion's jersey so that was maybe even more of a trigger for the fans, but it's really psycho-minded here. It's the first time in two or three years people are allowed alongside the course so it's going to be a good atmosphere. "For sure I know the race well because I trained a lot here when I was younger. I know the roads and the climbs. Experience is important but the legs are more important. People will look at me a bit but I think I'm less a favourite than I was at Flanders, which suits me better. Amstel is a bit different, no cobbles... for sure it's going to be a hard race, and I think we'll see some different names in the front in the end."

Before we get going, now's the time to have a read of our in-depth race preview, covering route, contenders, and more. Van der Poel favourite for home glory at Amstel Gold Race – Preview

We're less than 10 minutes away from the roll-out now. It's a short neutral zone and a long race, at 254.1 kilometres.

My colleague Daniel Ostanek is in Maastricht and will have all the news from the start plus the reaction from the finish in Valkenburg. We also have separate live coverage of the women's race, and you'll soon be able to join Amy Jones for that one.

It's a glorious morning in Maastricht, where the fans are out in force and the riders are signing the register ahead of the race. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

I know what you're thinking... this is Paris-Roubaix day. Well, good old fashioned French local political bureaucracy has seen to that, and Amstel has kindly stepped in to swap dates. In truth, the Dutch race was always an uncomfortable member of the Ardennes Classics, mainly due to the fact it doesn't take place in the Ardennes. Now it's out on its own, and it probably deserves to be enjoyed more on its own terms, given its unique character. Narrow country lanes, punchy climb after punchy climb, and countless twists and turns... that's the essence of Amstel Gold Race. And since they modified the route and binned the Cauberg, the spectacle has improved dramatically in recent years. With some top class names on the start list, we've got the ingredients for the same again today.