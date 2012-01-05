Trending

The 2012 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships continued Thursday with the crowning of 12 masters national champions. Nearly 150 of the country's best 45-80 year-old cyclo-cross bike racers tackled the course at Badger Prairie Park on an unseasonably warm January day in Wisconsin.

In the afternoon's premiere contest for masters women, Linda Sone (Cycle-Smart) and Kimberly Flynn (Scenic City Velo) were the story of the women’s 40-44 race; duking it out throughout the four-lap affair. After the lead flip-flopped several times, Sone, who is a firefighter in Minnesota, finally took the lead for good on the final lap as she began running the technical sand and mud sections.

In the first women's race of the day, Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery) got the hole shot at the start of the race and rode away with the women's 55-59 national championship. Diane Ostenso (Trek Midwest Team) mounted a late charge, but Sarvary won by 24 seconds.

Next up was the women's 60-64 competition where the powerful Tove Shere (KHSNM.com-Thenationalsproject.com) took the lead from the gun and was able to hold off multi-time national champion Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club) to earn her first stars-and-stripes in cyclo-cross.

"I took the big ring right from the gun," Shere said. "I risked a lot on the descents in order to get a lead pretty quickly. It could have been a whole new ball game if it were snowing or frozen, but I had some luck and I had great support from the New Mexico fans all over the course yelling and screaming."

Julie O'Neill earned the national championship for women 65-69 after traversing the 2.1-mile course four times in 56:27.

Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club), who broke her pelvis and shoulder in a training accident in August, won the women's 70-and-over race to collect her sixth cyclo-cross national title today.

"I tried to chase down anyone who tried to pass me of the 55s," Lockhart said. "There was one person that I was determined to stay away from. It was a good race, very nice course. I like it a lot."

As the ground thawed later in the morning, the women's 45-49 race took the course. It didn't take long for the leader to find her way to the front of the pack. Gina Hall (California Giant Cycling), who earned the second national title of her career today, quickly made it obvious she was the rider to beat. Hall broke away early in the race and didn't yield, as she won by 47 seconds.

"I just tried to be patient and move to the front," Hall said. "I think I got to the front close to the climb on the first lap. I decided at that point to attack and put some time between me and the group. I knew there were some fast women in there. I was concerned about trying to battle them throughout the race, especially on the slippery descents. It's so easy to fall. That's where I got my gap. I just tried to hold it. Someone was closing down on me for a while, but somehow I held them off."

In the women's 50-54 competition, the action came late in the race. Kris Walker (The Contender Club) built a lead approaching 15 seconds heading into the last of the four-lap affair. Approximately midway through the last lap, Walker heard cheers for Catherine Walberg. Much to Walker's surprise, Walberg had made up the gap and was close to passing Walker. Walker stepped on the gas and sprinted to the finish line, holding off Walberg by only four seconds.

"They're all really special to me," Walker said. "The first one was just awesome because it was my first. Today's is also special because Catherine is really on her game. To beat her is really special because she is a tough, tough competitor."

Women - Master - 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Sone (Cycle-Smart Inc.)0:46:10
2Kimberly Flynn (Scenic City Velo/USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio)0:00:20
3Katrina Dowidchuk (Team TBB/Deep Blue)0:01:56
4Margell Abel (Tough Girl Cycling)0:02:02
5Heidi Beck (Twin Six)0:02:50
6Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Bicycles of Tulsa)0:03:15
7Dana Shinn0:03:24
8Tracy Yates0:03:34
9Patricia Dowd (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Team REP)0:06:18
10Julie Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)0:07:04
11Lindsay Zucco0:07:54
12Cynthia Milnick (Echelon Energy Cycling Team)0:09:44
13Janet Trubey (North Carolina Cyclocross)0:10:26
14Ann Kennedy0:10:44
15Nicole Alexander (Kitchi - Mi - Kana/Chocolay Ace Hardware Cycling Team)0:13:32
16Melissa Putzer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:34:50

Women - Master - 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gina Hall (California Giant Cycling)0:40:38
2Antonia Leal (Planet Bike)0:00:47
3Stacey Barbossa (Elite Endurance Training Systems)0:01:07
4Karen Hogan (Team Kappius)0:01:44
5Trina Baumsteiger (Team Rambuski Law /Team Rambuski Law)0:02:24
6Geraldine Schulze (Bio Wheels Racing)0:02:33
7Shannon Gibson (Stans NoTubes Elite Women's Team)0:02:42
8Lauri Webber0:03:13
9Jeanne Fleck (Velo Duluth)0:03:20
10Lori Cooke (Cycle Lodge)0:04:01
11Michele Bliss (Team Kappius)0:04:44
12Kelly Paterson (Wolverine Sports Club)0:04:48
13Elizabeth Sheldon0:05:10
14Dorothy Wong (The TEAM /The TEAM - SoCalCross)0:05:46
15Jennifer Maxwell0:06:03
16Katina Walker (Crankskins.com)0:06:10
17Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:09:10
18Monique Karlen (Brazen Dropouts)0:09:33
19Jean Lucas (36 Racing)0:11:29
20Darcy Tiglas0:11:39
21 (-1 lap)Julia Casals (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNSKaty Curran (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
DNSChristina Probert (The TEAM)
DNSSusan Shaw (Cyclefit Sports Club/CX Bones)

Women - Master - 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Walker (The Contender Club)0:42:58
2Catherine Walberg0:00:04
3Karen Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:03:30
4Deirdre Garvey (BRAC)0:03:50
5Susan Prieto0:04:16
6Patricia Kaufmann (My Wife Inc)0:05:59
7Nancy Heymann (Higher Gear- Gear Head Cyclocross Team)0:06:20
8Kari Myrland0:07:09
9Marni Harker (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:07:17
10Lynn Pitson (Carolina Masters)0:09:38
11Kathleen Porter (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)0:09:45
12Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)0:09:58
13 (-1 lap)Sherri Thompson

Women - Master - 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:44:08
2Diane Ostenso (Trek Midwest Team)0:00:24
3Elizabeth Heller (78 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)0:01:19
4Melissa Behr (MadCity Velo Club)0:05:20
5Beverly Enslow (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team)0:06:38
6Vivian Chwalinski0:11:06
7 (-1 lap)Anne Keener

Women - Master - 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tove Shere (KHSNM.com/Thenationalsproject.com)0:50:27
2Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club)0:01:38
3 (-1 lap)Linda Shelburne

Women - Master - 65-69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Oneill0:56:27

Women - Master - 70-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (NEBC))0:55:37
DNSNancy Brown (JoyRide Bicycles)

