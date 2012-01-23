Image 1 of 27 Paul van der Ploeg leads the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 27 Start of the elite men's point to point race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 27 Foley Lachal in 10th in the U17 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 27 Sarah Tucknott leads the U15 women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 27 Andy Blair in second in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 27 Sid Taberlay in third in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 27 Dan McConnell in fifth in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 27 Josh Carlson in sixth in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 27 Jack Haig leads the U23 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 27 Ellie Wale leads the U17 women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 27 Billy Sewell leads the U19 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 27 Jenni King at the front of the elite women's field (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 27 Tory Thomas chases in second place (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 27 Jodie Willett in third in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 15 of 27 John Henderson leads the super master men (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 16 of 27 Katherine O'Shea in fourth in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 17 of 27 Craig Peacock in second in the super master men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 18 of 27 Rebecca Henderson in fifth in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 19 of 27 Peta Mullens in sixth in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 20 of 27 Lindsay Gorrell in eighth in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 21 of 27 Holly Harris leads the U19 women (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 22 of 27 Emily Parkes is second in the U19 women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 23 of 27 Sarah Holmes in 10th in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 24 of 27 Peggy Douglas leads the super master women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 25 of 27 Kyna Millan in third in the U19 women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 26 of 27 Women's podium: Tory Thomas, Jenni King, Jodie Willett, Rebecca Henderson (Katherine O'Shea absent) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 27 of 27 Men's podium: Neil van der Ploeg, Andy Blair, Paul van der Ploeg, Sid Taberlay, Dan McConnell (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Riders set off from the Corn Hill start to ride a point-to-point cross country course that had something for everyone, with elements that rewarded climbing ability, technical skills and descending bravery. Paul van der Ploeg and Jenni King won the elite men's and women's races, respectively.

Men

Paul Van Der Ploeg completed the course in 1:24:06, to win the elite men's race by 1:39 ahead of Andy Blair. Van Der Ploeg, new to the elite field from the under 23 category, was surprised with the win but happy to have his first win in elite category.

"I'm not usually known for climbing, but I pulled away from the field up Stonefly climb and then I had a clear run. I was smiling the whole way down, the tracks at Mt Buller are great."

Blair was happy with his second place, especially as it let him maintain his series lead. Results can sometimes drive goals, and when asked about his goals for the year, Blair said, "I'm now starting to think about trying to win the series."

A strong performer throughout the weekend, 2008 Athens Olympian Dan McConnell won the general classification across the three events (super D, cross country, point to point cross country) for the Mt Buller round. "I'm happy with that. It's early in the season, and there is a lot of racing and improvement to come, but it's started off better than I thought and I'm excited for the rest of the season."

Women

Jenni King won the final non-downhill stage of the weekend by 1:36 from Rebecca Henderson, who suffered a flat tyre on a critical climb.

"It was a really tough race but I enjoyed it, the trails were challenging."

In winning, King wrapped up the general classification and remains undefeated in the series. "I think I've got the right formula this year. I'm trying to be consistent through the racing and peak for the national championship and the Oceania championship."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal, X-bionic, World Cup Team) 1:24:07 2 Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team, Felt, FRM) 0:01:39 3 Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive) 0:01:41 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt) 0:01:43 5 Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness, Shimano, FOX) 0:02:11 6 Joshua Carlson (Australian Giant Factory team) 0:03:24 7 Peter Kutschera 0:05:22 8 Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) 0:06:25 9 Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano, Trek) 0:07:12 10 Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing) 0:07:48 11 Chad Gossert 0:08:04 12 Michael Vanos 0:09:00 13 Shaun Lewis 0:09:23 14 Ben Hogarth (Giant Exact MTB Team) 0:11:50 15 Michael Illing (Cycle Now,) 0:12:27 16 Jarrad Burrell 0:12:37 17 James Kennedy (Kalamunda Cycles) 0:13:45 18 Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt) 0:13:59 19 Evan Jeffery 0:13:59 20 Travis Frisby 0:16:08 21 Jack Lamshed (Felt Bicycles) 0:17:03 22 Grant Lebbink 0:24:06 23 Anthony Shippard 0:49:19 DNF Matthew Zagurski DNS Andrew Arthur (Endeavour Cycles) DNS Eric Conliffe DNS Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au) DNS John Groves (Apollo Bikes) DNS Ondrej Slezak (Bernard Beer) DNS Murray Spink (Giant Bicycles) DNS Jarrod Hughes

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King (Torq Nutrition) 1:42:15 2 Tory Thomas (The Bicyle Superstore Albury) 0:01:36 3 Jodie Willett (For The Riders) 0:01:38 4 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 0:05:56 5 Rebecca Henderson (Anytime Fitness, Shimano) 0:07:52 6 Peta Mullens (Team Merida Moronis Bikes Bendigo) 0:07:52 7 Jessica Douglas (Torquay Cycling Factory/Giant Bikes) 0:13:17 8 Lindsay Gorrell 0:17:36 9 Kelly Bartlett 0:19:15 10 Sarah Holmes (Cycleworx Avantiplus) 0:23:32 11 Jaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia) 0:25:19 12 Felicity Wardlaw (only my partner) 0:25:21 13 Jenny Fay (Team Rockstar Racing) 0:28:04 14 Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift) 1:16:01 DNS Trudy Nicholas

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig 1:26:36 2 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt) 0:02:41 3 Robbie Hucker 0:04:21 4 Trenton Day (Scott Bikes, Breakaway Cycles) 0:04:25 5 Robbie Rhodes 0:08:58 6 Tom Goddard 0:11:34 7 Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles) 0:22:40 8 Blake Polverino 0:26:53 9 Ben Marshall 0:29:18 10 Kyle Ward (Jet Racing, Specialized Bikes) 0:45:45 11 Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded) 1:22:50 DNS Michael Crosbie DNS Cameron Ivory DNS Rowan Brown DNS James Hanus (Scott Australia, Mitcham Cycle Centr)

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jess Wigan (Sealy's Cycles) 2:23:24

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell (Torq mtb team, Continental, Gordon) 1:32:53 2 Benjamin Forbes (Kenmore Cycles) 0:00:02 3 Scott Bowden 0:00:59 4 Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles, Canberra Geoff Comfort P) 0:01:27 5 Christopher Aitken (Breakaway cycles ozriders.com.au) 0:02:14 6 Chris Hamilton 0:02:50 7 Tasman Nankervis 0:05:21 8 Peter McKellar Stewart 0:06:15 9 Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ay Up, Silverback, FRF Therapeutic ex) 0:07:43 10 Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles) 0:08:33 11 Toby Stewart 0:09:52 12 Jason Lowndes (BCS rising sun) 0:13:03 13 Joel Rogers 0:14:48 14 Harry Lindsay 0:22:46 15 Cameron Prosser 0:27:02 DNF Harry Herne DNF Ben Bradley (Specialized Bicycle components (AU)) DNS Jordan Butler DNS Michael Hayashi (On The Rivet Cycles Phillip and Tugge)

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Harris 2:01:04 2 Emily Parkes 0:03:31 3 Kyna Millan (TLC cycles; MSL; TREK / On the rivet) 0:25:49 DNS Karuna Henderson DNS Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Mcgees Cycling Store)

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reece Tucknott (Wembley Cycles Specialized Bikes Sh) 0:50:01 2 Simon Harrington 0:00:47 3 Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted; Apollo Bicycles) 0:00:52 4 Benjamin Green 0:02:15 5 Jayden Ward (JEt-Racing & Specalized Bicycle's) 0:03:05 6 Mitchell Greenway (All Terrain Cycles) 0:03:10 7 Callum Carson 0:03:12 8 Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes / Specialized) 0:04:08 9 Dean Madden (Specialized, Bike Nirvana) 0:06:40 10 Foley Lachal 0:07:47 11 Jet Turner 0:11:13 12 Tom Green 0:11:55 13 Jack Gardner 0:13:31 14 Daniel Dowling 0:14:06 15 Malte Adebahr 0:17:38 16 Stefan Cotroneo 0:18:59 17 Josh Abbey 0:20:17 DNF Roly Stewart DNS Dru Berryman DNS Jack Booth DNS Ben Lack

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Wale (Sealy's Cycles) 1:15:22

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries (Trailmix) 0:57:48 2 Zale Ross-Willmore 0:07:08 3 Declan Prosser 0:24:25

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Tucknott (Wembley Cycles) 1:05:26 2 Gabrielle Millan 1:09:08

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Landon Arthur 1:45:17 2 Jan Francke 0:01:33 3 Phillip Bardsley-Smith 0:13:00 4 Gregory Ellis 0:20:14 5 Tim Rowe (Trailmix) 0:50:04 DNS Shannon Rademaker

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarrod Moroni (Moronis Bikes Bendigo) 1:38:28 2 Damien Enderby (Compressport) 0:06:12 3 Dion Blair 0:13:53 4 Andrew Low 0:18:41 5 Daniel Gossert 0:23:18 6 Gavin Burland (City Bike Depot CBD) 0:28:55 DNS Con Mavroudakis DNS Trevor Arnold

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhianna Farrell 2:35:37

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damon Willmore (Bunbury Chiro) 1:38:34 2 Mark Fenner 0:00:32 3 Daniel Skerry 0:03:37 4 Richard Peil 0:06:09 5 David Harris 0:12:10 6 Keith Hamilton 1:15:50 DNS Micheal Chance DNS Andrew Remely DNS Michael Chance DNS Rob Davis

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team DNS Sally Fenner

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 1:42:09 2 Craig Peacock 0:02:39 3 Kevin Jones 0:11:47 4 John Harvey 0:25:22 5 Paul Verheijden (Integrated Fire Service Pty Ltd Pinnac) 0:26:54 6 Keith McKellar Stewart 0:34:30 DNS Roger Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles) DNS Nathan Carroll DNS Scott Carson DNS David Danks DNS Bruce Pain (RFSART)

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon) 2:10:33 DNS Jenny Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)