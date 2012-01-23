Van der Ploeg wins point-to-point cross country
King takes second victory of the weekend
Riders set off from the Corn Hill start to ride a point-to-point cross country course that had something for everyone, with elements that rewarded climbing ability, technical skills and descending bravery. Paul van der Ploeg and Jenni King won the elite men's and women's races, respectively.
Men
Paul Van Der Ploeg completed the course in 1:24:06, to win the elite men's race by 1:39 ahead of Andy Blair. Van Der Ploeg, new to the elite field from the under 23 category, was surprised with the win but happy to have his first win in elite category.
"I'm not usually known for climbing, but I pulled away from the field up Stonefly climb and then I had a clear run. I was smiling the whole way down, the tracks at Mt Buller are great."
Blair was happy with his second place, especially as it let him maintain his series lead. Results can sometimes drive goals, and when asked about his goals for the year, Blair said, "I'm now starting to think about trying to win the series."
A strong performer throughout the weekend, 2008 Athens Olympian Dan McConnell won the general classification across the three events (super D, cross country, point to point cross country) for the Mt Buller round. "I'm happy with that. It's early in the season, and there is a lot of racing and improvement to come, but it's started off better than I thought and I'm excited for the rest of the season."
Women
Jenni King won the final non-downhill stage of the weekend by 1:36 from Rebecca Henderson, who suffered a flat tyre on a critical climb.
"It was a really tough race but I enjoyed it, the trails were challenging."
In winning, King wrapped up the general classification and remains undefeated in the series. "I think I've got the right formula this year. I'm trying to be consistent through the racing and peak for the national championship and the Oceania championship."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal, X-bionic, World Cup Team)
|1:24:07
|2
|Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team, Felt, FRM)
|0:01:39
|3
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive)
|0:01:41
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt)
|0:01:43
|5
|Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness, Shimano, FOX)
|0:02:11
|6
|Joshua Carlson (Australian Giant Factory team)
|0:03:24
|7
|Peter Kutschera
|0:05:22
|8
|Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
|0:06:25
|9
|Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano, Trek)
|0:07:12
|10
|Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)
|0:07:48
|11
|Chad Gossert
|0:08:04
|12
|Michael Vanos
|0:09:00
|13
|Shaun Lewis
|0:09:23
|14
|Ben Hogarth (Giant Exact MTB Team)
|0:11:50
|15
|Michael Illing (Cycle Now,)
|0:12:27
|16
|Jarrad Burrell
|0:12:37
|17
|James Kennedy (Kalamunda Cycles)
|0:13:45
|18
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt)
|0:13:59
|19
|Evan Jeffery
|0:13:59
|20
|Travis Frisby
|0:16:08
|21
|Jack Lamshed (Felt Bicycles)
|0:17:03
|22
|Grant Lebbink
|0:24:06
|23
|Anthony Shippard
|0:49:19
|DNF
|Matthew Zagurski
|DNS
|Andrew Arthur (Endeavour Cycles)
|DNS
|Eric Conliffe
|DNS
|Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au)
|DNS
|John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
|DNS
|Ondrej Slezak (Bernard Beer)
|DNS
|Murray Spink (Giant Bicycles)
|DNS
|Jarrod Hughes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King (Torq Nutrition)
|1:42:15
|2
|Tory Thomas (The Bicyle Superstore Albury)
|0:01:36
|3
|Jodie Willett (For The Riders)
|0:01:38
|4
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
|0:05:56
|5
|Rebecca Henderson (Anytime Fitness, Shimano)
|0:07:52
|6
|Peta Mullens (Team Merida Moronis Bikes Bendigo)
|0:07:52
|7
|Jessica Douglas (Torquay Cycling Factory/Giant Bikes)
|0:13:17
|8
|Lindsay Gorrell
|0:17:36
|9
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:19:15
|10
|Sarah Holmes (Cycleworx Avantiplus)
|0:23:32
|11
|Jaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia)
|0:25:19
|12
|Felicity Wardlaw (only my partner)
|0:25:21
|13
|Jenny Fay (Team Rockstar Racing)
|0:28:04
|14
|Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift)
|1:16:01
|DNS
|Trudy Nicholas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig
|1:26:36
|2
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)
|0:02:41
|3
|Robbie Hucker
|0:04:21
|4
|Trenton Day (Scott Bikes, Breakaway Cycles)
|0:04:25
|5
|Robbie Rhodes
|0:08:58
|6
|Tom Goddard
|0:11:34
|7
|Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles)
|0:22:40
|8
|Blake Polverino
|0:26:53
|9
|Ben Marshall
|0:29:18
|10
|Kyle Ward (Jet Racing, Specialized Bikes)
|0:45:45
|11
|Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded)
|1:22:50
|DNS
|Michael Crosbie
|DNS
|Cameron Ivory
|DNS
|Rowan Brown
|DNS
|James Hanus (Scott Australia, Mitcham Cycle Centr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jess Wigan (Sealy's Cycles)
|2:23:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Billy Sewell (Torq mtb team, Continental, Gordon)
|1:32:53
|2
|Benjamin Forbes (Kenmore Cycles)
|0:00:02
|3
|Scott Bowden
|0:00:59
|4
|Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles, Canberra Geoff Comfort P)
|0:01:27
|5
|Christopher Aitken (Breakaway cycles ozriders.com.au)
|0:02:14
|6
|Chris Hamilton
|0:02:50
|7
|Tasman Nankervis
|0:05:21
|8
|Peter McKellar Stewart
|0:06:15
|9
|Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ay Up, Silverback, FRF Therapeutic ex)
|0:07:43
|10
|Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles)
|0:08:33
|11
|Toby Stewart
|0:09:52
|12
|Jason Lowndes (BCS rising sun)
|0:13:03
|13
|Joel Rogers
|0:14:48
|14
|Harry Lindsay
|0:22:46
|15
|Cameron Prosser
|0:27:02
|DNF
|Harry Herne
|DNF
|Ben Bradley (Specialized Bicycle components (AU))
|DNS
|Jordan Butler
|DNS
|Michael Hayashi (On The Rivet Cycles Phillip and Tugge)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Harris
|2:01:04
|2
|Emily Parkes
|0:03:31
|3
|Kyna Millan (TLC cycles; MSL; TREK / On the rivet)
|0:25:49
|DNS
|Karuna Henderson
|DNS
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Mcgees Cycling Store)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reece Tucknott (Wembley Cycles Specialized Bikes Sh)
|0:50:01
|2
|Simon Harrington
|0:00:47
|3
|Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted; Apollo Bicycles)
|0:00:52
|4
|Benjamin Green
|0:02:15
|5
|Jayden Ward (JEt-Racing & Specalized Bicycle's)
|0:03:05
|6
|Mitchell Greenway (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:03:10
|7
|Callum Carson
|0:03:12
|8
|Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes / Specialized)
|0:04:08
|9
|Dean Madden (Specialized, Bike Nirvana)
|0:06:40
|10
|Foley Lachal
|0:07:47
|11
|Jet Turner
|0:11:13
|12
|Tom Green
|0:11:55
|13
|Jack Gardner
|0:13:31
|14
|Daniel Dowling
|0:14:06
|15
|Malte Adebahr
|0:17:38
|16
|Stefan Cotroneo
|0:18:59
|17
|Josh Abbey
|0:20:17
|DNF
|Roly Stewart
|DNS
|Dru Berryman
|DNS
|Jack Booth
|DNS
|Ben Lack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellie Wale (Sealy's Cycles)
|1:15:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Jeffries (Trailmix)
|0:57:48
|2
|Zale Ross-Willmore
|0:07:08
|3
|Declan Prosser
|0:24:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)
|1:05:26
|2
|Gabrielle Millan
|1:09:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landon Arthur
|1:45:17
|2
|Jan Francke
|0:01:33
|3
|Phillip Bardsley-Smith
|0:13:00
|4
|Gregory Ellis
|0:20:14
|5
|Tim Rowe (Trailmix)
|0:50:04
|DNS
|Shannon Rademaker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarrod Moroni (Moronis Bikes Bendigo)
|1:38:28
|2
|Damien Enderby (Compressport)
|0:06:12
|3
|Dion Blair
|0:13:53
|4
|Andrew Low
|0:18:41
|5
|Daniel Gossert
|0:23:18
|6
|Gavin Burland (City Bike Depot CBD)
|0:28:55
|DNS
|Con Mavroudakis
|DNS
|Trevor Arnold
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhianna Farrell
|2:35:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damon Willmore (Bunbury Chiro)
|1:38:34
|2
|Mark Fenner
|0:00:32
|3
|Daniel Skerry
|0:03:37
|4
|Richard Peil
|0:06:09
|5
|David Harris
|0:12:10
|6
|Keith Hamilton
|1:15:50
|DNS
|Micheal Chance
|DNS
|Andrew Remely
|DNS
|Michael Chance
|DNS
|Rob Davis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNS
|Sally Fenner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Henderson
|1:42:09
|2
|Craig Peacock
|0:02:39
|3
|Kevin Jones
|0:11:47
|4
|John Harvey
|0:25:22
|5
|Paul Verheijden (Integrated Fire Service Pty Ltd Pinnac)
|0:26:54
|6
|Keith McKellar Stewart
|0:34:30
|DNS
|Roger Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles)
|DNS
|Nathan Carroll
|DNS
|Scott Carson
|DNS
|David Danks
|DNS
|Bruce Pain (RFSART)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon)
|2:10:33
|DNS
|Jenny Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bikes)
|1:54:09
|2
|Lucas Sproson
|0:05:32
|3
|Steffan Vaivars
|0:12:09
|4
|Jason Head (project 63)
|0:18:41
|DNS
|Tim Bardsley - Smith
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy