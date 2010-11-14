Trending

Teklehaimanot wins elite title for Eritrea

Teklehaimanot also claims U23 title

Image 1 of 5

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) is an iconic champion everywhere in Africa.

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) is an iconic champion everywhere in Africa.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 2 of 5

African national jerseys are more understandable than in Europe.

African national jerseys are more understandable than in Europe.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 3 of 5

Breakaway with Gasore Hategeka (Rwanda) and Abdelmalek Madani (Algeria).

Breakaway with Gasore Hategeka (Rwanda) and Abdelmalek Madani (Algeria).
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 4 of 5

Press conference with the top three from the men's road race (l-r): Meron Russom, Daniel Teklehaimanot and Dan Craven.

Press conference with the top three from the men's road race (l-r): Meron Russom, Daniel Teklehaimanot and Dan Craven.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 5 of 5

The men's race is ready to go.

The men's race is ready to go.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Rising Eritrean star Daniel Teklehaimanot completed a hat-trick at the 2010 African Continental Championships with victory in the road race in Kigali, Rwanda. Together with the individual and team time trials, he has now won three races - and five African Champion’s jerseys, including the U23 titles. Last but not least, he secured Eritrea's qualification for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. His country dominated the road race with Meron Russom finishing second, and five riders finishing in the top 10.

Related Articles

Teklehaimanot must take the next step

Two baroudeurs undertook a 55km breakaway early on: Algerian Abdelmalek Madani and local young talent Gasore Hategeka, who was forced to give his bike to his leader Adrian Niyonshuti when he broke his chain with four laps to go. The Rwandan team pleased the massive crowd on the streets of the capital through their attacking riding, but Niyonshuti was ultimately disappointed to finish eight.

The 144km race, perfect for climbers and puncheurs, exploded at the 106km mark when a 12-rider group went clear containing five Eritreans (Daniel Teklehaimanot, Meron Russom, Araya Medhin Dawit Haile, Tesfai Teklit, Teweldemedhin Natnel Berhane) and the main favourites: Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa), Dan Craven (Namibia), Adil Jelloul (Morocco), Adrien Nyonshuti (Rwanda), Estifanos Gebresilassie and Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Ethiopia) and Azzedine Lagab (Algeria).

With one lap to go, Teklehaimanot launched an attack and opened up an advantage that reached 28 seconds by the finish. “I told the other riders, ‘You can't let him go’ but we all were tired and there were so many Eritrean riders in the group that I decided myself to focus on second place in order to qualify for the Olympics,” Craven said.

The 2009 African Continental Champion finished third in the race, beaten in the sprint by a Teklehaimanot's team-mate, Russom, who continued his improvement in the event. He finished 11th in 2007 and 4th in 2008, although he didn't start last year as his national tour took place at the same time as the Continental Championships.

Teklehaimanot received an intense ovation from the public. “I waited until the last part of the race to go in front, because some nations like Morocco or South Africa were watching me closely,” he said. “This win makes me very happy and I'm proud to help my country qualify for the Olympics.”

Because of a misunderstanding, Teklehaimanot went to Beijing in 2008 but ultimately didn’t ride as Erythrea was not allowed to participate. His success in the 2010 African Continental Championships underlines he's one of the top athletes on the continent. Despite six crashes at the end of the season, he finished in 46th at the Châteauroux Classic de l'Indre as a stagiaire for Cervélo Test Team.

The 22-year-old Teklehaimanot is still looking for a professional contract next year. His last race of the season will be the Tour of Rwanda, a UCI 2.2 event, from November 17-25.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri)3:54:06
2Meron Russom (Eri)0:00:28
3Dan Craven (Nam)
4Adil Jelloul (Mar)0:01:14
5Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri)
6Azzedine Lagab (Alg)0:01:31
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
8Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
9Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri)
10Abdelati Saadoune (Mar)
11Tesfai Teklit (Eri)0:01:55
12Paul Agorir (Ken)0:01:59
13Hichem Chabane (Alg)0:02:57
14Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth)
15Gabriel Combrinck (RSA)0:03:33
16Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth)
17Issiaka Fofana (CIv)0:08:09
18Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba)
19Frekalsi Debesai (Eri)
20Gasore Hategeka (Rwa)
21Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa)0:14:45
22Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa)
23Suliman Kangangi (Ken)
24Issiaka Cisse (CIv)
25Goton Mebrahtu Biru (Eth)0:14:49
26Abderahmane Bourraza (Alg)0:16:52
27Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa)
28David Matovu (Uga)
29Songezo Jim (RSA)
30Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr)
31Noufou Minougou (Bur)
32Obed Ruvogera (Rwa)
33Med Said El Ammoury (Mar)0:18:37
34Ahmed Youssef Belgasem (Lba)
35Peter Loriko (Ken)
36Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy)
37Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr)0:21:37
DNSBassirou Konte (CIv)
DNSRobert Fotsing Dassie (Cmr)
DNFJasson Bakke (RSA)
DNFLuthando Kaka (RSA)
DNFJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
DNFNicodem Habiyambere (Rwa)
DNFJean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa)
DNFAbdelbasset Hanachi (Alg)
DNFAbdelmalek Madani (Alg)
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg)
DNFBilel Saada (Alg)
DNFRedouane Chabane (Alg)
DNFRasmané Ouedraogo (Bur)
DNFAbdul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
DNFEtienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
DNFOumarou Minougou (Bur)
DNFBolotigui Ouattara (CIv)
DNFBen Zakaria Fofana (CIv)
DNFMamadou Coulibaly (CIv)
DNFIbrahim James Yousef (Egy)
DNFMohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy)
DNFEddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy)
DNFAli Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy)
DNFMahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy)
DNFMsgena Kindeya (Eth)
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth)
DNFYirga Woldemaria Kinfe (Eth)
DNFSamuel Anim (Gha)
DNFHenry Tetteh Djangmah (Gha)
DNFAminu Mohammed (Gha)
DNFNuru Alhassan Pardie (Gha)
DNFYannick Lincoln (Mri)
DNFJohn Njoroge (Ken)
DNFKipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken)
DNFSamuel Mwangi (Ken)
DNFAhmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba)
DNFFaysal Alsharaa (Lba)
DNFAmin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba)
DNFMohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba)
DNFLotto Petrus (Nam)
DNFVictor Krohne (Nam)
DNFIngram Cuff (Nam)
DNFGeorge William Kisenyi (Uga)
DNFRobert Kiwendo (Uga)
DNFBrigt Sam Muwonge (Uga)
DNFSebastian Kigongo Semakula (Uga)
DNFEdward Bukenya (Uga)
DNFMuzamir Wavamuno (Uga)
DNFFrancis Louis (Sey)
DNFAndy Rose (Sey)
DNFEdward Pothin (Sey)
DNFChris Germain (Sey)
DNFJames Bristol (Sey)
DNFSimon Brierley (Sey)
DNFObert Chembe (Zam)
DNFTrust Munangandu (Zam)
DNFDavid Martin (Zim)
DNFBright Chipongo (Zim)
DNFGlenn Morgan (Zim)
DNFMouhssine Lahsaini (Mar)
DNFTarik Chaoufi (Mar)
DNFAdnane Arbia (Mar)
DNFMartinien Tega (Cmr)
DNFSah Noel Tanessop (Cmr)
DNFRobert Tawedi Modi (Cmr)
DNFJean Marie Nshimirimana (Bdi)
DNFJean Marie Ndayikengurukiye (Bdi)
DNFJuvenal Nduwimana (Bdi)
DNFLadislas Ncamugwanko (Bdi)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri)3:54:06
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)0:01:31
3Teweldemed Natnael Berhane (Eri)
4Tesfai Teklit (Eri)0:01:55
5Hichem Chabane (Alg)0:02:57
6Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth)
7Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa)0:14:45
8Suliman Kangangi (Ken)
9Issiaka Cisse (CIv)
10Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa)0:16:52
11Songezo Jim (RSA)
12Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr)
13Noufou Minougou (Bur)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews