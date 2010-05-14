Soliz grabs back-to-back wins
Ebsa team still on top in Bolivia
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa
|3:46:04
|2
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:00:02
|3
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:00:21
|4
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:00:25
|5
|José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:00:32
|6
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:00:33
|7
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:00:35
|8
|Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:00:38
|9
|Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa
|0:00:45
|10
|Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:00:51
|11
|Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:00:53
|12
|Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa
|0:01:03
|13
|Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol
|0:01:30
|14
|Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:01:52
|15
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:02:26
|16
|Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol
|0:02:34
|17
|Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:02:48
|18
|Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:03:10
|19
|José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:04:31
|20
|Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:05:03
|21
|Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:05:29
|22
|Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa
|0:05:36
|23
|Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:08:56
|24
|Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol
|0:13:01
|25
|Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol
|0:13:06
|26
|Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:13:18
|27
|Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:17:28
|28
|Yamil Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:18:03
|29
|Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:18:11
|30
|Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:20:25
|31
|Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol
|0:24:25
|32
|Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:25:59
|33
|David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:26:04
|34
|Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol
|0:26:26
|35
|Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:26:38
|36
|Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:28:01
|37
|Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:42:11
|38
|Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:43:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa
|8:26:15
|2
|Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa
|0:01:11
|3
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:03:12
|4
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:03:19
|5
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:41
|6
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:51
|7
|Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|8
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:58
|9
|Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa
|0:04:26
|10
|Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:04:43
|11
|Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:05:57
|12
|Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:06:30
|13
|Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa
|0:09:23
|14
|José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:12:52
|15
|Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:13:02
|16
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:14:43
|17
|Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:17:24
|18
|Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol
|0:18:29
|19
|Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:19:19
|20
|José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:19:28
|21
|Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:20:18
|22
|Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol
|0:22:44
|23
|Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:24:47
|24
|Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol
|0:34:28
|25
|Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:35:21
|26
|Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol
|0:35:49
|27
|Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:40:01
|28
|Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:41:06
|29
|Yamil Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:47:52
|30
|Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol
|0:52:58
|31
|Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol
|0:55:53
|32
|Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:56:23
|33
|David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca
|1:03:23
|34
|Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca
|1:05:39
|35
|Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|1:05:54
|36
|Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|1:08:06
|37
|Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|1:20:27
|38
|Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|1:20:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ebsa
|25:23:42
|2
|Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:06:14
|3
|Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:16:39
|4
|Pio Rico
|0:21:06
|5
|Energysol
|1:10:39
|6
|Z Sport Spla
|2:19:49
|7
|Sinchi Wayra
|2:24:33
