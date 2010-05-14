Trending

Soliz grabs back-to-back wins

Ebsa team still on top in Bolivia

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa3:46:04
2Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico0:00:02
3Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa0:00:21
4Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:00:25
5José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:00:32
6Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:00:33
7Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:00:35
8Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:00:38
9Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa0:00:45
10Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:00:51
11Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:00:53
12Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa0:01:03
13Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol0:01:30
14Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico0:01:52
15Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa0:02:26
16Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol0:02:34
17Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:02:48
18Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico0:03:10
19José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:04:31
20Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico0:05:03
21Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:05:29
22Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa0:05:36
23Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:08:56
24Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol0:13:01
25Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol0:13:06
26Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:13:18
27Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:17:28
28Yamil Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:18:03
29Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:18:11
30Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:20:25
31Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol0:24:25
32Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:25:59
33David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca0:26:04
34Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol0:26:26
35Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca0:26:38
36Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:28:01
37Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:42:11
38Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:43:14

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa8:26:15
2Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa0:01:11
3Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa0:03:12
4Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico0:03:19
5Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:03:41
6Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:03:51
7Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
8Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:03:58
9Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa0:04:26
10Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:04:43
11Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:05:57
12Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico0:06:30
13Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa0:09:23
14José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:12:52
15Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:13:02
16Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa0:14:43
17Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico0:17:24
18Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol0:18:29
19Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico0:19:19
20José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:19:28
21Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:20:18
22Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol0:22:44
23Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:24:47
24Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol0:34:28
25Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:35:21
26Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol0:35:49
27Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:40:01
28Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:41:06
29Yamil Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:47:52
30Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol0:52:58
31Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol0:55:53
32Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:56:23
33David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca1:03:23
34Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca1:05:39
35Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla1:05:54
36Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra1:08:06
37Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra1:20:27
38Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla1:20:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ebsa25:23:42
2Boyaca Orgullo De America0:06:14
3Panavial Coraje Carchense0:16:39
4Pio Rico0:21:06
5Energysol1:10:39
6Z Sport Spla2:19:49
7Sinchi Wayra2:24:33

