Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika past winners

From 2001 to 2009

Past winners
2009Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Andorra - GrandValira
2008Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Joaquín Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Félix Cárdenas (Col) Barloworld
2005Carlos García Quesada (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
2004David Herrero Llorente (Spa) Costa De Almeria - Paternina
2003Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
2002Mikel Zarrabeitia (Spa) ONCE
2001David Clinger (USA) Festina

