Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire past winners
Race winners since first edition in 1953
|2009
|David Le Lay (Fra) Agritubel
|2008
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2007
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2006
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
|2004
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Fdjeux.Com
|2003
|Carlos Da Cruz (Fra)
|2002
|Didier Rous (Fra)
|2001
|David Millar (GBr)
|2000
|David Canada (Spa)
|1999
|Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor)
|1998
|Melchor Mauri (Spa)
|1997
|Melchor Mauri (Spa)
|1996
|Adriano Baffi (Ita)
|1995
|Thierry Marie (Fra)
|1994
|Stéphane Heulot (Fra)
|1993
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
|1992
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
|1991
|Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
|1990
|Dmitri Zhdanov (Rus)
|1989
|Thierry Laurent (Fra)
|1988
|Thierry Marie (Fra)
|1987
|Piotr Ugrumov (USSR)
|1986
|Didier Garcia (Spa)
|1985
|Pascal Jules (Fra)
|1984
|Claude Moreau (Fra)
|1983
|Pascal Jules (Fra)
|1982
|Michenko (USSR)
|1981
|Barinov (USSR)
|1980
|Greg LeMond (USA)
|1979
|Muselet (Fra)
|1978
|Bernd Drogan (Ger)
|1977
|Pikkuus (USSR)
|1976
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1975
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1974
|Skosyrev (USSR)
|1973
|Gorelov (USSR)
|1972
|Regis Ovion (Fra)
|1971
|Nelioubine (USSR)
|1970
|Lechatelier (Fra)
|1969
|Szurkowski (Pol)
|1968
|Grimbert (Fra)
|1967
|Grimbert (Fra)
|1966
|Matignon (Fra)
|1965
|Lopez-Rodriguez (Spa)
|1964
|Cosseron (Fra)
|1963
|Juin (Fra)
|1962
|Ferrer (Fra)
|1961
|Jeugnet (Fra)
|1960
|André Foucher (Fra)
|1959
|J.Danguillaume (Fra)
|1958
|J.Danguillaume (Fra)
|1957
|Guérin (Fra)
|1956
|J.Danguillaume (Fra)
|1955
|Bernard (Fra)
|1954
|Fournières (Fra)
|1953
|Hays (Fra)
