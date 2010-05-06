Flèche du Sud past winners
1996-2009
2009 Simon Zahner (Swi) Bürgis Cycling
2008 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Atlas-Romer's Hausbäckerei
2007 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) KIO-ENE/DMT
2005 Wolfram Wiese (Ger) ComNet - Senges
2004 Andy Schleck (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
2003 David Loosli (Swi) Saeco Romers
2002 Christian Weber (Swi) Kewa Rad Team
2001 Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
2000 Gianluca Cheula (Ita)
1999 Kim Kirchen (Lux)
1998 Jan-Erik Ostergaard (Den)
1997 Davide Dante (Ita)
1996 Marc Lotz (Ned)
