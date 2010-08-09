Trending

Trofeo Internazionale Bastianelli past winners

From 2003 to 2009

Past winners
2009Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
2008Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
2007Francesco De Bonis (Ita) Monturano Civitanova
2006Rocco Capasso (Ita) Riviera Adriatica
2005Davide Toro Santucci (Ita) Munturano
2004Moises Aldape Chavez (Mex) S.C.Centri Della Calz.Riviera Adriatico
2003Jorg Strauss (Swi) Team Macandina

