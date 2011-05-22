Ronde de l'Isard past winners
Champions from 2000 to 2010
|2010
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|2009
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseill
|2008
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Chambery C.F.
|2007
|John Devine (USA) USA National Team
|2006
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) VC la Pomme Marseille
|2005
|Eduardo Gonzalo (Spa) Fc Barcelona
|2004
|Philip Deignan (Irl) VC La Pomme Marseille
|2003
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) USA National Team
|2002
|Markus Fothen (Ger) BDR 50
|2001
|Christophe Lemevel (Fra) Crédit Agricole Espoirs
|2000
|Graziano Gasparre (Ita) Italy
