Trending

Ronde de l'Isard past winners

Champions from 2000 to 2010

Past winners
2010Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
2009Alexandre Geniez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseill
2008Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Chambery C.F.
2007John Devine (USA) USA National Team
2006Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) VC la Pomme Marseille
2005Eduardo Gonzalo (Spa) Fc Barcelona
2004Philip Deignan (Irl) VC La Pomme Marseille
2003Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) USA National Team
2002Markus Fothen (Ger) BDR 50
2001Christophe Lemevel (Fra) Crédit Agricole Espoirs
2000Graziano Gasparre (Ita) Italy

Latest on Cyclingnews