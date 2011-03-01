Trending

Champions from 1985 to 2010

2010Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
2009Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
2008Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Santos Gonzalez (Spa) 3 Molinos Resort
2005Koldo Gil (Spa) Liberty Seguros-Wurth
2004Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Com.Valenciana-Kelme
2003Javier Pascual Llorente (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
2002Victor Hugo Peña (Col) U.S. Postal
2001Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
2000David Canada (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1999Marco Pantani (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
1998Alberto Elli (Ita) Casino
1997Juan Carlos Domínguez (Spa)
1996Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1995Adriano Baffi (Ita)
1994Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1993Carlos Galarreta (Spa)
1992Alvaro Meija (Col)
1991José-Luis Villanueva (Spa)
1990Tom Cordes (Ned)
1989Marino Alonso (Spa)
1988Carlos Hernandez-Bailo (Spa)
1987Pello Ruiz-Cabestany (Spa)
1986Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1985José Recio (Spa)

