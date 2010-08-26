Trending

Bishop extends lead in Breck Epic with another stage victory

Sawicki continues winning streak

Image 1 of 2

A rider flies down a descent during stage 4

A rider flies down a descent during stage 4
(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Image 2 of 2

Promoter Mike McCormick strolls along the course.

Promoter Mike McCormick strolls along the course.
(Image credit: Liam Doran)

Stage 4 was described as the course that "just keeps coming at you, like a rabid dog". With 7,500 feet of climbing in 42 miles, it had to hurt. By the look on riders faces as they crossed the finished, promoter Mike McCormick was right, it was the hardest stage of the race so far.

The course offered little reprieve and several get-off-your-bike-and-push. As singlespeeder Dejay Birtch (Niner) described it, "You know it's a stiff hike-a-bike when you can use your seat as a headrest."

Despite the heat and relentless pedaling, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) managed to put almost seven minutes on teammate Alex Grant, with a time of 3:22:44. Bishop broke the tie on times and assumed the GC lead. The pair was closely followed by Josh Tostado (Bach Builders), who beat out Cannondale rider Ben Sonntag by a single second.

In the women's field, Pua Sawicki (Okolestuff.com) maintained dominance, stretching her lead over Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) of Germany to over an hour, coming in at 3:55:49, just eight riders behind Bishop.

There was little upset in the GC standings today. Evan Plews stayed on top of the singlespeed category. Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) and teammate Sonya Looney held on to their coed duo lead despite Looney admittedly blowing up on the first climb.

"I tried to hang on the wheels of the pro guys and blew up, didn't drink enough water, ate too much sugar and threw up in my mouth." Kerkove and Looney crossed the line in 4:35:08, followed once again by the Eriksens of Eriksen Cycles.

Thompson and Overstreet (Wilderness Sports) rode high and kept the lead in the men's duo 80+ category while Mark Sevenoff once again crossed the line in front of the solo 40+ men, and Russell Kappius, riding for Tokyo Joe's, kept his top spot in the solo 50+ men.

Racers smiled from ear to ear after stage 4 and chatted about the wonder of the course. Promoter McCormick promised that stage 5 will be easier although it will still feature a climb over Wheeler Pass at 12,600 feet.

Full Results for stage 4

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale)3:22:44
2Alex Grant0:06:36
3Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz)0:12:38
4Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:12:39
5Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College)0:13:49
6Colby Pearce (Panache)0:22:34
7Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM)0:23:44
8Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:26:12
9Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com)0:36:32
10Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower)0:37:16
11Peter Butt0:37:18
12Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB)0:39:43
13Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com)0:45:36
14Chuck Gibson0:45:46
15Daine Zaffke (Giro)0:48:55
16Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer)0:51:20
17Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media)0:54:08
18Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek)0:55:49
19Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes)1:01:11
20Thom Parsons1:01:12
21Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC)1:04:10
22Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek)1:04:54
23Bernie Romero1:07:11
24Ben Welnak (Rockit)1:13:10
25Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike)1:14:10
26Sam Young1:16:03
27Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes)1:18:42
28Richard Digeronimo1:19:44
29Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57)1:28:05
30Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire)1:39:44
31Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet)1:55:00
32Adam Naish1:59:18
33Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com)2:18:48
34Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze)2:20:23
35Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe)2:28:34
36Jairo Vargus2:30:18
37Andrew Jauquet2:46:37
38Robert Lee2:53:59

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com)3:55:50
2Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon)0:15:12
3Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti)0:52:35
4Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex)0:56:26
5Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls)0:59:32
6Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit)1:07:58
7Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella)1:15:07
8Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert)1:28:49
9Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton)1:29:13
10Mimi Mather1:33:05
11Claire Garcia-Webb3:08:50

Solo Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis)3:53:46
2Michael Melley0:17:43
3Dejay Birtch (Niner)0:21:18
4Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium)0:26:25
5Dan Durland (ProCycling)0:32:53
6Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery)0:41:09
7Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness)0:47:24
8Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork)1:06:23
9Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles)1:13:59
10Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)1:16:00

Solo 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit)4:08:54
2Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store)0:00:06
3Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:04:31
4Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing)0:04:53
5Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo)0:08:11
6Matt Ohran (Cannondale)0:13:09
7Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo)0:16:33
8Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo)0:20:03
9Scott Patterson0:21:06
10Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling)0:22:48
11Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab)0:34:54
12Craig Vandelist0:35:32
13Gregg Pattison0:46:03
14Juan Gutierrez0:46:29
15Sergio Correa0:54:55
16Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source)1:12:45
17Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders)1:20:31
18Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters)1:27:51
19Chris Castilian1:33:06
20Brad Shield (Team Advocare)1:49:57
21Michael Bowen1:51:23
22Mark Vandelist (Sparky)2:08:25
23Ty Garber (Team Advocare)2:24:43
24John Roy3:10:52

Solo 40+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports)5:19:58
2Kathy Eckert0:23:24
3Kara Durland (ProCycling)0:28:24

Solo 50+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's)4:08:22
2Russell Asleson0:25:47
3Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath)0:26:27
4Eric Davis (Feedback Sports)0:34:06
5Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing)0:45:53
6Tom Quinn1:28:22
7Greg Kidd (3 Taps)1:54:50
8Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org)1:57:56
9Greg McKennis1:59:01

Solo 50+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama)6:12:24
2Prusack Kate1:00:01
3Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's)1:08:53
4Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean)2:15:32

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman)4:02:20
2Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r)0:23:58
3Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth)1:26:14

Duo Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles)5:18:03

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon)4:35:09
2Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen)0:19:53
3Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella)0:51:29
4Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing)1:03:11
5Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's)1:06:52
6Dowling & Olson (Pennwood)1:51:57

Duo 80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports)4:22:11
2Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz)0:01:41
3Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet)0:09:23
4Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet)0:21:36
5Brodzinksi & Roddy0:23:59
6Hayes & Miller1:17:47
7Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC)1:25:13
8Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso)1:56:30

Duo 100+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bear & Johnson5:51:33
2Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers)0:34:03

Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork)4:54:05
2Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing)0:25:00
3Matt Blevins1:42:19

Team Relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mountain 2 Mountain4:17:29
2Town of Breckenridge1:29:56

General classification after stage 4

Solo men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale)13:05:52
2Alex Grant0:06:36
3Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz)0:22:16
4Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:27:04
5Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College)0:37:35
6Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower)1:04:02
7Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM)1:28:39
8Chuck Gibson1:35:52
9Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)1:38:06
10Colby Pearce (Panache)1:39:37
11Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com)1:48:02
12Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB)1:48:14
13Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com)1:51:13
14Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek)1:54:51
15Peter Butt2:04:40
16Daine Zaffke (Giro)2:32:43
17Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes)2:55:35
18Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek)2:57:30
19Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer)3:26:18
20Bernie Romero3:35:36
21Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike)3:59:19
22Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media)4:03:34
23Sam Young4:08:05
24Thom Parsons4:19:12
25Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC)4:24:12
26Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes)4:27:50
27Richard Digeronimo4:54:46
28Ben Welnak (Rockit)5:27:57
29Adam Naish5:44:47
30Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire)5:59:44
31Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe)6:13:11
32Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57)6:56:28
33Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet)7:09:42
34Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze)7:59:52
35Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com)8:57:53
36Andrew Jauquet9:02:46
37Jairo Vargus9:15:13
38Robert Lee10:23:38

Solo women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com)14:37:10
2Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon)1:20:48
3Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti)3:35:42
4Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls)4:26:28
5Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex)4:34:15
6Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert)4:42:36
7Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit)4:48:58
8Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella)4:56:04
9Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton)5:56:26
10Mimi Mather7:18:59
11Claire Garcia-Webb12:37:00

Solo Singlespeed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis)14:55:10
2Dejay Birtch (Niner)0:51:17
3Michael Melley1:11:07
4Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium)1:13:38
5Dan Durland (ProCycling)1:26:35
6Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness)1:48:58
7Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery)2:47:59
8Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork)3:43:44
9Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles)4:29:26
10Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)5:12:33

Solo 40+ Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit)15:29:39
2Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo)0:21:08
3Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:22:34
4Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo)0:35:24
5Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing)0:44:52
6Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling)1:10:46
7Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store)1:12:18
8Matt Ohran (Cannondale)1:24:06
9Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo)1:30:26
10Scott Patterson1:33:21
11Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab)2:23:18
12Craig Vandelist2:34:43
13Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source)3:09:59
14Gregg Pattison3:19:25
15Sergio Correa3:42:42
16Juan Gutierrez3:42:59
17Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters)4:25:12
18Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders)5:12:56
19Chris Castilian5:34:53
20Brad Shield (Team Advocare)7:25:35
21Michael Bowen7:54:40
22Mark Vandelist (Sparky)8:16:18
23Ty Garber (Team Advocare)9:08:32
24John Roy11:17:42

Solo 40+ Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports)19:36:51
2Kathy Eckert1:25:05
3Kara Durland (ProCycling)2:23:11

Solo 50+ Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's)15:34:00
2Russell Asleson1:21:58
3Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath)2:22:37
4Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing)2:31:34
5Eric Davis (Feedback Sports)2:49:24
6Tom Quinn5:04:37
7Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org)6:53:07
8Greg McKennis7:17:24
9Greg Kidd (3 Taps)8:34:35

Solo 50+ Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama)23:04:47
2Prusack Kate2:34:04
3Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's)3:22:29
4Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean)6:34:45

Duo men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman)15:11:25
2Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r)1:25:24
3Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth)5:02:38

Duo Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles)20:42:42

Duo Coed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon)17:09:56
2Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen)1:02:18
3Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella)3:12:25
4Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's)4:24:48
5Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing)4:45:42
6Dowling & Olson (Pennwood)5:33:19

Duo 80+ Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports)16:26:13
2Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz)0:11:32
3Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet)0:59:11
4Brodzinksi & Roddy1:36:14
5Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet)2:18:22
6Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC)4:46:35
7Hayes & Miller5:08:23
8Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso)6:38:10

Duo 100+ Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bear & Johnson21:39:02
2Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers)2:13:54

Clydesdale general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork)18:26:36
2Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing)1:07:52
3Matt Blevins6:50:06

Team Relay general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mountain 2 Mountain19:51:26
2Town of Breckenridge0:07:55

 

