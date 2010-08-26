Image 1 of 2 A rider flies down a descent during stage 4 (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 2 of 2 Promoter Mike McCormick strolls along the course. (Image credit: Liam Doran)

Stage 4 was described as the course that "just keeps coming at you, like a rabid dog". With 7,500 feet of climbing in 42 miles, it had to hurt. By the look on riders faces as they crossed the finished, promoter Mike McCormick was right, it was the hardest stage of the race so far.

The course offered little reprieve and several get-off-your-bike-and-push. As singlespeeder Dejay Birtch (Niner) described it, "You know it's a stiff hike-a-bike when you can use your seat as a headrest."

Despite the heat and relentless pedaling, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) managed to put almost seven minutes on teammate Alex Grant, with a time of 3:22:44. Bishop broke the tie on times and assumed the GC lead. The pair was closely followed by Josh Tostado (Bach Builders), who beat out Cannondale rider Ben Sonntag by a single second.

In the women's field, Pua Sawicki (Okolestuff.com) maintained dominance, stretching her lead over Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) of Germany to over an hour, coming in at 3:55:49, just eight riders behind Bishop.

There was little upset in the GC standings today. Evan Plews stayed on top of the singlespeed category. Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) and teammate Sonya Looney held on to their coed duo lead despite Looney admittedly blowing up on the first climb.

"I tried to hang on the wheels of the pro guys and blew up, didn't drink enough water, ate too much sugar and threw up in my mouth." Kerkove and Looney crossed the line in 4:35:08, followed once again by the Eriksens of Eriksen Cycles.

Thompson and Overstreet (Wilderness Sports) rode high and kept the lead in the men's duo 80+ category while Mark Sevenoff once again crossed the line in front of the solo 40+ men, and Russell Kappius, riding for Tokyo Joe's, kept his top spot in the solo 50+ men.

Racers smiled from ear to ear after stage 4 and chatted about the wonder of the course. Promoter McCormick promised that stage 5 will be easier although it will still feature a climb over Wheeler Pass at 12,600 feet.

Full Results for stage 4

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 3:22:44 2 Alex Grant 0:06:36 3 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) 0:12:38 4 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:12:39 5 Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College) 0:13:49 6 Colby Pearce (Panache) 0:22:34 7 Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM) 0:23:44 8 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 0:26:12 9 Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com) 0:36:32 10 Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower) 0:37:16 11 Peter Butt 0:37:18 12 Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB) 0:39:43 13 Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com) 0:45:36 14 Chuck Gibson 0:45:46 15 Daine Zaffke (Giro) 0:48:55 16 Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer) 0:51:20 17 Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media) 0:54:08 18 Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:55:49 19 Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes) 1:01:11 20 Thom Parsons 1:01:12 21 Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC) 1:04:10 22 Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek) 1:04:54 23 Bernie Romero 1:07:11 24 Ben Welnak (Rockit) 1:13:10 25 Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike) 1:14:10 26 Sam Young 1:16:03 27 Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes) 1:18:42 28 Richard Digeronimo 1:19:44 29 Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57) 1:28:05 30 Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire) 1:39:44 31 Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet) 1:55:00 32 Adam Naish 1:59:18 33 Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com) 2:18:48 34 Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 2:20:23 35 Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe) 2:28:34 36 Jairo Vargus 2:30:18 37 Andrew Jauquet 2:46:37 38 Robert Lee 2:53:59

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com) 3:55:50 2 Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) 0:15:12 3 Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti) 0:52:35 4 Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex) 0:56:26 5 Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls) 0:59:32 6 Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit) 1:07:58 7 Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella) 1:15:07 8 Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert) 1:28:49 9 Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton) 1:29:13 10 Mimi Mather 1:33:05 11 Claire Garcia-Webb 3:08:50

Solo Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis) 3:53:46 2 Michael Melley 0:17:43 3 Dejay Birtch (Niner) 0:21:18 4 Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) 0:26:25 5 Dan Durland (ProCycling) 0:32:53 6 Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery) 0:41:09 7 Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness) 0:47:24 8 Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork) 1:06:23 9 Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles) 1:13:59 10 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 1:16:00

Solo 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 4:08:54 2 Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:00:06 3 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:04:31 4 Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing) 0:04:53 5 Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo) 0:08:11 6 Matt Ohran (Cannondale) 0:13:09 7 Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo) 0:16:33 8 Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo) 0:20:03 9 Scott Patterson 0:21:06 10 Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling) 0:22:48 11 Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab) 0:34:54 12 Craig Vandelist 0:35:32 13 Gregg Pattison 0:46:03 14 Juan Gutierrez 0:46:29 15 Sergio Correa 0:54:55 16 Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source) 1:12:45 17 Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders) 1:20:31 18 Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters) 1:27:51 19 Chris Castilian 1:33:06 20 Brad Shield (Team Advocare) 1:49:57 21 Michael Bowen 1:51:23 22 Mark Vandelist (Sparky) 2:08:25 23 Ty Garber (Team Advocare) 2:24:43 24 John Roy 3:10:52

Solo 40+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports) 5:19:58 2 Kathy Eckert 0:23:24 3 Kara Durland (ProCycling) 0:28:24

Solo 50+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's) 4:08:22 2 Russell Asleson 0:25:47 3 Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath) 0:26:27 4 Eric Davis (Feedback Sports) 0:34:06 5 Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing) 0:45:53 6 Tom Quinn 1:28:22 7 Greg Kidd (3 Taps) 1:54:50 8 Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org) 1:57:56 9 Greg McKennis 1:59:01

Solo 50+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) 6:12:24 2 Prusack Kate 1:00:01 3 Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's) 1:08:53 4 Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean) 2:15:32

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman) 4:02:20 2 Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r) 0:23:58 3 Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth) 1:26:14

Duo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles) 5:18:03

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) 4:35:09 2 Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen) 0:19:53 3 Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella) 0:51:29 4 Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing) 1:03:11 5 Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's) 1:06:52 6 Dowling & Olson (Pennwood) 1:51:57

Duo 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 4:22:11 2 Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz) 0:01:41 3 Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:09:23 4 Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:21:36 5 Brodzinksi & Roddy 0:23:59 6 Hayes & Miller 1:17:47 7 Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC) 1:25:13 8 Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso) 1:56:30

Duo 100+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bear & Johnson 5:51:33 2 Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers) 0:34:03

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork) 4:54:05 2 Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing) 0:25:00 3 Matt Blevins 1:42:19

Team Relay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mountain 2 Mountain 4:17:29 2 Town of Breckenridge 1:29:56

General classification after stage 4

Solo men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 13:05:52 2 Alex Grant 0:06:36 3 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) 0:22:16 4 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:27:04 5 Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College) 0:37:35 6 Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower) 1:04:02 7 Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM) 1:28:39 8 Chuck Gibson 1:35:52 9 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 1:38:06 10 Colby Pearce (Panache) 1:39:37 11 Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com) 1:48:02 12 Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB) 1:48:14 13 Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com) 1:51:13 14 Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek) 1:54:51 15 Peter Butt 2:04:40 16 Daine Zaffke (Giro) 2:32:43 17 Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes) 2:55:35 18 Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek) 2:57:30 19 Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer) 3:26:18 20 Bernie Romero 3:35:36 21 Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike) 3:59:19 22 Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media) 4:03:34 23 Sam Young 4:08:05 24 Thom Parsons 4:19:12 25 Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC) 4:24:12 26 Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes) 4:27:50 27 Richard Digeronimo 4:54:46 28 Ben Welnak (Rockit) 5:27:57 29 Adam Naish 5:44:47 30 Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire) 5:59:44 31 Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe) 6:13:11 32 Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57) 6:56:28 33 Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet) 7:09:42 34 Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 7:59:52 35 Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com) 8:57:53 36 Andrew Jauquet 9:02:46 37 Jairo Vargus 9:15:13 38 Robert Lee 10:23:38

Solo women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com) 14:37:10 2 Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) 1:20:48 3 Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti) 3:35:42 4 Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls) 4:26:28 5 Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex) 4:34:15 6 Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert) 4:42:36 7 Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit) 4:48:58 8 Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella) 4:56:04 9 Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton) 5:56:26 10 Mimi Mather 7:18:59 11 Claire Garcia-Webb 12:37:00

Solo Singlespeed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis) 14:55:10 2 Dejay Birtch (Niner) 0:51:17 3 Michael Melley 1:11:07 4 Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) 1:13:38 5 Dan Durland (ProCycling) 1:26:35 6 Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness) 1:48:58 7 Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery) 2:47:59 8 Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork) 3:43:44 9 Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles) 4:29:26 10 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 5:12:33

Solo 40+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 15:29:39 2 Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo) 0:21:08 3 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:22:34 4 Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo) 0:35:24 5 Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing) 0:44:52 6 Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling) 1:10:46 7 Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store) 1:12:18 8 Matt Ohran (Cannondale) 1:24:06 9 Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo) 1:30:26 10 Scott Patterson 1:33:21 11 Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab) 2:23:18 12 Craig Vandelist 2:34:43 13 Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source) 3:09:59 14 Gregg Pattison 3:19:25 15 Sergio Correa 3:42:42 16 Juan Gutierrez 3:42:59 17 Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters) 4:25:12 18 Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders) 5:12:56 19 Chris Castilian 5:34:53 20 Brad Shield (Team Advocare) 7:25:35 21 Michael Bowen 7:54:40 22 Mark Vandelist (Sparky) 8:16:18 23 Ty Garber (Team Advocare) 9:08:32 24 John Roy 11:17:42

Solo 40+ Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports) 19:36:51 2 Kathy Eckert 1:25:05 3 Kara Durland (ProCycling) 2:23:11

Solo 50+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's) 15:34:00 2 Russell Asleson 1:21:58 3 Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath) 2:22:37 4 Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing) 2:31:34 5 Eric Davis (Feedback Sports) 2:49:24 6 Tom Quinn 5:04:37 7 Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org) 6:53:07 8 Greg McKennis 7:17:24 9 Greg Kidd (3 Taps) 8:34:35

Solo 50+ Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) 23:04:47 2 Prusack Kate 2:34:04 3 Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's) 3:22:29 4 Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean) 6:34:45

Duo men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman) 15:11:25 2 Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r) 1:25:24 3 Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth) 5:02:38

Duo Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles) 20:42:42

Duo Coed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) 17:09:56 2 Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen) 1:02:18 3 Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella) 3:12:25 4 Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's) 4:24:48 5 Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing) 4:45:42 6 Dowling & Olson (Pennwood) 5:33:19

Duo 80+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 16:26:13 2 Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz) 0:11:32 3 Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:59:11 4 Brodzinksi & Roddy 1:36:14 5 Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet) 2:18:22 6 Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC) 4:46:35 7 Hayes & Miller 5:08:23 8 Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso) 6:38:10

Duo 100+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bear & Johnson 21:39:02 2 Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers) 2:13:54

Clydesdale general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork) 18:26:36 2 Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing) 1:07:52 3 Matt Blevins 6:50:06